STREAMINGPLANER für Serien- und Staffelstarts!
Mehr zu den Themen: Serienjunkies, TV-MEDIA-Service
Welche Serien und welche Staffeln starten wann bei welchem Streaming-Anbieter? TV-MEDIA hat alle Serien-Neuheiten von Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Flimmit, Sky, RTL+ und Canal+ im Überblick!
Weitere praktische Services von TV-MEDIA:
• Das Spielfilm-Service von TV-MEDIA: Alle Premieren der Woche im Überblick!
• TV-SERIENPLANER: Serienstarts im Free- und Pay-TV auf einen Blick!
• STREAMINGPLANER: Filme und Dokus der größten Streamingdienste!
Alle Serien- und Staffelstarts der größten Streaminganbieter im Überblick!
Die eigenproduzierten und eingekauften Serienproduktionen sowie Lizenztitel der renommiertesten Streaminganbieter finden Sie hier:
Zum gewünschten Monat springen:
- Juni 2022
- Mai 2022
- April 2022
- März 2022
- Februar 2022
- Jänner 2022
- Dezember 2021
- November 2021
- Oktober 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- Juli 2021
- Juni 2021
- Mai 2021
- April 2021
- März 2021
- Februar 2021
- Jänner 2021
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Juni 2022
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 06. 2022
|Alan Titchmarsh: Liebe deinen Garten
|7
|Serie (Doku)
|Canal+
|01. 06. 2022
|Black Lake
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|01. 06. 2022
|Club Micky Maus
|4
|Serie (Kinder)
|Disney+
|01. 06. 2022
|Death in Paradise
|10
|Serie
|Disney+
|01. 06. 2022
|Death in Paradise
|1–9
|Serie
|Disney+
|01. 06. 2022
|Legacies
|1–3
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 06. 2022
|One Of Us Is Lying
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 06. 2022
|Parched – Kampf ums Wasser
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|01. 06. 2022
|Queer as Folk
|1–3
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 06. 2022
|T.O.T.S.
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|01. 06. 2022
|The Originals
|1–5
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 06. 2022
|The Royals
|1–4
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 06. 2022
|The Vampire Diaries
|1–8
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 06. 2022
|This is Us
|6
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 06. 2022
|This is Us
|6
|Serie
|Disney+
|01. 06. 2022
|Was geht?
|3/23
|Serie
|Canal+
|02. 06. 2022
|Borgen – Macht und Ruhm
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 06. 2022
|Der Schiffsarzt
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|03. 06. 2022
|AUX
|2/12
|Serie
|Canal+
|03. 06. 2022
|Der Boden ist Lava
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 06. 2022
|Der Vogel und die Löwin
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 06. 2022
|Ghislaine Maxwell – Partner in Crime
|4-teilig
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|03. 06. 2022
|Green Mother’s Club
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 06. 2022
|Physical
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|03. 06. 2022
|Surviving Summer
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|03. 06. 2022
|The Boys
|3
|Serie
|Amazon
|03. 06. 2022
|Zwei Sommer
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 06. 2022
|Girls5eva
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|05. 06. 2022
|The Girl in the Woods
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|06. 06. 2022
|Action Pack
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|06. 06. 2022
|My Liberation Notes
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 06. 2022
|Die Wege des Herrn
|Serie
|Canal+
|07. 06. 2022
|That’s My Time With David Letterman
|Serie (Show)
|Netflix
|08. 06. 2022
|American Housewife
|5
|Serie
|Disney+
|08. 06. 2022
|Befruchtet
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 06. 2022
|Bel-Air
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|08. 06. 2022
|Big Sky
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|08. 06. 2022
|Der Herzensbrecher
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|08. 06. 2022
|Die Bachelorette
|Serie (Show)
|RTL+
|08. 06. 2022
|Extrem Survival mit Hazen Audel
|5
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|08. 06. 2022
|How I Met Your Father
|1
|Serie (Comedy)
|Disney+
|08. 06. 2022
|Hustle
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 06. 2022
|Liebe und andere Köstlichkeiten
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|08. 06. 2022
|Ms. Marvel
|1
|Serie (Comedy)
|Disney+
|08. 06. 2022
|Sei lieb – bete und gehorche
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Netflix
|08. 06. 2022
|Verbrechen von Nebenan
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|09. 06. 2022
|Rhythm + Flow: Nouvelle École
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 06. 2022
|Über den Wolken – Leben in den Bergen
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|10. 06. 2022
|Fairfax
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|10. 06. 2022
|First Kill
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 06. 2022
|For All Mankind
|3
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|10. 06. 2022
|Guilty Minds
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|10. 06. 2022
|Peaky Blinders – Gangs of Birmingham
|6
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 06. 2022
|Rein privat
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 06. 2022
|Anne Boleyn
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Canal+
|12. 06. 2022
|Becoming Elizabeth
|1
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Canal+
|12. 06. 2022
|But What About …
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Canal+
|13. 06. 2022
|Charlie Formen und Farben: Charlies tolles Filmabenteuer
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|13. 06. 2022
|Charlie Formen und Farben: Frau Wetter und Freunde
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|13. 06. 2022
|Meine geniale Freundin
|1
|Serie
|Canal+
|13. 06. 2022
|Young Rock
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|14. 06. 2022
|Princess Charming
|Serie (Show)
|RTL+
|14. 06. 2022
|Princess Charming
|Serie (Show)
|RTL+
|14. 06. 2022
|Wilde Insel Borneo
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|15. 06. 2022
|Charmed
|3
|Serie
|RTL+
|15. 06. 2022
|Family Reboot
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 06. 2022
|God’s Favorite Idiot
|1
|Serie (Comedy)
|Netflix
|15. 06. 2022
|Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 06. 2022
|Love, Victor
|3
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 06. 2022
|Maldivas
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 06. 2022
|Nancy Drew
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|15. 06. 2022
|New York Cops – NYPD Blue
|7+8
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 06. 2022
|S.W.A.T.
|5b
|Serie
|Sky X
|15. 06. 2022
|Smallville
|1–3
|Serie
|RTL+
|15. 06. 2022
|Snowfall
|5
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 06. 2022
|SOKO Donau
|16
|Serie
|Flimmit
|15. 06. 2022
|Soprano: Um jeden Preis
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 06. 2022
|The Americans
|1–6
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 06. 2022
|Web of Make Believe: Tod, Lügen und das Internet
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|16. 06. 2022
|Dead End: Paranormal Park
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|16. 06. 2022
|Karmas Welt der Musikvideos
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|16. 06. 2022
|Liebe und Anarchie
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|16. 06. 2022
|Midwich Cuckoos – Das Dorf der Verdammten
|1 (7 Folgen)
|Serie
|Sky X
|16. 06. 2022
|The Cult of the Family
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|17. 06. 2022
|Guerra de vecinos
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 06. 2022
|Home – Faszinierende Traumhäuser
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Apple TV+
|17. 06. 2022
|She
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 06. 2022
|The Lake – Der See
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|17. 06. 2022
|The Pogmentary: Born Ready
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|17. 06. 2022
|The Summer I Turned Pretty
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|17. 06. 2022
|Unter Wasser – Das Verschwinden der Kim Wall
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|17. 06. 2022
|You Don’t Know Me
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 06. 2022
|Spriggan
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|18. 06. 2022
|Woke
|1
|Serie (Comedy)
|Canal+
|20. 06. 2022
|Equalizer
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|21. 06. 2022
|Devils
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|21. 06. 2022
|MSV – Mein Herz schlägt numa hier
|Serie (Doku)
|RTL+
|21. 06. 2022
|Was bringt die Zukunft für
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|22. 06. 2022
|Die verborgenen Fähigkeiten unserer Haustiere
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|22. 06. 2022
|Have You Seen This Man?
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 06. 2022
|Mayans M.C.
|3
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 06. 2022
|Snowflake Mountain
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 06. 2022
|The Practice
|1+2
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 06. 2022
|The Umbrella Academy
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 06. 2022
|Death on the Beach
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|23. 06. 2022
|First Class
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 06. 2022
|Queen Sylwester kehrt zurück
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 06. 2022
|Universum (diverse Folgen)
|Serie (Doku)
|Flimmit
|23. 06. 2022
|Universum History – drei Folgen
|Serie (Doku)
|Flimmit
|24. 06. 2022
|Angry Birds: Verrückter Sommer
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|24. 06. 2022
|Chloe
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|24. 06. 2022
|Haus des Geldes: Korea
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 06. 2022
|Im Netz der Lügen
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|24. 06. 2022
|Man Vs Bee
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 06. 2022
|The One That Got Away
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|24. 06. 2022
|Wie Phönix aus der Asche
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|25. 06. 2022
|Zum 64. Geburtstag von Harald Sicheritz: Kultserien
|Serie
|Flimmit
|26. 06. 2022
|The Blacklist
|9
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 06. 2022
|Chips und Toffel: Chips macht Urlaub
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|27. 06. 2022
|Joe vs. Carole
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|27. 06. 2022
|Westworld
|4
|Serie
|Sky X
|28. 06. 2022
|Only Murders in the Building
|2
|Serie (Comedy)
|Disney+
|28. 06. 2022
|Strafe
|Serie (Miniserie)
|RTL+
|29. 06. 2022
|Adak: Alaskas Schatzinsel
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 06. 2022
|Amerikas lustigste Tiervideos
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|29. 06. 2022
|Atlanta
|3
|Serie
|Disney+
|29. 06. 2022
|Baymax
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|29. 06. 2022
|Daredevil
|Serie (Live-Action)
|Disney+
|29. 06. 2022
|Iron Fist
|Serie (Live-Action)
|Disney+
|29. 06. 2022
|Jessica Jones
|Serie (Live-Action)
|Disney+
|29. 06. 2022
|Land der Großkatzen
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|29. 06. 2022
|Luke Cage
|Serie (Live-Action)
|Disney+
|29. 06. 2022
|The Defenders
|Serie (Live-Action)
|Disney+
|29. 06. 2022
|The Punisher
|Serie (Live-Action)
|Disney+
|29. 06. 2022
|The Upshaws
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 06. 2022
|We Own This City
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|30. 06. 2022
|Bastard!! Der Gott der Zerstörung
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|30. 06. 2022
|Sarah – Das Mädchen aus Avetrana
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|30. 06. 2022
|Sharkdog
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|30. 06. 2022
|Trauminseln – mit dem Rad auf …
|Serie (Doku)
|Flimmit
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Mai 2022
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 05. 2022
|Gossip Girl (2021)
|1 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 05. 2022
|Gossip Girl (2021)
|1 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 05. 2022
|Line of Duty
|6
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 05. 2022
|Line of Duty
|1–5
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 05. 2022
|Magnum P.I.
|4 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 05. 2022
|Masters of Sex
|1–4
|Serie
|Canal+
|01. 05. 2022
|Star Trek – Deep Space Nine
|1–7
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 05. 2022
|Star Trek – Raumschiff Enterprise
|1–3
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 05. 2022
|Star Trek – Raumschiff Voyager
|1–7
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 05. 2022
|Star Trek – The Next Generation
|1–7
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 05. 2022
|Startrek – Enterprise
|1–4
|Serie
|RTL+
|02. 05. 2022
|Almost Fly
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|02. 05. 2022
|Anna – Tödliche Liebe
|Serie (Doku)
|RTL+
|02. 05. 2022
|Die Geschichte des Essens
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|02. 05. 2022
|Die Oktonauten auf dem Festland
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|02. 05. 2022
|Extrem Survival mit Hazen Audel
|6
|Serie
|Sky X
|02. 05. 2022
|Rettungsaktion im wilden Pazifik
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|03. 05. 2022
|Herzogpark
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|03. 05. 2022
|Midnight Sun
|Serie
|Canal+
|04. 05. 2022
|Astro-Küken im All
|1
|Serie (Kinder)
|Disney+
|04. 05. 2022
|Astro-Küken im All (Kurzfilme)
|1
|Serie (Kinder)
|Disney+
|04. 05. 2022
|Die Medici: Herrscher von Florenz
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 05. 2022
|Disney Galerie / Star Wars: Das Buch von Boba Fett (Star Wars)
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 05. 2022
|Drei Meter über dem Himmel
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 05. 2022
|El Marginal
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 05. 2022
|Expedition Plastiki
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|04. 05. 2022
|Finding Alice
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 05. 2022
|Geheimnisvolles Bermudadreieck – Fiktion und Fakten
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|04. 05. 2022
|Minnie Toons – Der Partypalast
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 05. 2022
|Oussekine
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Disney+
|04. 05. 2022
|The Circle
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 05. 2022
|30 Jahre – Gute Zeiten schlechte Zeiten
|Serie
|RTL+
|05. 05. 2022
|Afrikas tödlichste Jäger
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|05. 05. 2022
|Blood Sisters
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 05. 2022
|Clark
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 05. 2022
|Jahrhundert der Übermenschen
|Serie (Doku)
|Flimmit
|05. 05. 2022
|Küstenwache – Niederländische Karibik
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|05. 05. 2022
|The Pentaverate
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 05. 2022
|The Staircase
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Sky X
|06. 05. 2022
|Annarasumanara
|Serie
|Netflix
|06. 05. 2022
|Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|06. 05. 2022
|Teheran
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|06. 05. 2022
|The Big Conn
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Apple TV+
|06. 05. 2022
|The Wilds
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|06. 05. 2022
|Willkommen auf Eden
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 05. 2022
|Der Giftanschlag von Salisbury
|Teil 1 & 2
|Serie (Doku)
|Canal+
|07. 05. 2022
|The Righteous Gemstones
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|08. 05. 2022
|Christina P: Mom Genes
|Serie (Show)
|Netflix
|08. 05. 2022
|The Circle
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 05. 2022
|Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|09. 05. 2022
|Marvel Anime: Blade
|1
|Serie
|Canal+
|09. 05. 2022
|Marvel Anime: Ironman
|1
|Serie
|Canal+
|09. 05. 2022
|Marvel Anime: Wolverine
|1
|Serie
|Canal+
|09. 05. 2022
|Starmania ’22 Finale
|Serie (Show)
|Flimmit
|10. 05. 2022
|Wellington Paranormal
|4
|Serie (Comedy)
|Sky X
|10. 05. 2022
|Working Mums
|6
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 05. 2022
|42 Tage ohne Spur
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 05. 2022
|Anna
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 05. 2022
|Brotherhood
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 05. 2022
|Extrem Survival mit Hazen Audel
|2–4
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|11. 05. 2022
|Jonge Garde
|1 & 2
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 05. 2022
|The Circle
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 05. 2022
|The Quest: Helden für Everealm
|1
|Serie (Show)
|Disney+
|11. 05. 2022
|The Rookie
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 05. 2022
|Wildes Australien
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|12. 05. 2022
|Der Racheengel
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|12. 05. 2022
|Ex on the Beach
|3
|Serie
|RTL+
|12. 05. 2022
|Maverix
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|12. 05. 2022
|Savage Beauty
|Serie
|Netflix
|12. 05. 2022
|Tschugger
|1
|Serie (Comedy)
|Sky X
|13. 05. 2022
|Das Klunkerimperium
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 05. 2022
|Die Schlange von Essex
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Apple TV+
|13. 05. 2022
|Erşan Kuneri
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 05. 2022
|Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|13. 05. 2022
|Neumatt
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 05. 2022
|The Lincoln Lawyer
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 05. 2022
|Das Boot
|3
|Serie
|Sky X
|14. 05. 2022
|Der Giftanschlag von Salisbury
|Teil 3 & 4
|Serie (Doku)
|Canal+
|15. 05. 2022
|Deadwind
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|16. 05. 2022
|Leonardo
|Serie
|Canal+
|16. 05. 2022
|The Time Traveler’s Wife
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|16. 05. 2022
|Vampire in the Garden
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|17. 05. 2022
|Home Economics
|2
|Serie (Comedy)
|Sky X
|17. 05. 2022
|Les Sauvages
|Serie
|Canal+
|17. 05. 2022
|Staged
|2
|Serie
|Canal+
|17. 05. 2022
|The Future Diary
|2 (Folge 1–4)
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 05. 2022
|The Good Doctor
|5b
|Serie (Comedy)
|Sky X
|18. 05. 2022
|Ägypten von oben
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|18. 05. 2022
|Beth und das Leben
|1
|Serie (Comedy)
|Disney+
|18. 05. 2022
|Bloods
|2a
|Serie
|Sky X
|18. 05. 2022
|Harrow
|2 & 3
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 05. 2022
|Liebe im Spektrum US
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|18. 05. 2022
|The Rookie
|4
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 05. 2022
|Wer hat Sara ermordet?
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 05. 2022
|Bang Bang Baby
|1 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|Amazon
|19. 05. 2022
|Boss Baby: Zurück zu den Windeln
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|19. 05. 2022
|Rodrigo Sant’Anna: Cheguei
|Serie (Show)
|Netflix
|20. 05. 2022
|20 Years
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|20. 05. 2022
|Entrevías
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 05. 2022
|Impossible Animals
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|20. 05. 2022
|Love, Death & Robots: Teil 3
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 05. 2022
|Night Sky
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|20. 05. 2022
|Now and Then
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|21. 05. 2022
|Our Blues
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 05. 2022
|Roadkill
|Serie (Doku)
|Canal+
|23. 05. 2022
|Ein Planet vor unserer Zeit
|Serie (Doku)
|Apple TV+
|23. 05. 2022
|Geliebtes Meer
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|23. 05. 2022
|Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Staffel 2
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|23. 05. 2022
|Pooch Perfect USA
|Serie
|Sky X
|24. 05. 2022
|The Future Diary
|2 (Folge 5–6)
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 05. 2022
|Chain of Command
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 05. 2022
|Malcolm mittendrin
|1–7
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 05. 2022
|Obi-Wan Kenobi
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 05. 2022
|Somebody Feed Phil
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 05. 2022
|The Chi
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 05. 2022
|The Circle
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 05. 2022
|Tonis Welt
|2
|Serie
|RTL+
|25. 05. 2022
|Wochenend-Familie
|1
|Serie (Kinder)
|Disney+
|25. 05. 2022
|Wu Tang: An American Saga
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 05. 2022
|Wunder des Pazifiks
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|26. 05. 2022
|My Little Pony – Mit Huf und Herz
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|26. 05. 2022
|Welcome to Flatch
|Serie (Comedy)
|Sky X
|27. 05. 2022
|Der ewige Gefangene
|Serie
|Sky X
|27. 05. 2022
|Kochen ohne Grenzen: World Central Kitchen
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 05. 2022
|McGruber
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|27. 05. 2022
|Nordkorea hautnah: Cybercrime als neue Waffe
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 05. 2022
|Nordkorea hautnah: Der nächste Herrscher
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 05. 2022
|Stranger Things
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 05. 2022
|The Rising
|1
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Sky X
|29. 05. 2022
|The Endgame
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|30. 05. 2022
|Der kleine Bheem: besonders stark am Taj Mahal
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|31. 05. 2022
|The Future Diary
|2 (Folge 7–9)
|Serie
|Netflix
|Demnächst
|The Old Man
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|Demnächst
|The Orville: New Horizons
|3
|Serie
|Disney+
|Demnächst
|Welcome to Wedding Hell
|Serie
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für April 2022
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 04. 2022
|ALF
|1–4
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 04. 2022
|El Internado: Las Cumbres*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 04. 2022
|Slow Horses – Ein Fall für Jackson Lamb
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|01. 04. 2022
|The Home Edit: Jetzt wird aufgeräumt
|2
|Serie (Reality TV)
|Netflix
|01. 04. 2022
|The Last Bus
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 04. 2022
|Trivia Quest
|Serie (Show)
|Netflix
|01. 04. 2022
|Wolf Like Me*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|04. 04. 2022
|Business Proposal
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 04. 2022
|Magnum P.I.
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|04. 04. 2022
|The Catch
|1–2
|Serie
|RTL+
|05. 04. 2022
|Annika – Mord an Schottlands Küsten
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|05. 04. 2022
|Black Dog
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 04. 2022
|Der Aufstieg der Nazis
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|05. 04. 2022
|Temptation Island – Versuchung im Paradies
|Serie (reality TV)
|RTL+
|06. 04. 2022
|9-1-1: Lone Star
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|06. 04. 2022
|9-1-1: Lone Star
|3 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|Sky X
|06. 04. 2022
|Afrikas tödlichste Jäger
|5+6
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|06. 04. 2022
|Alive and Kicking
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|06. 04. 2022
|Billions
|6
|Serie
|Sky X
|06. 04. 2022
|Konstruktionen der Superlative
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|06. 04. 2022
|Micky Maus: Spielhaus
|1
|Serie (Kinder)
|Disney+
|06. 04. 2022
|Paartherapie mal anders
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|06. 04. 2022
|PJ Masks – Pyjamahelden Musikvideos
|1
|Serie (Kinder)
|Disney+
|06. 04. 2022
|Single Drunk Female
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|06. 04. 2022
|The Ultimatum
|1
|Serie (Reality TV)
|Netflix
|07. 04. 2022
|Doc – Es liegt in deinen Händen
|1
|Serie
|Canal+
|07. 04. 2022
|Somebody Somewhere
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|08. 04. 2022
|Dirty Lines
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 04. 2022
|Élite
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 04. 2022
|Grünes Ei mit Speck
|2
|Serie (Kochen)
|Netflix
|08. 04. 2022
|Tiger & Bunny
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 04. 2022
|Tomorrow
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 04. 2022
|Afrikas Jäger
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|12. 04. 2022
|Cheaters
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|12. 04. 2022
|Die tierischen Fälle von Kit und Sam
|1
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|12. 04. 2022
|Eden
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|12. 04. 2022
|Everything’s Gonna Be Okay
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|12. 04. 2022
|Generation
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|12. 04. 2022
|Hard Cell
|Serie
|Netflix
|12. 04. 2022
|Starstruck
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|12. 04. 2022
|You Shall Not Lie
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|13. 04. 2022
|9-1-1
|5
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 04. 2022
|Als Schwiegermutter einzog
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 04. 2022
|Beinahe glücklich
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 04. 2022
|Bluey
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 04. 2022
|Hooten & the Lady
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 04. 2022
|Ice Age: Scrats Abenteuer
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 04. 2022
|New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue
|3–6
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 04. 2022
|The Responder
|1
|Serie
|Canal+
|14. 04. 2022
|LOL: Last One Laughing*
|3
|Serie (Comedy)
|Amazon
|14. 04. 2022
|The Kardashians
|1
|Serie (Reality TV)
|Disney+
|14. 04. 2022
|Ultraman
|2
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|15. 04. 2022
|Anatomie eines Skandals
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Netflix
|15. 04. 2022
|Die Rache einer Mutter
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 04. 2022
|McMillion$
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|15. 04. 2022
|Outer Range*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|15. 04. 2022
|Roar
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|16. 04. 2022
|Alles finster!
|Serie
|Flimmit
|16. 04. 2022
|The Leftovers*
|1–3
|Serie
|Amazon
|19. 04. 2022
|Battle Kitty
|1
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|19. 04. 2022
|Better Call Saul
|6
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 04. 2022
|Pacific Rim: The Black
|2
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|20. 04. 2022
|Chapelwaite
|1
|Serie
|Canal+
|20. 04. 2022
|Herzschlag
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 04. 2022
|Invasion Erde
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|20. 04. 2022
|Matrjoschka
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 04. 2022
|New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue
|7–12
|Serie
|Disney+
|20. 04. 2022
|The Dropout
|Serie
|Disney+
|20. 04. 2022
|The Story of the Songs
|Serie
|Canal+
|20. 04. 2022
|Yakamoz S-245
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 04. 2022
|All About Gila
|1
|Serie (Comedy)
|Netflix
|21. 04. 2022
|Captive Audience (OT)
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|21. 04. 2022
|He’s Expecting
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 04. 2022
|Drew Michael: Red Blue Green
|Serie (Comedy)
|Sky X
|22. 04. 2022
|Heartstopper
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 04. 2022
|Léas sieben Leben
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 04. 2022
|Selling Sunset
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 04. 2022
|The Gilded Age
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|22. 04. 2022
|They Call Me Magic
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Apple TV+
|24. 04. 2022
|Barry
|3
|Serie (Comedy)
|Sky X
|24. 04. 2022
|Gaslit
|1
|Serie
|Canal+
|24. 04. 2022
|La Brea
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|25. 04. 2022
|We Own This City
|1
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Sky X
|25. 04. 2022
|Winning Time: Aufstieg der Lakers Dynastie
|Serie
|Sky X
|26. 04. 2022
|David Spade: Nothing Personal
|Serie (Comedy)
|Netflix
|26. 04. 2022
|Home Economics
|1
|Serie (Comedy)
|Sky X
|27. 04. 2022
|Afrikas Jäger
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 04. 2022
|Ausgesetzt: Überleben für Anfänger
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 04. 2022
|Bullsh*t: Die Quizshow
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 04. 2022
|Indiens verlorene Schätze
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 04. 2022
|Sketchbook
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|28. 04. 2022
|Bang Bang Baby*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|28. 04. 2022
|Samurai Rabbit: Die Usagi-Chroniken
|1
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|29. 04. 2022
|Devils
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|29. 04. 2022
|Grace and Frankie
|7
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 04. 2022
|Ozark
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 04. 2022
|Shining Girls
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|29. 04. 2022
|Undone*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|30. 04. 2022
|Close Enough
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für März 2022
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 03. 2022
|Alaskan Bush People
|6
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|01. 03. 2022
|Der schlimmste Mitbewohner aller Zeiten
|1
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Netflix
|01. 03. 2022
|For Life
|1+2
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 03. 2022
|L.A.’s Finest
|1 & 2
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 03. 2022
|The Flash*
|7
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 03. 2022
|The Guardians of Justice
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 03. 2022
|A Million Little Things
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|02. 03. 2022
|Heartland Docs – Die Tierarzt-Familie
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|02. 03. 2022
|Ritmo salvaje
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 03. 2022
|The Good Fight
|1–5
|Serie
|Disney+
|03. 03. 2022
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|5
|Serie
|Sky X
|03. 03. 2022
|FBI: Most Wanted
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|03. 03. 2022
|He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|03. 03. 2022
|L’Agence : L’immobilier de luxe en famille
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 03. 2022
|Mitternacht im Pera Palace
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 03. 2022
|Briefe an ...
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Apple TV+
|04. 03. 2022
|Brokenwood – Mord in Neuseeland
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|04. 03. 2022
|Central Park
|2 (Teil 2)
|Serie (Kinder)
|Apple TV+
|04. 03. 2022
|Die Pavian-Gangs der Victoriafälle
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|04. 03. 2022
|Ein Teil von ihr
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 03. 2022
|JOE vs CAROLE
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|04. 03. 2022
|Making Fun
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 03. 2022
|Star Trek: Picard*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|04. 03. 2022
|The Boys: Diabolical*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|06. 03. 2022
|Great Escapes mit Morgan Freeman
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|06. 03. 2022
|Liverpool Narcos
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|06. 03. 2022
|Wildes Amerika: Grenzenlose Schönheit
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|07. 03. 2022
|Lost
|1–6
|Serie
|RTL+
|07. 03. 2022
|Lost*
|1–6
|Serie
|Amazon
|08. 03. 2022
|Astrologischer Leitfaden für gebrochene Herzen
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 03. 2022
|Chips und Toffel
|3
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|08. 03. 2022
|Flimmit-Werkstattgespräche
|Serie (Talk)
|Flimmit
|08. 03. 2022
|Last One Standing
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 03. 2022
|Afrikas tödlichste Jäger
|4
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|09. 03. 2022
|Antidisturbios – Bereitschaftspolizei
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|09. 03. 2022
|Byron Baes
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 03. 2022
|Four Weddings and A Funeral*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|09. 03. 2022
|Queer Eye Germany
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|09. 03. 2022
|The Great North
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|09. 03. 2022
|The Last Kingdom
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 03. 2022
|This is Us
|1–5
|Serie
|Disney+
|09. 03. 2022
|Wrong – Unzensiert
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|10. 03. 2022
|Karmas Welt
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|10. 03. 2022
|Kortaro Lives Alone
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 03. 2022
|Tatort-Paket
|Serie
|Flimmit
|11. 03. 2022
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|6
|Serie
|Sky X
|11. 03. 2022
|Die letzten Tage des Ptolemy Grey
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|11. 03. 2022
|Formula 1: Drive to Survive
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 03. 2022
|Life After Death With Tyler Henry
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|11. 03. 2022
|The Rising
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|11. 03. 2022
|Upload*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|14. 03. 2022
|Fargo*
|1–4
|Serie
|Amazon
|14. 03. 2022
|Seattle Firefighters
|5
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 03. 2022
|Adam Dalgliesh, Scotland Yard
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|15. 03. 2022
|Team Zenko Go
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|16. 03. 2022
|Dr€i Tonn€n: Der große Überfall auf die brasilianische Zentralbank
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|16. 03. 2022
|Hochsee Cowboys
|10
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|16. 03. 2022
|The Returned
|1–2
|Serie
|Disney+
|16. 03. 2022
|Tierbabys in Afrika
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|17. 03. 2022
|Funeral for a Dog
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|17. 03. 2022
|Murder on Middle Beach – Auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|18. 03. 2022
|Alessandro Cattelan: Eine einfache Frage
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 03. 2022
|Cracow Monsters
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 03. 2022
|Das Tier
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|18. 03. 2022
|Drôle – Einfach komisch
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 03. 2022
|Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 03. 2022
|Human Resources
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 03. 2022
|Ist das Kuchen?
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 03. 2022
|Light the Night
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 03. 2022
|Top Boy
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 03. 2022
|WeCrashed
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|18. 03. 2022
|Young, Famous & African
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 03. 2022
|Love Island – Heiße Flirts & wahre Liebe
|7
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|RTL+
|19. 03. 2022
|Twenty Five Twenty One
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 03. 2022
|Forecasting Love and Weather
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 03. 2022
|Grey’s Anatomy
|18
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 03. 2022
|The Dead Lands
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|23. 03. 2022
|Bull
|6 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|Sky X
|23. 03. 2022
|Danger Decoded
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 03. 2022
|Es war nicht meine Schuld
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 03. 2022
|Euphoria
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|23. 03. 2022
|Parallel Worlds
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|24. 03. 2022
|Halo
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|24. 03. 2022
|Thirty-Nine
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 03. 2022
|Bridgerton
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 03. 2022
|Die Kindermorde von Atlanta
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|25. 03. 2022
|Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls*
|Serie
|Amazon
|25. 03. 2022
|Pachinko
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|25. 03. 2022
|Transformers: BotBots
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|28. 03. 2022
|Business Proposal
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 03. 2022
|Die Goldbergs
|9
|Serie
|Sky X
|28. 03. 2022
|Thermae Romae Novae
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|29. 03. 2022
|Mighty Express
|6
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|30. 03. 2022
|Fernab des Gesetzes
|3
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|30. 03. 2022
|Moon Knight
|Serie
|Disney+
|30. 03. 2022
|New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue
|3–6
|Serie
|Disney+
|31. 03. 2022
|Forensik: Dem Mörder auf der Spur
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|31. 03. 2022
|Super PupZ
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Februar 2022
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 02. 2022
|A Discovery of Witches
|3
|Serie
|Sky X
|01. 02. 2022
|Der Aufstieg der Nazis
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|01. 02. 2022
|Dr. Thorne
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 02. 2022
|Gabby’s Dollhouse
|4
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|01. 02. 2022
|Lucifer
|5 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|Sky X
|01. 02. 2022
|Raising Dion
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 02. 2022
|Schitt's Creek*
|6
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 02. 2022
|The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 02. 2022
|American Dad
|17
|Serie
|Disney+
|02. 02. 2022
|Dunkle Leidenschaft
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 02. 2022
|MeatEater
|10 (Teil 2)
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|02. 02. 2022
|Pam & Tommy
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|02. 02. 2022
|Surreal Estate
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|02. 02. 2022
|The Big Dry
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|03. 02. 2022
|Auf der Suche nach Ola
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 02. 2022
|Kid Cosmic
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 02. 2022
|Murderville
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 02. 2022
|Murder Nation
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|04. 02. 2022
|Q: Into the Storm
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|04. 02. 2022
|Reacher*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|04. 02. 2022
|Süße Magnolien
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 02. 2022
|Technik, die die Welt veränderte
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|06. 02. 2022
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|7
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 02. 2022
|American Crime
|1–3
|Serie
|RTL+
|09. 02. 2022
|Catching Killers
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|09. 02. 2022
|Ideias à Venda
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 02. 2022
|Bis dass das Leben uns scheidet
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 02. 2022
|Landscapers
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|10. 02. 2022
|Schwarzmärkte hautnah mit Mariana van Zeller
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|10. 02. 2022
|Veleno – Die Stadt der verlorenen Kinder
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|11. 02. 2022
|Inventing Anna
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 02. 2022
|Liebe macht blind
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 02. 2022
|MacGyver
|1–5
|Serie
|Sky X
|11. 02. 2022
|Toy Boy
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 02. 2022
|With Love*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|14. 02. 2022
|Fishbowl Wives
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 02. 2022
|Treue
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 02. 2022
|Lass es, Larry!
|11
|Serie
|Sky X
|15. 02. 2022
|Ridley Jones
|3
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|16. 02. 2022
|Dave
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|16. 02. 2022
|New York Cops – N.Y.P.C. Blue
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|16. 02. 2022
|Secrets of Summer
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|16. 02. 2022
|Sommer in Cielo Grande
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|16. 02. 2022
|Swap Shop: Staffel
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 02. 2022
|Der junge Wallander: Im Schatten des Todes
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 02. 2022
|Keeping Up with the Kardashians
|9 & 10
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|17. 02. 2022
|The Fear Index
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|18. 02. 2022
|Lincoln’s Dilemma
|Serie (Doku)
|Apple TV+
|18. 02. 2022
|Severance
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|18. 02. 2022
|Space Force
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 02. 2022
|Space Force
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 02. 2022
|The Cuphead Show!
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 02. 2022
|The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*
|4
|Serie
|Amazon
|21. 02. 2022
|Alaska – Eisige Freiheit
|3
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|21. 02. 2022
|Die Ochsenknechts
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Sky X
|21. 02. 2022
|The Walking Dead
|11 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 02. 2022
|Cat Burglar
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 02. 2022
|Besos al aire: Küssen verboten
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2022
|Die Prouds: Lauter und trauter
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2022
|Law & Order: Organized Crime
|2 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|Sky X
|23. 02. 2022
|Rick and Morty
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 02. 2022
|Burried
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|24. 02. 2022
|Karmas Welt der Musikvideos
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|24. 02. 2022
|Shameless*
|11
|Serie
|Amazon
|25. 02. 2022
|Merlí. Sapere Aude
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 02. 2022
|Vikings: Valhalla
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 02. 2022
|Wieder 15
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 02. 2022
|Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (deutsche Fassung)
|Serie (Special)
|Sky X
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Jänner 2022
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 01. 2022
|Das Great Barrier Reef – Schätze der Natur
|Serie (Doku)
|RTL+
|01. 01. 2022
|Emergency Room*
|1–15
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 01. 2022
|Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Houses
|Serie (Special)
|Sky X
|01. 01. 2022
|Hart of Dixie*
|1–4
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 01. 2022
|Harte Hunde
|7
|Serie (Doku)
|RTL+
|01. 01. 2022
|Malika: Die Königin der Löwen
|Serie (Doku)
|RTL+
|01. 01. 2022
|Marjor Crimes*
|1–6
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 01. 2022
|Plan Coeur: Der Liebesplan
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 01. 2022
|Power Rangers Dino Fury
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 01. 2022
|Pushing Daisies*
|1–2
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 01. 2022
|Schatten der Mörder: Shadowplay
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 01. 2022
|The Last Ship*
|1–4
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 01. 2022
|The Originals*
|1–5
|Serie
|Amazon
|02. 01. 2022
|An vorderster Front – Unterwegs in Sachen Klimawandel
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|02. 01. 2022
|Masters of Sweets – Die fabelhafte Welt der Zuckerbäcker
|1
|Serie (Show)
|RTL+
|03. 01. 2022
|Angela Black
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|03. 01. 2022
|Edgar, das Super-Karibu
|Serie (Kinder)
|Sky X
|03. 01. 2022
|Vorstadtweiber
|6
|Serie
|Flimmit
|04. 01. 2022
|Action Pack
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|04. 01. 2022
|My ID is Gangnam Beauty
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 01. 2022
|Big Sky
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|05. 01. 2022
|Dave
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|05. 01. 2022
|Rebelde – Jung und rebellisch
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 01. 2022
|Schwarzmärkte hautnah – mit Mariana von Zeller
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|06. 01. 2022
|Der Club
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|06. 01. 2022
|DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Buch 2
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 01. 2022
|El Deafo
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|07. 01. 2022
|Hype House
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 01. 2022
|Johnny Test
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 01. 2022
|UFOs – Der Wahrheit auf der Spur
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Sky X
|08. 01. 2022
|The Big Bang Theory*
|12
|Serie
|Amazon
|10. 01. 2022
|Eine Liga für sich – Buschis Sechserkette
|5 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|Sky X
|10. 01. 2022
|Euphoria
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|10. 01. 2022
|Haie – mit Steve Backshall
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|10. 01. 2022
|Harrow
|3
|Serie
|RTL+
|10. 01. 2022
|Harrow*
|3
|Serie
|Amazon
|10. 01. 2022
|Undercover
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 01. 2022
|It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
|13–14
|Serie
|Sky X
|12. 01. 2022
|The Most Dangerous Animal of All
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|12. 01. 2022
|Touch
|1–2
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 01. 2022
|Chosen
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 01. 2022
|The Journalist
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 01. 2022
|After Life: Staffel 3
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 01. 2022
|Archive 81
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 01. 2022
|Binge Reloaded*
|2
|Serie (Comedy)
|Amazon
|14. 01. 2022
|The House
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 01. 2022
|Mord in Genua – Ein Fall für Petra Delicato
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|15. 01. 2022
|The Promised Neverland*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|16. 01. 2022
|Fantasy Island
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|17. 01. 2022
|Ninja Express
|Serie (Kinder)
|Sky X
|19. 01. 2022
|Bob’s Burgers
|11
|Serie
|Disney+
|19. 01. 2022
|Chucky
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|19. 01. 2022
|El marginal
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 01. 2022
|Family Guy
|19
|Serie
|Disney+
|19. 01. 2022
|Finger weg!
|3
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|19. 01. 2022
|Queens
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|19. 01. 2022
|The World Accourding to Jeff Goldblum
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|21. 01. 2022
|As We See It*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|21. 01. 2022
|Der Pass
|2
|Serie
|Sky X
|21. 01. 2022
|Ein Mädchen namens Lay Lay
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|21. 01. 2022
|Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|21. 01. 2022
|Ozark
|4 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 01. 2022
|Para – Wir sind King*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|21. 01. 2022
|Servant
|3
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|21. 01. 2022
|Sommersaison
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 01. 2022
|The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special
|Serie (Special)
|Sky X
|25. 01. 2022
|Ada Twist
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|25. 01. 2022
|Neymar: Das vollkomme Chaos
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|25. 01. 2022
|Snowpiercer
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 01. 2022
|SOKO Linz
|1
|Serie
|Flimmit
|26. 01. 2022
|Bloods
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|26. 01. 2022
|Insanity
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|26. 01. 2022
|M*A*S*H
|1–11
|Serie
|Disney+
|26. 01. 2022
|Marvel’s Hit-Monkey
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|26. 01. 2022
|The Sinner: Percy
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 01. 2022
|Murder at the Cottage
|1
|Serie
|Sky X
|27. 01. 2022
|Quatsch Comedy Club
|5
|Serie (Show)
|Sky X
|27. 01. 2022
|Reingelegt!
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 01. 2022
|This is Us*
|5
|Serie
|Amazon
|28. 01. 2022
|All of Us Are Dead
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 01. 2022
|Angry Birds: Verrückter Sommer
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|28. 01. 2022
|Feria: Dunkles Licht
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 01. 2022
|Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 01. 2022
|In From the Cold
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 01. 2022
|Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|28. 01. 2022
|The Afterparty
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|28. 01. 2022
|The Orbital Children
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 01. 2022
|The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 02. 2022
|The Office (US)
|1–9
|Serie
|Netflix
|Jänner
|Ich bin Georgina
|Serie
|Netflix
|Jänner
|Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Diese schwarzen Augen
|Serie
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Dezember 2021
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 12. 2021
|Andere Eltern*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 12. 2021
|Der Zweite Weltkrieg – Apokalypse der Moderne
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|01. 12. 2021
|Die Tafelrunde (Folge 31)
|Serie (Kabarett)
|Flimmit
|01. 12. 2021
|Dinner für Zwei (Folge 12+30)
|Serie (Kabarett)
|Flimmit
|01. 12. 2021
|Ein großer Sprung
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|01. 12. 2021
|Kayko und Kokosh
|1–2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|01. 12. 2021
|Lost in Space – Verschollen zwischen fremden Welten
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 12. 2021
|Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
|7
|Serie
|Disney+
|01. 12. 2021
|Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit
|5, 7, 11, 14–16
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|01. 12. 2021
|Simsala Grimm
|2
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 12. 2021
|Small Word – Kleine ganz groß
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|01. 12. 2021
|Supernatural*
|15
|Serie
|Amazon
|02. 12. 2021
|Allen vs. Farrow
|Serie (Doku)
|RTL+
|02. 12. 2021
|Controlling Britney Spears*
|Serie (Doku)
|Amazon
|02. 12. 2021
|Kojoten
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 12. 2021
|Seattle Firefighters
|1–3
|Serie
|RTL+
|03. 12. 2021
|Alex Rider*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|03. 12. 2021
|Celebrity Hunted*
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Amazon
|03. 12. 2021
|Coming Out Colton
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 12. 2021
|Die Wespe
|1
|Serie
|Sky
|03. 12. 2021
|Harlem*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|03. 12. 2021
|Haus des Geldes
|5 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 12. 2021
|Jurassic World: Neue Abenteuer
|4
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|06. 12. 2021
|The Hot Zone: Anthrax
|2
|Serie
|Sky
|07. 12. 2021
|Centaurworld
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|07. 12. 2021
|Der Aufstieg der Nazis
|1
|Serie
|Sky
|07. 12. 2021
|Der Tatortreiniger
|1
|Serie
|Flimmit
|07. 12. 2021
|Ein lustiges Hundeleben
|2
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|07. 12. 2021
|Matze mit Katze
|Serie (Kinder)
|Sky
|08. 12. 2021
|Good Trouble
|3
|Serie
|Disney+
|08. 12. 2021
|It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
|12
|Serie
|Sky
|08. 12. 2021
|Spitting Image: The Kraut’s Edition (Xmas Special)
|Serie (Comedy-Special)
|Sky
|08. 12. 2021
|Titans
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 12. 2021
|Trust
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|08. 12. 2021
|Welcome to Earth
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|09. 12. 2021
|And Just Like That …
|1
|Serie
|Sky
|09. 12. 2021
|Ansgar Brinkmann – Der Straßenfußballer
|Serie (Doku)
|RTL+
|09. 12. 2021
|Continuum
|4
|Serie
|Sky
|09. 12. 2021
|Die Kölner Silvesternacht
|Serie (Doku)
|RTL+
|09. 12. 2021
|Die Patchworkfamilie
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 12. 2021
|The Ferragnez*
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Amazon
|10. 12. 2021
|Aranyak – Aus dem Wald
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 12. 2021
|Binge Reloades*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|10. 12. 2021
|Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 12. 2021
|The Expanse*
|6
|Serie
|Amazon
|10. 12. 2021
|Twentysomethings: Austin
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 12. 2021
|Wie man Weihnachten verhunzt: Die Beerdigung
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 12. 2021
|Inspector Koo
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 12. 2021
|The Hungry and the Hairy
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|12. 12. 2021
|Sisi
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|13. 12. 2021
|Jellystone!
|Serie (Kinder)
|Sky
|14. 12. 2021
|Are You The One?
|3
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|RTL+
|14. 12. 2021
|The Future Diary
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 12. 2021
|The Good Doctor
|5 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|Sky
|14. 12. 2021
|Totilas – Das Millionengeschäft mit dem Jahrhundertpferd
|Serie (Doku)
|RTL+
|15. 12. 2021
|Abenteuer Ägypten
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|15. 12. 2021
|American Rust
|1
|Serie
|Sky
|15. 12. 2021
|Élite-Kurzgeschichten: Phillipe – Caye – Felipe
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 12. 2021
|Foodtastic
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 12. 2021
|S.W.A.T.
|5 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|Sky
|15. 12. 2021
|Selling Tampa
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|16. 12. 2021
|Aggretsuko
|4
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|16. 12. 2021
|Der Mörder & Ich
|1
|Serie
|Sky
|17. 12. 2021
|Die Discounter*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|17. 12. 2021
|Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Heimkehr
|6
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|17. 12. 2021
|The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois*
|Serie
|Amazon
|17. 12. 2021
|The Witcher
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 12. 2021
|Friedmanns Vier
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|19. 12. 2021
|Was in Oslo geschah
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 12. 2021
|Élite-Kurzgeschichten: Samuel – Omar
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 12. 2021
|The Mark of a Killer – Mörder und ihre Markenzeichen
|3
|Serie
|Sky
|21. 12. 2021
|Homicide for the holidays – Tödliche Feiertage
|1–4
|Serie
|Sky
|22. 12. 2021
|Brickleberry
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 12. 2021
|Emily in Paris
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 12. 2021
|Mysterious Mermaids
|3
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 12. 2021
|Wunderbare Jahre
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 12. 2021
|Der Doktor und das liebe Vieh
|2
|Serie
|Sky
|23. 12. 2021
|Élite-Kurzgeschichten: Patrick
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 12. 2021
|Sex Zimmer, Küche Bad*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|23. 12. 2021
|Too Close
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|23. 12. 2021
|Yearly Departed*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|24. 12. 2021
|La Fortuna
|1
|Serie
|Sky
|24. 12. 2021
|The Silent Sea
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 12. 2021
|Geschichten einer Generation – mit Papst Franziskus
|Serie (Miniserie)
|Netflix
|25. 12. 2021
|Raus aus der Single-Hölle
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 12. 2021
|Middlemost Post
|Serie (Kinder)
|Sky
|28. 12. 2021
|Wortparty präsentiert: Mathe!
|1
|Serie (Kinder)
|Netflix
|28. 12. 2021
|Yellowjackets
|1
|Serie
|Sky
|29. 12. 2021
|Café con aroma de mujer
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 12. 2021
|Club Micky Maus
|4
|Serie
|Disney+
|29. 12. 2021
|Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
|1–2
|Serie
|Disney+
|29. 12. 2021
|Das Buch von Boba Fett
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|29. 12. 2021
|Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarische Abenteuer
|2
|Serie (Koch-Show)
|Disney+
|29. 12. 2021
|Menschen in Angst
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|30. 12. 2021
|Gomorrha
|5
|Serie
|Sky
|30. 12. 2021
|Kitz
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|30. 12. 2021
|Vikings
|6 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|RTL+
|31. 12. 2021
|Cobra Kai
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|31. 12. 2021
|Ein echter Wiener geht nicht unter: Jahreswende
|Serie
|Flimmit
|31. 12. 2021
|Kaisermühlen Blues Special: Das Jahrtausendbaby + alle Staffeln
|Serie
|Flimmit
|31. 12. 2021
|Queer Eye
|6
|Serie
|Netflix
|31. 12. 2021
|Wer einmal lügt
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Dezember
|Decoupled
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für November 2021
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 11. 2021
|Der kleine Tiger Daniel*
|1–2
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 11. 2021
|Stumptown
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 11. 2021
|Stumptown*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 11. 2021
|The Kids Are Alright
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|01. 11. 2021
|The Kids Are Alright*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 11. 2021
|Wallander
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 11. 2021
|FC Bayern – Behind the Legend*
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Amazon
|02. 11. 2021
|Ridley Jones: Staffel 2
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 11. 2021
|Aussteiger: Freiheit ist alles
|1–3
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|03. 11. 2021
|Dollface
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|03. 11. 2021
|Mayans M.C.
|1–2
|Serie
|Disney+
|03. 11. 2021
|Space Shuttles – Erfolge und Tragödien
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|03. 11. 2021
|The Premise
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 11. 2021
|Catching Killers
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|04. 11. 2021
|Dr. Brain
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|04. 11. 2021
|Ferdinand von Schirach – Glauben
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|04. 11. 2021
|Gossip Girl (2021)
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|04. 11. 2021
|KBV – Keine besonderen Vorkommnisse
|2
|Serie
|RTL+
|04. 11. 2021
|Unbreakable – Wir machen Dich stark!
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|RTL+
|04. 11. 2021
|Why Women Kill
|2
|Serie
|RTL+
|05. 11. 2021
|Big Mouth
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 11. 2021
|Der unwahrscheinliche Mörder
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 11. 2021
|Dickinson
|3
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|05. 11. 2021
|Glória
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 11. 2021
|Narcos: Mexico
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 11. 2021
|The Club
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|06. 11. 2021
|Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|09. 11. 2021
|Swap Shop
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 11. 2021
|Das Jahrhundert der Züge
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|10. 11. 2021
|Das Tier
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|10. 11. 2021
|Gentefied
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 11. 2021
|Last Man Standing
|8
|Serie
|Disney+
|10. 11. 2021
|Mrs. America
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|10. 11. 2021
|Raubtier ohne Beute
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|10. 11. 2021
|Science Busters
|1–6
|Serie (Doku)
|Flimmit
|10. 11. 2021
|Spidey und seine Super-Freunde
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|10. 11. 2021
|The Glades
|1–4
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 11. 2021
|Liebe lügt nicht
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 11. 2021
|Pratersterne
|Serie (Comedy)
|Flimmit
|11. 11. 2021
|Temptation Island VIP
|2
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|RTL+
|11. 11. 2021
|Wir Staatskünstler
|Serie (Comedy)
|Flimmit
|12. 11. 2021
|All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|12. 11. 2021
|Der Beischläfer*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|12. 11. 2021
|Der Therapeut von nebenan
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|12. 11. 2021
|Disneys Verschlungene Wege
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|12. 11. 2021
|Snoopy im All
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|12. 11. 2021
|The World According to Jeff Goldblum
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|13. 11. 2021
|Always Jane*
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Amazon
|13. 11. 2021
|Dopesick
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 11. 2021
|Harrow
|1–2
|Serie
|RTL+
|16. 11. 2021
|StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 11. 2021
|An der perforierten Linie abreißen
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 11. 2021
|Auf den Spuren verfluchter Orte
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|17. 11. 2021
|Christmas Flow
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 11. 2021
|Keeping Up with the Kardashians
|7–8
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|17. 11. 2021
|La reina del flow
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 11. 2021
|Micky Maus: Spielhaus
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|17. 11. 2021
|No Man Left Behind
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|17. 11. 2021
|Riverdale
|6
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 11. 2021
|Snowfall
|4
|Serie
|Disney+
|17. 11. 2021
|Tiger King 2
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|17. 11. 2021
|World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|18. 11. 2021
|Hunde im All
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 11. 2021
|The Beast Must Die
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|19. 11. 2021
|Blown Away: Christmas
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 11. 2021
|Cowboy Bebop
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 11. 2021
|Das Rad der Zeit*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|19. 11. 2021
|Explained: Unser Kopf
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|19. 11. 2021
|Harriet the Spy
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|19. 11. 2021
|Hellbound
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 11. 2021
|Reflection of You
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 11. 2021
|The Line
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Apple TV+
|20. 11. 2021
|New World
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 11. 2021
|Hawkeye
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 11. 2021
|Masters of the Universe: Revelation
|1 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 11. 2021
|Deep State
|1–2
|Serie
|Disney+
|24. 11. 2021
|Hanna*
|3
|Serie
|Amazon
|24. 11. 2021
|Selling Sunset
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 11. 2021
|The Choe Show
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|24. 11. 2021
|True Story
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|25. 11. 2021
|F is for Family
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 11. 2021
|The Beatles: Get Back
|Teil 1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|26. 11. 2021
|Light the Night
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|26. 11. 2021
|School of Chocolate
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|26. 11. 2021
|The Beatles: Get Back
|Teil 2
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 11. 2021
|The Beatles: Get Back
|Teil 3
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|28. 11. 2021
|Elfen
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|30. 11. 2021
|Faking Hitler
|1
|Serie
|RTL+
|November
|Decoupled
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Oktober 2021
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 10. 2021
|Kommissar Wallander
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 10. 2021
|LOL (Last One Laughing)*
|2
|Serie (Show)
|Amazon
|01. 10. 2021
|Maid
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 10. 2021
|Seinfeld
|1–9
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 10. 2021
|Simsala Grimm
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|03. 10. 2021
|Ninja Warrior Germany Kids
|2
|Serie (Show)
|TVNOW
|03. 10. 2021
|Scissor Seven
|3
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|04. 10. 2021
|Grey’s Anatomy
|16
|Serie
|TVNOW
|04. 10. 2021
|Grey’s Anatomy*
|16
|Serie
|Amazon
|04. 10. 2021
|Leverage 2.0
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|04. 10. 2021
|On My Block:
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 10. 2021
|The Walking Dead: World Beyond*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|06. 10. 2021
|Baking Impossible
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|06. 10. 2021
|Bless the Harts
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|06. 10. 2021
|Broadchurch
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|06. 10. 2021
|Facing …
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|06. 10. 2021
|The Five Juanas
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|06. 10. 2021
|White Collar
|1–6
|Serie
|Disney+
|07. 10. 2021
|Sexy Beasts
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 10. 2021
|The Billion Dollar Code
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 10. 2021
|Acapulco
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|08. 10. 2021
|Get Rolling with Otis
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|08. 10. 2021
|Joint Venture
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 10. 2021
|Pretty Smart
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 10. 2021
|Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 10. 2021
|Der Babysitter-Club
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|12. 10. 2021
|Filme – Das waren unsere Kinojahre
|3
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|12. 10. 2021
|Mighty Express
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 10. 2021
|Hacking The System
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|13. 10. 2021
|Hubert & Staller
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 10. 2021
|Just Beyond
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 10. 2021
|Krieg der Welten
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 10. 2021
|Raubtiere hautnah
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|13. 10. 2021
|Reservation Dogs
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 10. 2021
|Small World – Kleine ganz groß
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|13. 10. 2021
|The D’Amelio Show
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Disney+
|13. 10. 2021
|What We Do in the Shadows
|1–2
|Serie
|Disney+
|14. 10. 2021
|Another Life
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 10. 2021
|Gefährliche Nähe
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|15. 10. 2021
|Du Sie Er & Wir
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 10. 2021
|Homeland*
|8
|Serie
|Amazon
|15. 10. 2021
|Ich weiß, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|15. 10. 2021
|Little Things
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 10. 2021
|My Name
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 10. 2021
|Puppy Place
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|15. 10. 2021
|You
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|16. 10. 2021
|Misfit: Die Serie
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 10. 2021
|Motherland: Fort Salem*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|19. 10. 2021
|Bachelor in Pradise
|3
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|TVNOW
|19. 10. 2021
|Gabby’s Dollhouse
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 10. 2021
|Evolution der Technik
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|20. 10. 2021
|Modern Family
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|20. 10. 2021
|Mr Inbetween
|1–2
|Serie
|Disney+
|20. 10. 2021
|No Man Left Behind
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|20. 10. 2021
|Triff Spider-Man und seine außergewöhnliche Freunde
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|21. 10. 2021
|Insiders
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 10. 2021
|Liebe, Sex und goop
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 10. 2021
|Life’s A Glitch with Julien Bam
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 10. 2021
|Tut Tut Cory Flitzer
|6
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 10. 2021
|Adventure Beast
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 10. 2021
|Der Denver-Clan
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 10. 2021
|Infiltration
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|22. 10. 2021
|Inside Job
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 10. 2021
|Locke & Keye
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 10. 2021
|Maya und die Drei: Miniserie
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 10. 2021
|More than Blue: Die Serie
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 10. 2021
|Roaring Twenties
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|22. 10. 2021
|The King’s Affection
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 10. 2021
|Blind Spot*
|5
|Serie
|Amazon
|25. 10. 2021
|Lucifer*
|6
|Serie
|Amazon
|25. 10. 2021
|Tod und Nachtigallen
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|27. 10. 2021
|Clans der Raubtier
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 10. 2021
|Letzte Spur Berlin
|7–9
|Serie
|Disney+
|27. 10. 2021
|Liebesg’schichten & Heiratssachen
|25
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Flimmit
|27. 10. 2021
|Mine Kings: Die Edelstein-Jänger
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 10. 2021
|Sintonia
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 10. 2021
|Tannbach: Schicksal eines Dorfes
|1–2
|Serie
|Disney+
|27. 10. 2021
|The Lion Ranger
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|28. 10. 2021
|Luis Miguel – Die Serie
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 10. 2021
|Colin in Black & White
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 10. 2021
|Fairfax*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|29. 10. 2021
|Maradona: Leben wie ein Traum*
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Amazon
|29. 10. 2021
|Swagger
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|29. 10. 2021
|The Middle*
|1–9
|Serie
|Amazon
|Oktober
|Astrologischer Leitfaden für gebrochene Herzen
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Oktober
|Call My Agent: Bollywood
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Oktober
|Inspector Koo
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für September 2021
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 09. 2021
|Are You The One? US
|3
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|TVNOW
|01. 09. 2021
|Chicago Fire
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 09. 2021
|Chicago Med
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 09. 2021
|Das eine Wort: Feyenoord
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|01. 09. 2021
|Grown-ish
|3
|Serie
|Disney+
|01. 09. 2021
|How To Be a Cowboy
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 09. 2021
|Kommissar Wallander
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 09. 2021
|TakaPu - Ein Tölpel in der Südsee
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|02. 09. 2021
|Q-Force
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 09. 2021
|Dive Club
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 09. 2021
|Haus des Geldes
|5 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 09. 2021
|Ivan Milat: Der Rucksack-Mörder
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|TVNOW
|03. 09. 2021
|Sharkdog
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|06. 09. 2021
|Countdown: Die Weltraummission Inspiration4
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|06. 09. 2021
|Criminal Minds
|15
|Serie
|TVNOW
|06. 09. 2021
|Shark Tank
|11–12
|Serie (Show)
|TVNOW
|07. 09. 2021
|Die Oktonauten auf dem Festland
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 09. 2021
|Kid Cosmic
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 09. 2021
|On the Verge
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 09. 2021
|SOKO Kitzbühel
|20
|Serie
|Flimmit
|08. 09. 2021
|Afrikas Jäger
|2–3
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|08. 09. 2021
|Afrikas tödlichste Jäger
|4–5
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|08. 09. 2021
|American Horror Stories
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|08. 09. 2021
|Dr. Doogie Kamealoha
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|08. 09. 2021
|Into the Night
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 09. 2021
|The Circle: USA
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 09. 2021
|Tierbabys in Afrika
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|10. 09. 2021
|Metallkunst: Showdown am Schweißgerät
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 09. 2021
|PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende*
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Amazon
|10. 09. 2021
|Voltaire High – Die Mädchen kommen*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|13. 09. 2021
|Familiensache
|1
|Serie
|Flimmit
|14. 09. 2021
|Die spektakulärsten Ferienwohnungen der Welt
|2
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|14. 09. 2021
|Jack Whitehall: Unterwegs mit meinem Vater
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 09. 2021
|Finger weg! (Lateinamerika)
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|15. 09. 2021
|Grown-ish
|4
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 09. 2021
|HIT – Wer erzieht hier wen?
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|15. 09. 2021
|Nailed It!
|6
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|15. 09. 2021
|Nihat – Alles auf Anfang
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|15. 09. 2021
|Tod bei Nacht
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|16. 09. 2021
|#CoupleChallenge – Das stärkste Team gewinnt
|2
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|TVNOW
|16. 09. 2021
|He-Man and the Master of the Universe
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 09. 2021
|Chicago Party Aunt
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 09. 2021
|Do, Re & Mi*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|17. 09. 2021
|Sex Education
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 09. 2021
|Squid Game
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 09. 2021
|The Good Doctor
|4
|Serie
|TVNOW
|17. 09. 2021
|The Morning Show
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|20. 09. 2021
|Baneheia, Norwegen: Kindermord am Badesee
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|TVNOW
|20. 09. 2021
|Der Todespfleger – Die Morde des Niels Högel
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|TVNOW
|21. 09. 2021
|Liebe im Spektrum
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 09. 2021
|Tut Tut Chrissy Flitzer: Chrissy ist am Steuer
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 09. 2021
|Animal PD
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 09. 2021
|Dear White People
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 09. 2021
|Die Dinos
|1–4
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 09. 2021
|Geheimnisse des Zweiten Weltkriegs
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|22. 09. 2021
|Jaguar
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 09. 2021
|Königreich der Mumien
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|22. 09. 2021
|Star Wars: Visions
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|22. 09. 2021
|Y: The Last Man
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 09. 2021
|Hospital Playlist
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 09. 2021
|Pose
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 09. 2021
|Blood & Water
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 09. 2021
|Dinner Club*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|24. 09. 2021
|Foundation
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|24. 09. 2021
|Goliath*
|4
|Serie
|Amazon
|24. 09. 2021
|Im Auge des Wolfes
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 09. 2021
|Knastschwestern New Orleans
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 09. 2021
|Midnight Mass
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 09. 2021
|Die skandalösen Affären der Christine Keeler
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|TVNOW
|28. 09. 2021
|Ada Twist
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 09. 2021
|Australiens tödlichste Jäger
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|29. 09. 2021
|Der Kastanienmann
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 09. 2021
|Dian Fossey: Geheimnisse im Nebel
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|29. 09. 2021
|Die Simpsons
|32
|Serie
|Disney+
|29. 09. 2021
|Enthüllt: Geheimnisse der Meere
|3
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|29. 09. 2021
|Fernab des Gesetzes
|1–2
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|29. 09. 2021
|Jenseits der Magie DMC
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|29. 09. 2021
|MeatEater
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 09. 2021
|The Great North
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|29. 09. 2021
|Zeke und Luther
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|30. 09. 2021
|Dr. Jack und Mr Hyde! Die zwei Gesichter des Jack Unterweger
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|TVNOW
|30. 09. 2021
|Love 101
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|30. 09. 2021
|Luna Park
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für August 2021
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 08. 2021
|Arrow
|8
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 08. 2021
|Mister Twister
|2
|Serie
|TVNOW
|01. 08. 2021
|Are You The One US
|2
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|TVNOW
|02. 08. 2021
|Reef Break
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|03. 08. 2021
|Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 08. 2021
|Good Trouble
|1–2
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 08. 2021
|Käpt'n Balu & seine tollkühne Crew
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 08. 2021
|Cooking With Paris
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 08. 2021
|Control Z
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 08. 2021
|Car Masters – Von Schrott zu Reichtum
|3
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|06. 08. 2021
|Cruel Summer*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|06. 08. 2021
|Mr. Corman
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|06. 08. 2021
|Bobs Burgers
|10
|Serie
|Disney+
|06. 08. 2021
|Hit & Run
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|06. 08. 2021
|Navarsa
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|08. 08. 2021
|Love (ft. Marraige and Divorce)
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 08. 2021
|Shaman King
|1
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|10. 08. 2021
|Gabby's Dollhouse
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 08. 2021
|The Handmaid's Tale
|3
|Serie
|TVNOW
|11. 08. 2021
|9-1-1: Lone Star
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 08. 2021
|American Housewife
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 08. 2021
|Criminal Minds: Team Red
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 08. 2021
|Blake Squad
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|12. 08. 2021
|What if …?
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|12. 08. 2021
|AlRawabi School for Girls
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 08. 2021
|Modern Love*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|13. 08. 2021
|Das Verschwinden
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|13. 08. 2021
|Brand New Cherry Flavor
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 08. 2021
|Gone for Good
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 08. 2021
|Valeria
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 08. 2021
|Fast & Furious Spy Racers
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|13. 08. 2021
|The Good Doctor
|4
|Serie
|TVNOW
|15. 08. 2021
|Spotlight
|1–2
|Serie
|TVNOW
|16. 08. 2021
|Grand Hotel
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|17. 08. 2021
|Tuttut Cory Flitzer
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 08. 2021
|Original: Prince Charming
|3
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|TVNOW
|18. 08. 2021
|Empire
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 08. 2021
|Tyrant
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|19. 08. 2021
|Sankt Maik
|3
|Serie
|TVNOW
|19. 08. 2021
|Dr. Death
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|20. 08. 2021
|9 Perfect Strangers*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|20. 08. 2021
|Truth Be Told
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|20. 08. 2021
|Die Professorin
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 08. 2021
|Everything Will Be Fine
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 08. 2021
|Die Macht der Kränkung
|1
|Serie
|Flimmit
|25. 08. 2021
|Akte X
|10
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 08. 2021
|Blutrote Hochzeit
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 08. 2021
|Breeders
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 08. 2021
|Salamander
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 08. 2021
|Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit
|11–12 + 16–18
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 08. 2021
|Open Your Eyes
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 08. 2021
|Clickbait
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 08. 2021
|Post Mortem: Ins Skarnes stirbt niemand
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 08. 2021
|When Sharks Attack
|6
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|25. 08. 2021
|Motel: Makeover
|1
|Serie (Reality-TV)
|Netflix
|26. 08. 2021
|Edens Zero
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|26. 08. 2021
|Edens Zero
|1
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|27. 08. 2021
|Kevin Can F**k Himself*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|27. 08. 2021
|See
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|27. 08. 2021
|Titletown High
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|31. 08. 2021
|Only Murders in The Building
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|31. 08. 2021
|Glück und Freude mit Marie Kondo
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|31. 08. 2021
|Good Girls
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|August
|Comedy Premium League
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|August
|D.P.
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Juli 2021
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 07. 2021
|Eyes on the Prize: Uprising*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 07. 2021
|Fugget About It*
|1–2
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 07. 2021
|Young Royals
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 07. 2021
|Generation 56k
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 07. 2021
|Obduktion – Echte Fälle mit Tsokos und Liefers
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|01. 07. 2021
|Otto's Bastelkiste
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|01. 07. 2021
|Prinzessin Diana: Liebe. Macht. Legende
|Serie (Doku)
|TVNOW
|01. 07. 2021
|Rookie Robot
|1
|Serie (Kids)
|Flimmit
|01. 07. 2021
|David, der Kabauter
|1
|Serie (Kids)
|Flimmit
|01. 07. 2021
|Um die Welt mit Willy Fog
|1
|Serie (Kids)
|Flimmit
|01. 07. 2021
|Mit Willy Fog zum Mittelpunkt der Erde
|1
|Serie (Kids)
|Flimmit
|01. 07. 2021
|Are You The One US
|Serie (Reality)
|TVNOW
|01. 07. 2021
|Ex on The Beach US
|Serie (Reality)
|TVNOW
|02. 07. 2021
|Mumbai Diaries 26/11*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|02. 07. 2021
|Sterbliche
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 07. 2021
|Big Timber
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 07. 2021
|Skandale und Affären: Die britischen Royals
|Serie (Doku)
|TVNOW
|03. 07. 2021
|Last Man Standing
|1–7
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 07. 2021
|Mine
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 07. 2021
|American Housewife*
|1–3
|Serie
|Amazon
|05. 07. 2021
|American Housewife
|1–3
|Serie
|TVNOW
|06. 07. 2021
|Das Geheimnis von Sulphur Springs
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|06. 07. 2021
|I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
|2
|Serie (Comedy Special)
|Netflix
|07. 07. 2021
|Monster bei der Arbeit
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|07. 07. 2021
|Hunde
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|08. 07. 2021
|Are You The One – Realitystars in Love
|Serie (Reality)
|TVNOW
|09. 07. 2021
|Luxe Listings Sydney*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|09. 07. 2021
|The Snoopy Show
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|09. 07. 2021
|Biohackers
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 07. 2021
|Atypical
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 07. 2021
|Virgin River
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 07. 2021
|Die Köchin von Castamar
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 07. 2021
|Im Sumpf 1997
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|09. 07. 2021
|How To Become A Tyrant
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|10. 07. 2021
|Body of Proof
|1–3
|Serie
|Disney+
|10. 07. 2021
|To Catch a Smuggler
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|12. 07. 2021
|Desperate Housewives*
|1–8
|Serie
|Amazon
|14. 07. 2021
|My Unorthodox Life
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 07. 2021
|Noch nie in meinem Leben ...
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 07. 2021
|BEASTARS
|2
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|16. 07. 2021
|El Cid*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon
|16. 07. 2021
|Schmigaddon!
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|16. 07. 2021
|Explained
|3
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|16. 07. 2021
|Making the Cut
|2
|Serie (Reality)
|Amazon
|20. 07. 2021
|The Blacklist
|8
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 07. 2021
|Scott & Huutsch
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|21. 07. 2021
|Finger weg! (Brasilien) Teil 1
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 07. 2021
|Sexy Beasts
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 07. 2021
|Aenne Burda – Die Wunderfrau
|1
|Serie
|Flimmit
|22. 07. 2021
|Vikings
|1–3
|Serie
|TVNOW
|23. 07. 2021
|Them*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|23. 07. 2021
|Ted Lasso
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|23. 07. 2021
|Sky Rojo
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 07. 2021
|Masters of the Universe: Revelation
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 07. 2021
|Feels Like Ishq
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 07. 2021
|Hip Hop Uncovered
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|23. 07. 2021
|Filme – Das waren unsere Kinojahre
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|26. 07. 2021
|Emergence*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|26. 07. 2021
|Emergence
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|26. 07. 2021
|Ghislaine Maxwell: Epsteins schockierende Komplizin
|Serie (Doku)
|TVNOW
|27. 07. 2021
|How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 07. 2021
|Racket Boys
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 07. 2021
|Mighty Express
|4
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|28. 07. 2021
|Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|28. 07. 2021
|Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|28. 07. 2021
|Finger weg! (Brasilien) Teil 2
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 07. 2021
|The Snitch Catel: Origins
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 07. 2021
|Tattoo Redo
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 07. 2021
|Medicopter 117
|1–7
|Serie
|Flimmit
|30. 07. 2021
|Outer Banks
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|30. 07. 2021
|Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Apple TV+
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Juni 2021
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 06. 2021
|Im Tal der Sonne
|1
|Serie
|TVNow
|01. 06. 2021
|Teen Wolf
|1 bis 6
|Serie
|TVNow
|01. 06. 2021
|New Amsterdam
|3 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|TVNow
|03. 06. 2021
|Creator's File: GOLD
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|03. 06. 2021
|Drei Meter über dem Himmel
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 06. 2021
|Dom*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|04. 06. 2021
|Lisey's Story
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|04. 06. 2021
|Genius: Aretha
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 06. 2021
|Marvel Studios LEGENDS
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|04. 06. 2021
|Atlanta: Robbin' Season
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 06. 2021
|The Strain
|1 bis 4
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 06. 2021
|The Walking Dead
|10 (Die letzten 6 Folgen)
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 06. 2021
|When Sharks Attack
|3 & 4
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|04. 06. 2021
|Sweet Tooth
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 06. 2021
|Feel Good
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 06. 2021
|Lost*
|1 bis 6
|Serie
|Amazon
|07. 06. 2021
|Villa der Liebe: Fremdgehen verboten
|3
|Serie
|TVNow
|07. 06. 2021
|Lost
|1 bis 6
|Serie
|TVNow
|09. 06. 2021
|LOKI
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|09. 06. 2021
|Fresh Fried and Crispy
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 06. 2021
|Locombianos
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 06. 2021
|Home Before Dark
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|11. 06. 2021
|The Finder
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 06. 2021
|Emergence
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 06. 2021
|Zenimation
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 06. 2021
|Secrets and Lies
|1 & 2
|Serie
|Disney+
|11. 06. 2021
|Trese
|1
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|11. 06. 2021
|Lupin
|1 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 06. 2021
|Élite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 06. 2021
|Élite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 06. 2021
|Kleinreimstadt
|2
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|15. 06. 2021
|Workin' Moms
|5
|Serie
|Netflix
|16. 06. 2021
|Élite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|16. 06. 2021
|Mörderische Frauen: Töten aus Lust
|1
|Serie
|TVNow
|17. 06. 2021
|Atiye – Die Gabe
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 06. 2021
|Élite Short Stories: Carla Samuel
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 06. 2021
|Katla
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 06. 2021
|Black Summer
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 06. 2021
|Physical
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|18. 06. 2021
|Frieden
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 06. 2021
|5vor12
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 06. 2021
|Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 06. 2021
|Love, Victor
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 06. 2021
|Star Wars: Die Ewoks
|1 & 2
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 06. 2021
|Star Wars: Freunde im All
|1 & 2
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 06. 2021
|The Last Man on Earth
|1 bis 4
|Serie
|Disney+
|18. 06. 2021
|Die spektakulärsten Ferienwohnungen der Welt
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 06. 2021
|So Not Worth It
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|18. 06. 2021
|Élite
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 06. 2021
|Nevertheless
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 06. 2021
|This is Pop
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|23. 06. 2021
|Finger Weg!
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 06. 2021
|11er-Haus
|1
|Serie
|Flimmit
|24. 06. 2021
|Der nackte Regisseur
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 06. 2021
|The A List
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|25. 06. 2021
|Solos*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|25. 06. 2021
|Bosch*
|7
|Serie
|Amazon
|25. 06. 2021
|Central Park
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|25. 06. 2021
|Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 06. 2021
|the 90s: The Last Great Decade?
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|25. 06. 2021
|Family Guy
|19
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 06. 2021
|Grown-ish
|1 & 2
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 06. 2021
|Maria Theresia
|1 & 2
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 06. 2021
|Grand Hotel
|1 bis 3
|Serie
|Disney+
|25. 06. 2021
|Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit
|10 bis 18
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|25. 06. 2021
|Sex/Life
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 06. 2021
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
|5
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|29. 06. 2021
|Black Lightning
|4
|Serie
|Netflix
|29. 06. 2021
|Sternenstreif
|4
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|30. 06. 2021
|Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|Demnächst
|Ray
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Demnächst
|Jiva! – Tanz für deine Zukunft
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Demnächst
|Record of Ragnarok
|1
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Mai 2021
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 05. 2021
|Adult Material - Nur für Erwachsene
|1
|Serie
|TVNow
|01. 05. 2021
|The Sister
|1
|Serie
|TVNow
|01. 05. 2021
|Backstage
|1
|Serie
|TVNow
|01. 05. 2021
|RuPaul's Drag Race (UK)
|2
|Reality-TV
|TVNow
|01. 05. 2021
|Zacki un die Zoobande
|2
|Serie
|TVNow
|01. 05. 2021
|Hubert und Staller*
|9
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 05. 2021
|America's Next Top Model
|24
|Reality-TV
|TVNow
|01. 05. 2021
|Erben der Nacht
|1 bis 2
|Serie
|TVNow
|01. 05. 2021
|Schitt's Creek*
|1 bis 5
|Serie
|Amazon
|01. 05. 2021
|Prison Break
|1 bis 5
|Serie
|TVNow
|01. 05. 2021
|Haus Anubis
|115 Folgen
|Serie
|TVNow
|03. 05. 2021
|For the People
|1 bis 2
|Serie
|TVNow
|04. 05. 2021
|Star Wars: The Bad Batch
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|04. 05. 2021
|Navillera
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|04. 05. 2021
|Mü-Mo das Müllmobil
|2
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|04. 05. 2021
|Selena: Die Serie
|1 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 05. 2021
|The Sons of Sam: Ein Abstieg in die Dunkelheit
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|07. 05. 2021
|Jupiter's Legacy
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 05. 2021
|Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet
|2
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|07. 05. 2021
|Girl from Nowhere
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 05. 2021
|Baskets
|4
|Serie
|Disney+
|07. 05. 2021
|Bless this Mess
|1 + 2
|Serie
|Disney+
|07. 05. 2021
|Star
|1 bis 3
|Serie
|Disney+
|07. 05. 2021
|Angel – Jäger der Finsternis
|1 bis 5
|Serie
|Disney+
|07. 05. 2021
|The Vampire Diaries*
|1 bis 8
|Serie
|Amazon
|09. 05. 2021
|Vincenzo
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|11. 05. 2021
|Explained: Geld
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|12. 05. 2021
|The Upshaws
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|12. 05. 2021
|Castlevania
|4
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|14. 05. 2021
|The Underground Railroad*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|14. 05. 2021
|Krieg der Welten
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|14. 05. 2021
|Gilbert und Saddie
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|14. 05. 2021
|Move to Heaven
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 05. 2021
|Halston
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 05. 2021
|High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie
|2
|Serie
|Disney+
|14. 05. 2021
|Love, Death & Robots: Ausgabe 2
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 05. 2021
|Heimgesucht: Unglaubliche Zeugenberichte
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 05. 2021
|New Girl
|1 bis 7
|Serie
|Disney+
|15. 05. 2021
|Just Tattoo of us (US)
|1
|Reality-TV
|TVNow
|15. 05. 2021
|Catfish - Verliebte im Netz
|6
|Reality-TV
|TVNow
|19. 05. 2021
|Wer hat Sara ermordet?
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 05. 2021
|Ein besonderes Leben
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 05. 2021
|Star Girl*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|21. 05. 2021
|Afrikas wilde Wunderwelt
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|21. 05. 2021
|Bluey
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|21. 05. 2021
|Deadly Instincts
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|21. 05. 2021
|Drugs Inc: Drogen im Visier
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|21. 05. 2021
|To Catch a Smuggler
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|21. 05. 2021
|Jurrasic World Neue Abenteuer
|1
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|21. 05. 2021
|Mein Nachbar
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|21. 05. 2021
|When Sharks Attack
|1 bis 5
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|21. 05. 2021
|Gossip Girl*
|1 bis 6
|Serie
|Amazon
|25. 05. 2021
|Princess Charming
|1
|Reality-TV
|TVNow
|26. 05. 2021
|High on the Hog: Wie die afroamerikanische Küche Amerika veränderte
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|28. 05. 2021
|Panic*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon
|28. 05. 2021
|Harrow
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|28. 05. 2021
|Rebel
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|28. 05. 2021
|Disney's Launchpad
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|28. 05. 2021
|Königreich der Mumien
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|28. 05. 2021
|The Kominsky Method
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 05. 2021
|Genius
|1 + 2
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|29. 05. 2021
|Lucifer*
|5 (Teil 2)
|Serie
|Amazon
|31. 05. 2021
|The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Demnächst
|Master of None
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Demnächst
|AlRawabi School for Girls
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Demnächst
|Racket Boys
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Demnächst
|Mad for Each Other
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|Demnächst
|Ragnarök
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für April 2021
|Startdatum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|14. 02. 2021
|The Circle: USA
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|01. 04. 2021
|Lol: Last One Laughing*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|01. 04. 2021
|Containment*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|01. 04. 2021
|Chuck*
|1 bis 5
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|01. 04. 2021
|Krypton*
|1 bis 2
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|01. 04. 2021
|Lol: Last One Laughing Italy*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|01. 04. 2021
|Die Gipfelzipfler
|1
|Serie
|Flimmit
|01. 04. 2021
|How I Met Your Mother
|1 bis 9
|Serie
|TVNOW
|01. 04. 2021
|Akte X – Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI
|1 bis 9
|Serie
|TVNOW
|01. 04. 2021
|Buffy – Im Bann der Dämonen
|1 bis 7
|Serie
|TVNOW
|01. 04. 2021
|Heartland
|12
|Serie
|TVNOW
|01. 04. 2021
|Fast wie Familie
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|01. 04. 2021
|Kleidergeschichten
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|01. 04. 2021
|Der kleine Drache Kokosnuss*
|2 (Teil 3)
|Serie (Kids)
|Amazon Prime Video
|01. 04. 2021
|Krasse Pranks
|2
|Serie (Reality)
|Netflix
|01. 04. 2021
|Phettbergs nette Leit Show
|1 bis 3
|Talk-Show
|Flimmit
|02. 04. 2021
|Fosse/Verdon
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|02. 04. 2021
|Mysterious Mermaids
|1 bis 2
|Serie
|Disney+ (Star)
|02. 04. 2021
|The Serpent - Die Schlange
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|02. 04. 2021
|Bob's Burgers
|1 bis 9
|Serie (Animation)
|Disney+ (Star)
|02. 04. 2021
|The 80s Greatest
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|05. 04. 2021
|Black-Ish*
|1 bis 6
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|05. 04. 2021
|Familienanhang
|3
|Serie
|Netflix
|06. 04. 2021
|Jack, der Monsterschreck: Alles Gute zur Apokalypse
|1
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|07. 04. 2021
|Schnelles Geld
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|07. 04. 2021
|Tonis Welt
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|07. 04. 2021
|Der größte Kunstraub der Geschichte
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|07. 04. 2021
|Die Hochzeitshelferinnen
|1
|Serie (Reality)
|Netflix
|07. 04. 2021
|Der große Tag: Kollektion 2
|2
|Serie (Reality)
|Netflix
|08. 04. 2021
|Mirella Schulze rettet die Welt
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|08. 04. 2021
|Yakuza goes Hausmann
|1
|Serie (Anime)
|Netflix
|09. 04. 2021
|Swamp Thing*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|09. 04. 2021
|The 100*
|1 bis 7
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|09. 04. 2021
|Criminal Minds
|1 bis 15
|Serie
|Disney+ (Star)
|09. 04. 2021
|Legion
|1 bis 3
|Serie
|Disney+ (Star)
|09. 04. 2021
|Solar Opposites
|2
|Serie (Animation)
|Disney+
|13. 04. 2021
|My Love: Sechs Geschichten wahrer Liebe
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|13. 04. 2021
|Mighy Express
|3
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|14. 04. 2021
|Dad Stop Embarassing Me
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|14. 04. 2021
|Dad Stop Embarassing Me!
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 04. 2021
|Pretty Little Liars*
|1 bis 7
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|15. 04. 2021
|Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|15. 04. 2021
|Sisyphus
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|15. 04. 2021
|Hello, Me!
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|16. 04. 2021
|Big Shot
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|16. 04. 2021
|National Geographic: Stimmungen der Erde
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|16. 04. 2021
|Alias – Die Agentin
|1 bis 5
|Serie
|Disney+
|16. 04. 2021
|Why are you like this
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|16. 04. 2021
|Fast & Furious Spy Racers Mexiko
|4
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|18. 04. 2021
|Luis Miguel: Sie Serie
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|20. 04. 2021
|Izzy und die Koalas
|2
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|21. 04. 2021
|Grey's Anatomy
|17
|Serie
|Disney+
|21. 04. 2021
|Seattle Firefighter – Die jungen Helden
|4
|Serie
|Disney+
|21. 04. 2021
|Zero
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|22. 04. 2021
|Der Bergdoktor
|1 bis 14
|Serie
|Flimmit
|22. 04. 2021
|Tilo Neumann und das Universum
|1
|Serie
|TVNOW
|22. 04. 2021
|Die geheimnisvolle Welt der Wale
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|22. 04. 2021
|Das Leben in Farbe mit David Attenborough
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|23. 04. 2021
|A Teacher
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 04. 2021
|Shadow and Bone – Legenden der Grisha
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|23. 04. 2021
|The Story of God with Morgan Freeman
|1 bis 3
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|27. 04. 2021
|Fatma
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|27. 04. 2021
|Tut Tut Cory Flitzer
|4
|Serie (Kids)
|Netflix
|28. 04. 2021
|Sexify
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 04. 2021
|Suits
|9 (Teil 1)
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 04. 2021
|Headspace: Eine Schlafanleitung
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|30. 04. 2021
|Mosquito Coast
|1
|Serie
|Apple TV+
|30. 04. 2021
|Gemeinsam unbesiegbar – Das Making-of zu The Falcon and the Winter Soldiers
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|30. 04. 2021
|Der unscheinbare Juanquini
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|30. 04. 2021
|Kein Friede den Toten
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|30. 04. 2021
|Mein Haustier ist ein Star
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|30. 04. 2021
|Ash vs. Evil Dead
|1 bis 3
|Serie
|Netflix
|30. 04. 2021
|Family Guy
|18
|Serie (Animation)
|Disney+
|30. 04. 2021
|Witness to Disaster
|1
|Serie (Reality)
|Disney+
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für März 2021
|Start
|Titel
|Staffel
|Streaminganbieter
|01. 03. 2021
|LOL – Last One Laughing*
|1
|Amazon
|01. 03. 2021
|Do you like Brahms?
|1
|Netflix
|01. 03. 2021
|Shaun das Schaf: Abenteuer auf Mossy Bottom
|1
|Netflix
|01. 03. 2021
|Alice
|1
|Netflix
|01. 03. 2021
|Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission*
|3
|Amazon
|01. 03. 2021
|Supergirl
|5
|Netflix
|01. 03. 2021
|The Fosters
|5
|TVNOW
|02. 03. 2021
|Mord unter Mormonen
|1
|Netflix
|02. 03. 2021
|Wortparty
|5
|Netflix
|04. 03. 2021
|Ein echter Wiener geht nicht unter (Episode 1-13)
|1
|Flimmit
|04. 03. 2021
|Pacific Rim: The Black
|1
|Netflix
|05. 03. 2021
|Black Narcissus
|1
|Disney+ Star
|05. 03. 2021
|Meine Stadt der Geister
|1
|Netflix
|05. 03. 2021
|Baskets
|1 bis 3
|Disney+ Star
|05. 03. 2021
|The Catch
|1 und 2
|Disney+ Star
|08. 03. 2021
|Bombay Begums
|1
|Netflix
|09. 03. 2021
|Das Hausboot
|1
|Netflix
|10. 03. 2021
|Hochzeit oder Haus
|1
|Netflix
|10. 03. 2021
|Last Chance U: Basketball
|1
|Netflix
|10. 03. 2021
|Caïd (Gangsta)
|1
|Netflix
|10. 03. 2021
|Der Bachelor 2021 – Das große Wiedersehen
|1
|TVNOW
|10. 03. 2021
|Soko Donau
|15
|Flimmit
|11. 03. 2021
|Hoodie*
|1
|Amazon
|12. 03. 2021
|Making Their Mark*
|1
|Amazon
|12. 03. 2021
|The One – Finde dein perfektes Match
|1
|Netflix
|12. 03. 2021
|Love Alarm
|2
|Netflix
|12. 03. 2021
|Paradise PD
|3
|Netflix
|12. 03. 2021
|Quantico
|1 bis 3
|Disney+ Star
|12. 03. 2021
|Dr. Ks tierische Notaufnahme
|1 bis 5
|Disney+
|15. 03. 2021
|Das verlorene Piratenreich
|1
|Netflix
|16. 03. 2021
|Waffel und Mochi
|1
|Netflix
|16. 03. 2021
|Rebellcomedy: Raus aus'm Zoo
|1
|Netflix
|19. 03. 2021
|Bluey
|1
|Disney+
|19. 03. 2021
|The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
|1
|Disney+
|19. 03. 2021
|Sky Rojo
|1
|Netflix
|19. 03. 2021
|Formula 1: Drive to Survive
|3
|Netflix
|19. 03. 2021
|Atlanta Medical
|1 bis 3
|Disney+ Star
|25. 03. 2021
|8 Zeugen
|1
|TVNOW
|26. 03. 2021
|Invincible*
|1
|Amazon
|26. 03. 2021
|La Templanza*
|1
|Amazon
|26. 03. 2021
|Mighty Ducks: Gamechanger
|1
|Disney+
|26. 03. 2021
|Godfather of Harlem
|1
|Disney+ Star
|26. 03. 2021
|Die Bande aus der Baker Street
|1
|Netflix
|26. 03. 2021
|The Magicians*
|5
|Amazon
|26. 03. 2021
|My Name is Earl
|1 bis 4
|Disney+ Star
|31. 03. 2021
|Bibi & Tina*
|8
|Amazon
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Februar 2021
|Start
|Titel
|Staffel
|Was ist es?
|Streaminganbieter
|02. 02. 2021
|Kid Cosmic
|1
|Serie (Kids, Animation)
|Netflix
|02. 02. 2021
|Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
|2
|Comedy
|Netflix
|02. 02. 2021
|Mighty Express
|2
|Serie (Kids, Animation)
|Netflix
|03. 02. 2021
|Immer für dich da
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 02. 2021
|Unsichtbare Stadt
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 02. 2021
|H
|2
|Serie
|Netflix
|05. 02. 2021
|Die Snoopy Show
|1
|Serie (Kids, Animation)
|Apple TV+
|05. 02. 2021
|Willkommen im Haus der Eulen
|1
|Serie (Kids, Animation)
|Disney+
|05. 02. 2021
|Staffelfinali Starmania
|1 bis 4
|TV-Show
|Flimmit
|08. 02. 2021
|Soulmates*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|10. 02. 2021
|Run On
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|10. 02. 2021
|Verschwunden: Tatort Cecil Hotel
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Netflix
|11. 02. 2021
|Captiani
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|12. 02. 2021
|Nadiyas Backwelt
|1
|TV-Show (Reality)
|Netflix
|12. 02. 2021
|Bestattungen à la Bernard
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|12. 02. 2021
|The Family Man*
|2
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|12. 02. 2021
|Gag Attack
|1
|Comedy-Show (Kids)
|Disney+
|12. 02. 2021
|Tierduell
|1
|TV-Show (Kids)
|Disney+
|12. 02. 2021
|Faszination Supcercars
|1
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|12. 02. 2021
|Car S.O.S.
|7
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|12. 02. 2021
|An die Töpfe, fertig, lecker!
|1 bis 2
|TV-Show (Kids)
|Disney+
|12. 02. 2021
|Die Beni Challenge
|1 bis 3
|TV-Show (Kids)
|Disney+
|15. 02. 2021
|The Crew
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 02. 2021
|Sie weiß von dir
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|17. 02. 2021
|MeatEater
|9, Teil 2
|Serie (Reality)
|Netflix
|17. 02. 2021
|DC's Legends of Tomorrow*
|5
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|19. 02. 2021
|Lovestruck in the City
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 02. 2021
|Tribes of Europa
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|19. 02. 2021
|Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|19. 02. 2021
|El Internado*
|1
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|19. 02. 2021
|Eine unberechenbare Familie
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|19. 02. 2021
|Unser Kosmos: Die Reise geht weiter
|2
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|Love, Victor
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|24
|1
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|Desperate Housewives
|1 bis 8
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|Akte X – Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI
|1 bis 11
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|Family Guy
|1 bis 19
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|Atlanta
|1 bis 2
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|Prison Break
|1 bis 5
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|Lost
|1 bis 6
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|Black-ish
|1 bis 6
|Serie
|Disney+
|23. 02. 2021
|How I Met Your Mother
|1 bis 9
|Serie
|Disney+
|24. 02. 2021
|Ginny & Georgina
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 02. 2021
|Eine Schule für jeden Hund
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|24. 02. 2021
|Shameless*
|10
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
|26. 02. 2021
|Ice Road Rescue – Extremrettung in Norwegen
|4
|Serie (Doku)
|Disney+
|26. 02. 2021
|Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D
|6
|Serie
|Disney+
|26. 02. 2021
|Die Yukon-Tierärztin
|6
|Serie
|Disney+
|27. 02. 2021
|A Love So Beautiful
|1
|Serie
|Netflix
|28. 02. 2021
|The Flash*
|6
|Serie
|Amazon Prime Video
Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Jänner 2021
|Datum
|Titel
|Staffel
|Wo kann ich es streamen?
|01. 01. 2021
|Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit
|5
|Disney+
|01. 01. 2021
|Monarca
|2
|Netflix
|01. 01. 2021
|How To Get Away With Murder
|5
|Netflix
|01. 01. 2021
|Headspace: Eine Meditationsanleitung
|1
|Netflix
|01. 01. 2021
|Traumhaus: Makeover
|2
|Netflix
|01. 01. 2021
|Desperate Housewives
|1 bis 8
|TVNow
|03. 01. 2021
|Once Upon a Time
|5
|TVNow
|04. 01. 2021
|Scrubs*
|1 bis 9
|Amazon
|04. 01. 2021
|Vorstadtweiber
|5
|Flimmit
|04. 01. 2021
|Scrubs
|1 bis 9
|TVNow
|05. 01. 2021
|Nailed It! Mexico
|3
|Netflix
|05. 01. 2021
|Die Geschichte der Schimpfwörter
|1
|Netflix
|05. 01. 2021
|Gabby‘s Dollhouse
|1
|Netflix
|08. 01. 2021
|Dickinson
|2
|Apple TV+
|08. 01. 2021
|Marvel Studios Legends
|1
|Disney+
|08. 01. 2021
|Lupin
|1
|Netflix
|08. 01. 2021
|Die härtesten Gefängnisse der Welt
|5
|Netflix
|08. 01. 2021
|Pretend It‘s a City
|1
|Netflix
|08. 01. 2021
|Der kleine Bheem: besonders stark zum Drachenfestival
|1
|Netflix
|10. 01. 2021
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine
|6
|Netflix
|11. 01. 2021
|American Gods*
|3
|Amazon
|11. 01. 2021
|The Magicians*
|4
|Amazon
|13. 01. 2021
|Nicht Stalker: Auf der Jagd nach einem Serienmörder
|1
|Netflix
|15. 01. 2021
|James May: Oh Cook*
|1
|Amazon
|15. 01. 2021
|Servant
|2
|Apple TV+
|15. 01. 2021
|WandaVision
|1
|Disney+
|15. 01. 2021
|Brain Games
|7
|Disney+
|15. 01. 2021
|Das Klunkerimperium
|1
|Netflix
|15. 01. 2021
|Disenchantment
|3
|Netflix
|15. 01. 2021
|Carmen Sandiego
|4
|Netflix
|19. 01. 2021
|Hallo Ninja
|4
|Netflix
|20. 01. 2021
|Verwechselt
|1
|Netflix
|21. 01. 2021
|South Park*
|23
|Amazon
|21. 01. 2021
|Riverdale
|5
|Netflix
|21. 01. 2021
|Are you the one?
|2
|TVNow
|22. 01. 2021
|Star Trek: Lower Decks*
|1
|Amazon
|22. 01. 2021
|Losing Alice
|1
|Apple TV+
|22. 01. 2021
|Pixar Popcorn
|1
|Disney+
|22. 01. 2021
|Busted!
|3
|Netflix
|22. 01. 2021
|Fate: The Winx Saga
|1
|Netflix
|22. 01. 2021
|Blown Away
|2
|Netflix
|22. 01. 2021
|Jurassic World: Neue Abenteuer
|2
|Netflix
|22. 01. 2021
|PJ Masks – Pyjamahelden
|3
|Disney+
|26. 01. 2021
|Snowpiercer
|2
|Netflix
|26. 01. 2021
|Go Dog Go
|1
|Netflix
|31. 01. 2021
|Unheimliche Gegener
|1
|Netflix
|Jänner
|Cobra Kai
|3
|Netflix
|Jänner
|Bonding
|2
|Netflix
|Jänner
|50 m²
|1
|Netflix
|Jänner
|The Netflix Afterparty
|1
|Netflix
*Die mit Sternchen gekennzeichneten Links und JustWatch-Widgets sind sogenannte Affiliate-Links. Wenn Sie auf einen Affiliate-Link klicken und über diesen Link einkaufen, bekommt tv-media.at vom betreffenden Online-Shop oder Anbieter eine Provision. Für den Benutzer bzw. Käufer verändert sich der Preis nicht!