STREAMINGPLANER für Serien- und Staffelstarts!

Serienjunkies, TV-MEDIA-Service

Welche Serien und welche Staffeln starten wann bei welchem Streaming-Anbieter? TV-MEDIA hat alle Serien-Neuheiten von Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Flimmit, Sky, RTL+ und Canal+ im Überblick!

Alle Serien- und Staffelstarts der größten Streaminganbieter im Überblick!

Die eigenproduzierten und eingekauften Serienproduktionen sowie Lizenztitel der renommiertesten Streaminganbieter finden Sie hier:

Zum gewünschten Monat springen:


Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Juni 2022

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 06. 2022 Alan Titchmarsh: Liebe deinen Garten 7 Serie (Doku) Canal+
01. 06. 2022 Black Lake 1 Serie Sky X
01. 06. 2022 Club Micky Maus 4 Serie (Kinder) Disney+
01. 06. 2022 Death in Paradise 10 Serie Disney+
01. 06. 2022 Death in Paradise 1–9 Serie Disney+
01. 06. 2022 Legacies 1–3 Serie RTL+
01. 06. 2022 One Of Us Is Lying 1 Serie RTL+
01. 06. 2022 Parched – Kampf ums Wasser 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
01. 06. 2022 Queer as Folk 1–3 Serie RTL+
01. 06. 2022 T.O.T.S. 1 Serie Disney+
01. 06. 2022 The Originals 1–5 Serie RTL+
01. 06. 2022 The Royals 1–4 Serie RTL+
01. 06. 2022 The Vampire Diaries 1–8 Serie RTL+
01. 06. 2022 This is Us 6 Serie Amazon
01. 06. 2022 This is Us 6 Serie Disney+
01. 06. 2022 Was geht? 3/23 Serie Canal+
02. 06. 2022 Borgen – Macht und Ruhm 4 Serie Netflix
02. 06. 2022 Der Schiffsarzt 1 Serie RTL+
03. 06. 2022 AUX 2/12 Serie Canal+
03. 06. 2022 Der Boden ist Lava 2 Serie Netflix
03. 06. 2022 Der Vogel und die Löwin Serie Netflix
03. 06. 2022 Ghislaine Maxwell – Partner in Crime 4-teilig Serie (Doku) Sky X
03. 06. 2022 Green Mother’s Club Serie Netflix
03. 06. 2022 Physical 2 Serie Apple TV+
03. 06. 2022 Surviving Summer Serie (Kinder) Netflix
03. 06. 2022 The Boys 3 Serie Amazon
03. 06. 2022 Zwei Sommer Serie Netflix
05. 06. 2022 Girls5eva 2 Serie Sky X
05. 06. 2022 The Girl in the Woods 1 Serie Sky X
06. 06. 2022 Action Pack 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
06. 06. 2022 My Liberation Notes Serie Netflix
07. 06. 2022 Die Wege des Herrn Serie Canal+
07. 06. 2022 That’s My Time With David Letterman Serie (Show) Netflix
08. 06. 2022 American Housewife 5 Serie Disney+
08. 06. 2022 Befruchtet Serie Netflix
08. 06. 2022 Bel-Air 1 Serie Sky X
08. 06. 2022 Big Sky 2 Serie Disney+
08. 06. 2022 Der Herzensbrecher 1 Serie Disney+
08. 06. 2022 Die Bachelorette Serie (Show) RTL+
08. 06. 2022 Extrem Survival mit Hazen Audel 5 Serie (Doku) Disney+
08. 06. 2022 How I Met Your Father 1 Serie (Comedy) Disney+
08. 06. 2022 Hustle 1 Serie Netflix
08. 06. 2022 Liebe und andere Köstlichkeiten 1 Serie Disney+
08. 06. 2022 Ms. Marvel 1 Serie (Comedy) Disney+
08. 06. 2022 Sei lieb – bete und gehorche Serie (Miniserie) Netflix
08. 06. 2022 Verbrechen von Nebenan 2 Serie (Doku) Sky X
09. 06. 2022 Rhythm + Flow: Nouvelle École Serie Netflix
09. 06. 2022 Über den Wolken – Leben in den Bergen 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
10. 06. 2022 Fairfax 2 Serie Amazon
10. 06. 2022 First Kill 1 Serie Netflix
10. 06. 2022 For All Mankind 3 Serie Apple TV+
10. 06. 2022 Guilty Minds 1 Serie Amazon
10. 06. 2022 Peaky Blinders – Gangs of Birmingham 6 Serie Netflix
10. 06. 2022 Rein privat Serie Netflix
11. 06. 2022 Anne Boleyn Serie (Miniserie) Canal+
12. 06. 2022 Becoming Elizabeth 1 Serie (Miniserie) Canal+
12. 06. 2022 But What About … 2 Serie (Doku) Canal+
13. 06. 2022 Charlie Formen und Farben: Charlies tolles Filmabenteuer Serie (Kinder) Netflix
13. 06. 2022 Charlie Formen und Farben: Frau Wetter und Freunde Serie (Kinder) Netflix
13. 06. 2022 Meine geniale Freundin 1 Serie Canal+
13. 06. 2022 Young Rock 2 Serie Sky X
14. 06. 2022 Princess Charming Serie (Show) RTL+
14. 06. 2022 Wilde Insel Borneo 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
15. 06. 2022 Charmed 3 Serie RTL+
15. 06. 2022 Family Reboot 1 Serie Disney+
15. 06. 2022 God’s Favorite Idiot 1 Serie (Comedy) Netflix
15. 06. 2022 Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Serie Netflix
15. 06. 2022 Love, Victor 3 Serie Disney+
15. 06. 2022 Maldivas Serie Netflix
15. 06. 2022 Nancy Drew 1 Serie RTL+
15. 06. 2022 New York Cops – NYPD Blue 7+8 Serie Disney+
15. 06. 2022 S.W.A.T. 5b Serie Sky X
15. 06. 2022 Smallville 1–3 Serie RTL+
15. 06. 2022 Snowfall 5 Serie Disney+
15. 06. 2022 SOKO Donau 16 Serie Flimmit
15. 06. 2022 Soprano: Um jeden Preis 1 Serie Disney+
15. 06. 2022 The Americans 1–6 Serie Disney+
15. 06. 2022 Web of Make Believe: Tod, Lügen und das Internet Serie (Doku) Netflix
16. 06. 2022 Dead End: Paranormal Park Serie (Kinder) Netflix
16. 06. 2022 Karmas Welt der Musikvideos 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
16. 06. 2022 Liebe und Anarchie 2 Serie Netflix
16. 06. 2022 Midwich Cuckoos – Das Dorf der Verdammten 1 (7 Folgen) Serie Sky X
16. 06. 2022 The Cult of the Family 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
17. 06. 2022 Guerra de vecinos 2 Serie Netflix
17. 06. 2022 Home – Faszinierende Traumhäuser 2 Serie (Doku) Apple TV+
17. 06. 2022 She 2 Serie Netflix
17. 06. 2022 The Lake – Der See 1 Serie Amazon
17. 06. 2022 The Pogmentary: Born Ready 1 Serie Amazon
17. 06. 2022 The Summer I Turned Pretty 1 Serie Amazon
17. 06. 2022 Unter Wasser – Das Verschwinden der Kim Wall 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
17. 06. 2022 You Don’t Know Me Serie Netflix
18. 06. 2022 Spriggan Serie (Anime) Netflix
18. 06. 2022 Woke 1 Serie (Comedy) Canal+
20. 06. 2022 Equalizer 2 Serie Sky X
21. 06. 2022 Devils 2 Serie Sky X
21. 06. 2022 MSV – Mein Herz schlägt numa hier Serie (Doku) RTL+
21. 06. 2022 Was bringt die Zukunft für Serie (Doku) Netflix
22. 06. 2022 Die verborgenen Fähigkeiten unserer Haustiere Serie (Doku) Netflix
22. 06. 2022 Have You Seen This Man? 1 Serie Disney+
22. 06. 2022 Mayans M.C. 3 Serie Disney+
22. 06. 2022 Snowflake Mountain Serie Netflix
22. 06. 2022 The Practice 1+2 Serie Disney+
22. 06. 2022 The Umbrella Academy 3 Serie Netflix
23. 06. 2022 Death on the Beach 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
23. 06. 2022 First Class Serie Netflix
23. 06. 2022 Queen Sylwester kehrt zurück Serie Netflix
23. 06. 2022 Universum (diverse Folgen) Serie (Doku) Flimmit
23. 06. 2022 Universum History – drei Folgen Serie (Doku) Flimmit
24. 06. 2022 Angry Birds: Verrückter Sommer 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
24. 06. 2022 Chloe 1 Serie Amazon
24. 06. 2022 Haus des Geldes: Korea 1 Serie Netflix
24. 06. 2022 Im Netz der Lügen Serie (Doku) Disney+
24. 06. 2022 Man Vs Bee Serie Netflix
24. 06. 2022 The One That Got Away 1 Serie Amazon
24. 06. 2022 Wie Phönix aus der Asche 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
25. 06. 2022 Zum 64. Geburtstag von Harald Sicheritz: Kultserien Serie Flimmit
26. 06. 2022 The Blacklist 9 Serie Netflix
27. 06. 2022 Chips und Toffel: Chips macht Urlaub Serie (Kinder) Netflix
27. 06. 2022 Joe vs. Carole 1 Serie Sky X
27. 06. 2022 Westworld 4 Serie Sky X
28. 06. 2022 Only Murders in the Building 2 Serie (Comedy) Disney+
28. 06. 2022 Strafe Serie (Miniserie) RTL+
29. 06. 2022 Adak: Alaskas Schatzinsel Serie Netflix
29. 06. 2022 Amerikas lustigste Tiervideos 1 Serie Disney+
29. 06. 2022 Atlanta 3 Serie Disney+
29. 06. 2022 Baymax 1 Serie Disney+
29. 06. 2022 Daredevil Serie (Live-Action) Disney+
29. 06. 2022 Iron Fist Serie (Live-Action) Disney+
29. 06. 2022 Jessica Jones Serie (Live-Action) Disney+
29. 06. 2022 Land der Großkatzen 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
29. 06. 2022 Luke Cage Serie (Live-Action) Disney+
29. 06. 2022 The Defenders Serie (Live-Action) Disney+
29. 06. 2022 The Punisher Serie (Live-Action) Disney+
29. 06. 2022 The Upshaws 2 Serie Netflix
29. 06. 2022 We Own This City 1 Serie Sky X
30. 06. 2022 Bastard!! Der Gott der Zerstörung Serie (Anime) Netflix
30. 06. 2022 Sarah – Das Mädchen aus Avetrana 1 Serie Sky X
30. 06. 2022 Sharkdog 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
30. 06. 2022 Trauminseln – mit dem Rad auf … Serie (Doku) Flimmit

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Mai 2022

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 05. 2022 Gossip Girl (2021) 1 (Teil 2) Serie RTL+
01. 05. 2022 Line of Duty 6 Serie RTL+
01. 05. 2022 Line of Duty 1–5 Serie RTL+
01. 05. 2022 Magnum P.I. 4 (Teil 1) Serie RTL+
01. 05. 2022 Masters of Sex 1–4 Serie Canal+
01. 05. 2022 Star Trek – Deep Space Nine 1–7 Serie RTL+
01. 05. 2022 Star Trek – Raumschiff Enterprise 1–3 Serie RTL+
01. 05. 2022 Star Trek – Raumschiff Voyager 1–7 Serie RTL+
01. 05. 2022 Star Trek – The Next Generation 1–7 Serie RTL+
01. 05. 2022 Startrek – Enterprise 1–4 Serie RTL+
02. 05. 2022 Almost Fly 1 Serie Sky X
02. 05. 2022 Anna – Tödliche Liebe Serie (Doku) RTL+
02. 05. 2022 Die Geschichte des Essens 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
02. 05. 2022 Die Oktonauten auf dem Festland 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
02. 05. 2022 Extrem Survival mit Hazen Audel 6 Serie Sky X
02. 05. 2022 Rettungsaktion im wilden Pazifik 1 Serie Sky X
03. 05. 2022 Herzogpark 1 Serie RTL+
03. 05. 2022 Midnight Sun Serie Canal+
04. 05. 2022 Astro-Küken im All 1 Serie (Kinder) Disney+
04. 05. 2022 Astro-Küken im All (Kurzfilme) 1 Serie (Kinder) Disney+
04. 05. 2022 Die Medici: Herrscher von Florenz 1 Serie Disney+
04. 05. 2022 Disney Galerie / Star Wars: Das Buch von Boba Fett (Star Wars) 1 Serie Disney+
04. 05. 2022 Drei Meter über dem Himmel 3 Serie Netflix
04. 05. 2022 El Marginal 5 Serie Netflix
04. 05. 2022 Expedition Plastiki 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
04. 05. 2022 Finding Alice 1 Serie Disney+
04. 05. 2022 Geheimnisvolles Bermudadreieck – Fiktion und Fakten 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
04. 05. 2022 Minnie Toons – Der Partypalast 1 Serie Disney+
04. 05. 2022 Oussekine Serie (Miniserie) Disney+
04. 05. 2022 The Circle 4 Serie Netflix
05. 05. 2022 30 Jahre – Gute Zeiten schlechte Zeiten Serie RTL+
05. 05. 2022 Afrikas tödlichste Jäger Serie (Doku) Sky X
05. 05. 2022 Blood Sisters Serie Netflix
05. 05. 2022 Clark Serie Netflix
05. 05. 2022 Jahrhundert der Übermenschen Serie (Doku) Flimmit
05. 05. 2022 Küstenwache – Niederländische Karibik 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
05. 05. 2022 The Pentaverate 5 Serie Netflix
05. 05. 2022 The Staircase Serie (Miniserie) Sky X
06. 05. 2022 Annarasumanara Serie Netflix
06. 05. 2022 Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
06. 05. 2022 Teheran 2 Serie Apple TV+
06. 05. 2022 The Big Conn 1 Serie (Doku) Apple TV+
06. 05. 2022 The Wilds 2 Serie Amazon
06. 05. 2022 Willkommen auf Eden Serie Netflix
07. 05. 2022 Der Giftanschlag von Salisbury Teil 1 & 2 Serie (Doku) Canal+
07. 05. 2022 The Righteous Gemstones 2 Serie Sky X
08. 05. 2022 Christina P: Mom Genes Serie (Show) Netflix
08. 05. 2022 The Circle 4 Serie Netflix
09. 05. 2022 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War Serie (Anime) Netflix
09. 05. 2022 Marvel Anime: Blade 1 Serie Canal+
09. 05. 2022 Marvel Anime: Ironman 1 Serie Canal+
09. 05. 2022 Marvel Anime: Wolverine 1 Serie Canal+
09. 05. 2022 Starmania ’22 Finale Serie (Show) Flimmit
10. 05. 2022 Wellington Paranormal 4 Serie (Comedy) Sky X
10. 05. 2022 Working Mums 6 Serie Netflix
11. 05. 2022 42 Tage ohne Spur Serie Netflix
11. 05. 2022 Anna 1 Serie Disney+
11. 05. 2022 Brotherhood 2 Serie Netflix
11. 05. 2022 Extrem Survival mit Hazen Audel 2–4 Serie (Doku) Disney+
11. 05. 2022 Jonge Garde 1 & 2 Serie Disney+
11. 05. 2022 The Circle 4 Serie Netflix
11. 05. 2022 The Quest: Helden für Everealm 1 Serie (Show) Disney+
11. 05. 2022 The Rookie 1–3 Serie Disney+
11. 05. 2022 Wildes Australien 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
12. 05. 2022 Der Racheengel Serie (Doku) Sky X
12. 05. 2022 Ex on the Beach 3 Serie RTL+
12. 05. 2022 Maverix Serie (Kinder) Netflix
12. 05. 2022 Savage Beauty Serie Netflix
12. 05. 2022 Tschugger 1 Serie (Comedy) Sky X
13. 05. 2022 Das Klunkerimperium 2 Serie Netflix
13. 05. 2022 Die Schlange von Essex Serie (Miniserie) Apple TV+
13. 05. 2022 Erşan Kuneri Serie Netflix
13. 05. 2022 Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls 1 Serie Amazon
13. 05. 2022 Neumatt Serie Netflix
13. 05. 2022 The Lincoln Lawyer Serie Netflix
14. 05. 2022 Das Boot 3 Serie Sky X
14. 05. 2022 Der Giftanschlag von Salisbury Teil 3 & 4 Serie (Doku) Canal+
15. 05. 2022 Deadwind 3 Serie Netflix
16. 05. 2022 Leonardo Serie Canal+
16. 05. 2022 The Time Traveler’s Wife 1 Serie Sky X
16. 05. 2022 Vampire in the Garden Serie (Anime) Netflix
17. 05. 2022 Home Economics 2 Serie (Comedy) Sky X
17. 05. 2022 Les Sauvages Serie Canal+
17. 05. 2022 Staged 2 Serie Canal+
17. 05. 2022 The Future Diary 2 (Folge 1–4) Serie Netflix
17. 05. 2022 The Good Doctor 5b Serie (Comedy) Sky X
18. 05. 2022 Ägypten von oben 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
18. 05. 2022 Beth und das Leben 1 Serie (Comedy) Disney+
18. 05. 2022 Bloods 2a Serie Sky X
18. 05. 2022 Harrow 2 & 3 Serie Disney+
18. 05. 2022 Liebe im Spektrum US Serie (Doku) Netflix
18. 05. 2022 The Rookie 4 Serie Disney+
18. 05. 2022 Wer hat Sara ermordet? 3 Serie Netflix
19. 05. 2022 Bang Bang Baby 1 (Teil 2) Serie Amazon
19. 05. 2022 Boss Baby: Zurück zu den Windeln Serie (Kinder) Netflix
19. 05. 2022 Rodrigo Sant’Anna: Cheguei Serie (Show) Netflix
20. 05. 2022 20 Years 1 Serie Apple TV+
20. 05. 2022 Entrevías Serie Netflix
20. 05. 2022 Impossible Animals 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
20. 05. 2022 Love, Death & Robots: Teil 3 Serie Netflix
20. 05. 2022 Night Sky 1 Serie Amazon
20. 05. 2022 Now and Then 1 Serie Apple TV+
21. 05. 2022 Our Blues Serie Netflix
21. 05. 2022 Roadkill Serie (Doku) Canal+
23. 05. 2022 Ein Planet vor unserer Zeit Serie (Doku) Apple TV+
23. 05. 2022 Geliebtes Meer Serie (Kinder) Netflix
23. 05. 2022 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Staffel 2 Serie (Anime) Netflix
23. 05. 2022 Pooch Perfect USA Serie Sky X
24. 05. 2022 The Future Diary 2 (Folge 5–6) Serie Netflix
25. 05. 2022 Chain of Command 1 Serie Disney+
25. 05. 2022 Malcolm mittendrin 1–7 Serie Disney+
25. 05. 2022 Obi-Wan Kenobi 1 Serie Disney+
25. 05. 2022 Somebody Feed Phil 5 Serie Netflix
25. 05. 2022 The Chi 1–3 Serie Disney+
25. 05. 2022 The Circle 4 Serie Netflix
25. 05. 2022 Tonis Welt 2 Serie RTL+
25. 05. 2022 Wochenend-Familie 1 Serie (Kinder) Disney+
25. 05. 2022 Wu Tang: An American Saga 1 Serie Disney+
25. 05. 2022 Wunder des Pazifiks 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
26. 05. 2022 My Little Pony – Mit Huf und Herz Serie (Kinder) Netflix
26. 05. 2022 Welcome to Flatch Serie (Comedy) Sky X
27. 05. 2022 Der ewige Gefangene Serie Sky X
27. 05. 2022 Kochen ohne Grenzen: World Central Kitchen Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 05. 2022 McGruber 1 Serie Sky X
27. 05. 2022 Nordkorea hautnah: Cybercrime als neue Waffe Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 05. 2022 Nordkorea hautnah: Der nächste Herrscher Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 05. 2022 Stranger Things 4 Serie Netflix
27. 05. 2022 The Rising 1 Serie (Miniserie) Sky X
29. 05. 2022 The Endgame 1 Serie Sky X
30. 05. 2022 Der kleine Bheem: besonders stark am Taj Mahal Serie (Kinder) Netflix
31. 05. 2022 The Future Diary 2 (Folge 7–9) Serie Netflix
Demnächst The Old Man 1 Serie Disney+
Demnächst The Orville: New Horizons 3 Serie Disney+
Demnächst Welcome to Wedding Hell Serie Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für April 2022

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 04. 2022 ALF 1–4 Serie RTL+
01. 04. 2022 El Internado: Las Cumbres* 2 Serie Amazon
01. 04. 2022 Slow Horses – Ein Fall für Jackson Lamb 1 Serie Apple TV+
01. 04. 2022 The Home Edit: Jetzt wird aufgeräumt 2 Serie (Reality TV) Netflix
01. 04. 2022 The Last Bus 1 Serie Netflix
01. 04. 2022 Trivia Quest Serie (Show) Netflix
01. 04. 2022 Wolf Like Me* 1 Serie Amazon
04. 04. 2022 Business Proposal 1 Serie Netflix
04. 04. 2022 Magnum P.I. 1 Serie Sky X
04. 04. 2022 The Catch 1–2 Serie RTL+
05. 04. 2022 Annika – Mord an Schottlands Küsten 1 Serie Sky X
05. 04. 2022 Black Dog 1 Serie Netflix
05. 04. 2022 Der Aufstieg der Nazis 2 Serie (Doku) Sky X
05. 04. 2022 Temptation Island – Versuchung im Paradies Serie (reality TV) RTL+
06. 04. 2022 9-1-1: Lone Star 2 Serie Disney+
06. 04. 2022 9-1-1: Lone Star 3 (Teil 1) Serie Sky X
06. 04. 2022 Afrikas tödlichste Jäger 5+6 Serie (Doku) Disney+
06. 04. 2022 Alive and Kicking 1 Serie Disney+
06. 04. 2022 Billions 6 Serie Sky X
06. 04. 2022 Konstruktionen der Superlative 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
06. 04. 2022 Micky Maus: Spielhaus 1 Serie (Kinder) Disney+
06. 04. 2022 Paartherapie mal anders 1 Serie Disney+
06. 04. 2022 PJ Masks – Pyjamahelden Musikvideos 1 Serie (Kinder) Disney+
06. 04. 2022 Single Drunk Female 1 Serie Disney+
06. 04. 2022 The Ultimatum 1 Serie (Reality TV) Netflix
07. 04. 2022 Doc – Es liegt in deinen Händen 1 Serie Canal+
07. 04. 2022 Somebody Somewhere 1 Serie Sky X
08. 04. 2022 Dirty Lines 1 Serie Netflix
08. 04. 2022 Élite 5 Serie Netflix
08. 04. 2022 Grünes Ei mit Speck 2 Serie (Kochen) Netflix
08. 04. 2022 Tiger & Bunny 2 Serie Netflix
09. 04. 2022 Tomorrow 1 Serie Netflix
11. 04. 2022 Afrikas Jäger 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
12. 04. 2022 Cheaters 1 Serie RTL+
12. 04. 2022 Die tierischen Fälle von Kit und Sam 1 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
12. 04. 2022 Eden 1 Serie RTL+
12. 04. 2022 Everything’s Gonna Be Okay 1 Serie RTL+
12. 04. 2022 Generation 1 Serie RTL+
12. 04. 2022 Hard Cell Serie Netflix
12. 04. 2022 Starstruck 1 Serie RTL+
12. 04. 2022 You Shall Not Lie 1 Serie RTL+
13. 04. 2022 9-1-1 5 Serie Disney+
13. 04. 2022 Als Schwiegermutter einzog Serie Netflix
13. 04. 2022 Beinahe glücklich 2 Serie Netflix
13. 04. 2022 Bluey 2 Serie Disney+
13. 04. 2022 Hooten & the Lady 1 Serie Disney+
13. 04. 2022 Ice Age: Scrats Abenteuer 1 Serie Disney+
13. 04. 2022 New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue 3–6 Serie Disney+
13. 04. 2022 The Responder 1 Serie Canal+
14. 04. 2022 LOL: Last One Laughing* 3 Serie (Comedy) Amazon
14. 04. 2022 The Kardashians 1 Serie (Reality TV) Disney+
14. 04. 2022 Ultraman 2 Serie (Anime) Netflix
15. 04. 2022 Anatomie eines Skandals Serie (Miniserie) Netflix
15. 04. 2022 Die Rache einer Mutter Serie Netflix
15. 04. 2022 McMillion$ Serie (Doku) Sky X
15. 04. 2022 Outer Range* 1 Serie Amazon
15. 04. 2022 Roar 1 Serie Apple TV+
16. 04. 2022 Alles finster! Serie Flimmit
16. 04. 2022 The Leftovers* 1–3 Serie Amazon
19. 04. 2022 Battle Kitty 1 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
19. 04. 2022 Better Call Saul 6 Serie Netflix
19. 04. 2022 Pacific Rim: The Black 2 Serie (Anime) Netflix
20. 04. 2022 Chapelwaite 1 Serie Canal+
20. 04. 2022 Herzschlag 1 Serie Netflix
20. 04. 2022 Invasion Erde 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
20. 04. 2022 Matrjoschka 2 Serie Netflix
20. 04. 2022 New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue 7–12 Serie Disney+
20. 04. 2022 The Dropout Serie Disney+
20. 04. 2022 The Story of the Songs Serie Canal+
20. 04. 2022 Yakamoz S-245 1 Serie Netflix
21. 04. 2022 All About Gila 1 Serie (Comedy) Netflix
21. 04. 2022 Captive Audience (OT) 1 Serie Disney+
21. 04. 2022 He’s Expecting 1 Serie Netflix
22. 04. 2022 Drew Michael: Red Blue Green Serie (Comedy) Sky X
22. 04. 2022 Heartstopper 1 Serie Netflix
22. 04. 2022 Léas sieben Leben 1 Serie Netflix
22. 04. 2022 Selling Sunset 5 Serie Netflix
22. 04. 2022 The Gilded Age 1 Serie Sky X
22. 04. 2022 They Call Me Magic 1 Serie (Doku) Apple TV+
24. 04. 2022 Barry 3 Serie (Comedy) Sky X
24. 04. 2022 Gaslit 1 Serie Canal+
24. 04. 2022 La Brea 1 Serie Sky X
25. 04. 2022 We Own This City 1 Serie (Miniserie) Sky X
25. 04. 2022 Winning Time: Aufstieg der Lakers Dynastie Serie Sky X
26. 04. 2022 David Spade: Nothing Personal Serie (Comedy) Netflix
26. 04. 2022 Home Economics 1 Serie (Comedy) Sky X
27. 04. 2022 Afrikas Jäger 2 Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 04. 2022 Ausgesetzt: Überleben für Anfänger 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 04. 2022 Bullsh*t: Die Quizshow 1 Serie Netflix
27. 04. 2022 Indiens verlorene Schätze 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 04. 2022 Sketchbook 1 Serie Disney+
28. 04. 2022 Bang Bang Baby* 1 Serie Amazon
28. 04. 2022 Samurai Rabbit: Die Usagi-Chroniken 1 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
29. 04. 2022 Devils 2 Serie Sky X
29. 04. 2022 Grace and Frankie 7 Serie Netflix
29. 04. 2022 Ozark 4 Serie Netflix
29. 04. 2022 Shining Girls 1 Serie Apple TV+
29. 04. 2022 Undone* 2 Serie Amazon
30. 04. 2022 Close Enough 2 Serie Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für März 2022

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 03. 2022 Alaskan Bush People 6 Serie (Doku) Sky X
01. 03. 2022 Der schlimmste Mitbewohner aller Zeiten 1 Serie (Miniserie) Netflix
01. 03. 2022 For Life 1+2 Serie Netflix
01. 03. 2022 L.A.’s Finest 1 & 2 Serie Netflix
01. 03. 2022 The Flash* 7 Serie Amazon
01. 03. 2022 The Guardians of Justice 1 Serie Netflix
02. 03. 2022 A Million Little Things 1–3 Serie Disney+
02. 03. 2022 Heartland Docs – Die Tierarzt-Familie 1 Serie Sky X
02. 03. 2022 Ritmo salvaje 1 Serie Netflix
02. 03. 2022 The Good Fight 1–5 Serie Disney+
03. 03. 2022 Brooklyn Nine-Nine 5 Serie Sky X
03. 03. 2022 FBI: Most Wanted 2 Serie Sky X
03. 03. 2022 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
03. 03. 2022 L’Agence : L’immobilier de luxe en famille 2 Serie Netflix
03. 03. 2022 Mitternacht im Pera Palace 1 Serie Netflix
04. 03. 2022 Briefe an ... 2 Serie (Doku) Apple TV+
04. 03. 2022 Brokenwood – Mord in Neuseeland 1 Serie Sky X
04. 03. 2022 Central Park 2 (Teil 2) Serie (Kinder) Apple TV+
04. 03. 2022 Die Pavian-Gangs der Victoriafälle 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
04. 03. 2022 Ein Teil von ihr 1 Serie Netflix
04. 03. 2022 JOE vs CAROLE 1 Serie Sky X
04. 03. 2022 Making Fun 1 Serie Netflix
04. 03. 2022 Star Trek: Picard* 2 Serie Amazon
04. 03. 2022 The Boys: Diabolical* 1 Serie Amazon
06. 03. 2022 Great Escapes mit Morgan Freeman 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
06. 03. 2022 Liverpool Narcos 1 Serie Sky X
06. 03. 2022 Wildes Amerika: Grenzenlose Schönheit 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
07. 03. 2022 Lost 1–6 Serie RTL+
07. 03. 2022 Lost* 1–6 Serie Amazon
08. 03. 2022 Astrologischer Leitfaden für gebrochene Herzen 2 Serie Netflix
08. 03. 2022 Chips und Toffel 3 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
08. 03. 2022 Flimmit-Werkstattgespräche Serie (Talk) Flimmit
08. 03. 2022 Last One Standing 1 Serie Netflix
09. 03. 2022 Afrikas tödlichste Jäger 4 Serie (Doku) Disney+
09. 03. 2022 Antidisturbios – Bereitschaftspolizei 1 Serie Disney+
09. 03. 2022 Byron Baes 1 Serie Netflix
09. 03. 2022 Four Weddings and A Funeral* 1 Serie Amazon
09. 03. 2022 Queer Eye Germany 1 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
09. 03. 2022 The Great North 2 Serie (Doku) Disney+
09. 03. 2022 The Last Kingdom 5 Serie Netflix
09. 03. 2022 This is Us 1–5 Serie Disney+
09. 03. 2022 Wrong – Unzensiert 1 Serie RTL+
10. 03. 2022 Karmas Welt 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
10. 03. 2022 Kortaro Lives Alone 1 Serie Netflix
10. 03. 2022 Tatort-Paket Serie Flimmit
11. 03. 2022 Brooklyn Nine-Nine 6 Serie Sky X
11. 03. 2022 Die letzten Tage des Ptolemy Grey 1 Serie Apple TV+
11. 03. 2022 Formula 1: Drive to Survive 4 Serie Netflix
11. 03. 2022 Life After Death With Tyler Henry 1 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
11. 03. 2022 The Rising 1 Serie Sky X
11. 03. 2022 Upload* 2 Serie Amazon
14. 03. 2022 Fargo* 1–4 Serie Amazon
14. 03. 2022 Seattle Firefighters 5 Serie Disney+
15. 03. 2022 Adam Dalgliesh, Scotland Yard 1 Serie Sky X
15. 03. 2022 Team Zenko Go Serie (Kinder) Netflix
16. 03. 2022 Dr€i Tonn€n: Der große Überfall auf die brasilianische Zentralbank 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
16. 03. 2022 Hochsee Cowboys 10 Serie (Doku) Sky X
16. 03. 2022 The Returned 1–2 Serie Disney+
16. 03. 2022 Tierbabys in Afrika 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
17. 03. 2022 Funeral for a Dog 1 Serie Sky X
17. 03. 2022 Murder on Middle Beach – Auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit 1 Serie Sky X
18. 03. 2022 Alessandro Cattelan: Eine einfache Frage 1 Serie Netflix
18. 03. 2022 Cracow Monsters 1 Serie Netflix
18. 03. 2022 Das Tier 2 Serie (Doku) Netflix
18. 03. 2022 Drôle – Einfach komisch 1 Serie Netflix
18. 03. 2022 Eternally Confused and Eager for Love 1 Serie Netflix
18. 03. 2022 Human Resources 1 Serie Netflix
18. 03. 2022 Ist das Kuchen? 1 Serie Netflix
18. 03. 2022 Light the Night 3 Serie Netflix
18. 03. 2022 Top Boy 2 Serie Netflix
18. 03. 2022 WeCrashed 1 Serie Apple TV+
18. 03. 2022 Young, Famous & African 1 Serie Netflix
19. 03. 2022 Love Island – Heiße Flirts & wahre Liebe 7 Serie (Reality-TV) RTL+
19. 03. 2022 Twenty Five Twenty One 1 Serie Netflix
20. 03. 2022 Forecasting Love and Weather 1 Serie Netflix
21. 03. 2022 Grey’s Anatomy 18 Serie Disney+
22. 03. 2022 The Dead Lands 1 Serie Sky X
23. 03. 2022 Bull 6 (Teil 1) Serie Sky X
23. 03. 2022 Danger Decoded 1 Serie Disney+
23. 03. 2022 Es war nicht meine Schuld 1 Serie Disney+
23. 03. 2022 Euphoria 2 Serie Sky X
23. 03. 2022 Parallel Worlds 1 Serie Disney+
24. 03. 2022 Halo 1 Serie Sky X
24. 03. 2022 Thirty-Nine 1 Serie Netflix
25. 03. 2022 Bridgerton 2 Serie Netflix
25. 03. 2022 Die Kindermorde von Atlanta 1 Serie Sky X
25. 03. 2022 Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls* Serie Amazon
25. 03. 2022 Pachinko 1 Serie Apple TV+
25. 03. 2022 Transformers: BotBots Serie (Kinder) Netflix
28. 03. 2022 Business Proposal 1 Serie Netflix
28. 03. 2022 Die Goldbergs 9 Serie Sky X
28. 03. 2022 Thermae Romae Novae Serie (Anime) Netflix
29. 03. 2022 Mighty Express 6 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
30. 03. 2022 Fernab des Gesetzes 3 Serie (Doku) Disney+
30. 03. 2022 Moon Knight Serie Disney+
30. 03. 2022 New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue 3–6 Serie Disney+
31. 03. 2022 Forensik: Dem Mörder auf der Spur 1 Serie Sky X
31. 03. 2022 Super PupZ Serie (Kinder) Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Februar 2022

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 02. 2022 A Discovery of Witches 3 Serie Sky X
01. 02. 2022 Der Aufstieg der Nazis 2 Serie (Doku) Sky X
01. 02. 2022 Dr. Thorne 1 Serie RTL+
01. 02. 2022 Gabby’s Dollhouse 4 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
01. 02. 2022 Lucifer 5 (Teil 2) Serie Sky X
01. 02. 2022 Raising Dion 2 Serie Netflix
01. 02. 2022 Schitt's Creek* 6 Serie Amazon
01. 02. 2022 The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition 1 Serie Netflix
02. 02. 2022 American Dad 17 Serie Disney+
02. 02. 2022 Dunkle Leidenschaft 2 Serie Netflix
02. 02. 2022 MeatEater 10 (Teil 2) Serie (Doku) Netflix
02. 02. 2022 Pam & Tommy 1 Serie Disney+
02. 02. 2022 Surreal Estate 1 Serie Sky X
02. 02. 2022 The Big Dry 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
03. 02. 2022 Auf der Suche nach Ola 1 Serie Netflix
03. 02. 2022 Kid Cosmic 3 Serie Netflix
03. 02. 2022 Murderville 1 Serie Netflix
04. 02. 2022 Murder Nation 1 Serie Sky X
04. 02. 2022 Q: Into the Storm 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
04. 02. 2022 Reacher* 1 Serie Amazon
04. 02. 2022 Süße Magnolien 2 Serie Netflix
05. 02. 2022 Technik, die die Welt veränderte 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
06. 02. 2022 Brooklyn Nine-Nine 7 Serie Netflix
07. 02. 2022 American Crime 1–3 Serie RTL+
09. 02. 2022 Catching Killers 2 Serie (Doku) Netflix
09. 02. 2022 Ideias à Venda 1 Serie Netflix
10. 02. 2022 Bis dass das Leben uns scheidet 1 Serie Netflix
10. 02. 2022 Landscapers 1 Serie Sky X
10. 02. 2022 Schwarzmärkte hautnah mit Mariana van Zeller 2 Serie Sky X
10. 02. 2022 Veleno – Die Stadt der verlorenen Kinder 1 Serie Sky X
11. 02. 2022 Inventing Anna 1 Serie Netflix
11. 02. 2022 Liebe macht blind 2 Serie Netflix
11. 02. 2022 MacGyver 1–5 Serie Sky X
11. 02. 2022 Toy Boy 2 Serie Netflix
11. 02. 2022 With Love* 1 Serie Amazon
14. 02. 2022 Fishbowl Wives 1 Serie Netflix
14. 02. 2022 Treue 1 Serie Netflix
15. 02. 2022 Lass es, Larry! 11 Serie Sky X
15. 02. 2022 Ridley Jones 3 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
16. 02. 2022 Dave 2 Serie Disney+
16. 02. 2022 New York Cops – N.Y.P.C. Blue 1–3 Serie Disney+
16. 02. 2022 Secrets of Summer Serie (Kinder) Netflix
16. 02. 2022 Sommer in Cielo Grande 1 Serie Netflix
16. 02. 2022 Swap Shop: Staffel 2 Serie Netflix
17. 02. 2022 Der junge Wallander: Im Schatten des Todes 2 Serie Netflix
17. 02. 2022 Keeping Up with the Kardashians 9 & 10 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
17. 02. 2022 The Fear Index 1 Serie Sky X
18. 02. 2022 Lincoln’s Dilemma Serie (Doku) Apple TV+
18. 02. 2022 Severance 1 Serie Apple TV+
18. 02. 2022 Space Force 2 Serie Netflix
18. 02. 2022 The Cuphead Show! 1 Serie Netflix
18. 02. 2022 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel* 4 Serie Amazon
21. 02. 2022 Alaska – Eisige Freiheit 3 Serie (Doku) Sky X
21. 02. 2022 Die Ochsenknechts 1 Serie (Reality-TV) Sky X
21. 02. 2022 The Walking Dead 11 (Teil 2) Serie Disney+
22. 02. 2022 Cat Burglar 1 Serie Netflix
23. 02. 2022 Besos al aire: Küssen verboten 1 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2022 Die Prouds: Lauter und trauter 1 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2022 Law & Order: Organized Crime 2 (Teil 1) Serie Sky X
23. 02. 2022 Rick and Morty 5 Serie Netflix
24. 02. 2022 Burried 1 Serie Sky X
24. 02. 2022 Karmas Welt der Musikvideos Serie (Kinder) Netflix
24. 02. 2022 Shameless* 11 Serie Amazon
25. 02. 2022 Merlí. Sapere Aude 1 Serie Netflix
25. 02. 2022 Vikings: Valhalla 1 Serie Netflix
25. 02. 2022 Wieder 15 1 Serie Netflix
27. 02. 2022 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (deutsche Fassung) Serie (Special) Sky X

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Jänner 2022

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 01. 2022 Das Great Barrier Reef – Schätze der Natur Serie (Doku) RTL+
01. 01. 2022 Emergency Room* 1–15 Serie Amazon
01. 01. 2022 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament Houses Serie (Special) Sky X
01. 01. 2022 Hart of Dixie* 1–4 Serie Amazon
01. 01. 2022 Harte Hunde 7 Serie (Doku) RTL+
01. 01. 2022 Malika: Die Königin der Löwen Serie (Doku) RTL+
01. 01. 2022 Marjor Crimes* 1–6 Serie Amazon
01. 01. 2022 Plan Coeur: Der Liebesplan 3 Serie Netflix
01. 01. 2022 Power Rangers Dino Fury 1 Serie Netflix
01. 01. 2022 Pushing Daisies* 1–2 Serie Amazon
01. 01. 2022 Schatten der Mörder: Shadowplay 1 Serie Netflix
01. 01. 2022 The Last Ship* 1–4 Serie Amazon
01. 01. 2022 The Originals* 1–5 Serie Amazon
02. 01. 2022 An vorderster Front – Unterwegs in Sachen Klimawandel 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
02. 01. 2022 Masters of Sweets – Die fabelhafte Welt der Zuckerbäcker 1 Serie (Show) RTL+
03. 01. 2022 Angela Black 1 Serie RTL+
03. 01. 2022 Edgar, das Super-Karibu Serie (Kinder) Sky X
03. 01. 2022 Vorstadtweiber 6 Serie Flimmit
04. 01. 2022 Action Pack Serie (Kinder) Netflix
04. 01. 2022 My ID is Gangnam Beauty 1 Serie Netflix
05. 01. 2022 Big Sky 2 Serie Disney+
05. 01. 2022 Dave 2 Serie Disney+
05. 01. 2022 Rebelde – Jung und rebellisch 1 Serie Netflix
05. 01. 2022 Schwarzmärkte hautnah – mit Mariana von Zeller 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
06. 01. 2022 Der Club 2 Serie Netflix
06. 01. 2022 DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Buch 2 2 Serie Netflix
07. 01. 2022 El Deafo 1 Serie Apple TV+
07. 01. 2022 Hype House 1 Serie Netflix
07. 01. 2022 Johnny Test 2 Serie Netflix
07. 01. 2022 UFOs – Der Wahrheit auf der Spur 1 Serie (Doku) Sky X
08. 01. 2022 The Big Bang Theory* 12 Serie Amazon
10. 01. 2022 Eine Liga für sich – Buschis Sechserkette 5 (Teil 2) Serie Sky X
10. 01. 2022 Euphoria 2 Serie Sky X
10. 01. 2022 Haie – mit Steve Backshall 1 Serie Sky X
10. 01. 2022 Harrow 3 Serie RTL+
10. 01. 2022 Harrow* 3 Serie Amazon
10. 01. 2022 Undercover 3 Serie Netflix
11. 01. 2022 It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 13–14 Serie Sky X
12. 01. 2022 The Most Dangerous Animal of All 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
12. 01. 2022 Touch 1–2 Serie Disney+
13. 01. 2022 Chosen Serie Netflix
13. 01. 2022 The Journalist 1 Serie Netflix
14. 01. 2022 After Life: Staffel 3 Serie Netflix
14. 01. 2022 Archive 81 1 Serie Netflix
14. 01. 2022 Binge Reloaded* 2 Serie (Comedy) Amazon
14. 01. 2022 The House 1 Serie Netflix
15. 01. 2022 Mord in Genua – Ein Fall für Petra Delicato 1 Serie Sky X
15. 01. 2022 The Promised Neverland* 1 Serie Amazon
16. 01. 2022 Fantasy Island 1 Serie Sky X
17. 01. 2022 Ninja Express Serie (Kinder) Sky X
19. 01. 2022 Bob’s Burgers 11 Serie Disney+
19. 01. 2022 Chucky 1 Serie Sky X
19. 01. 2022 El marginal 4 Serie Netflix
19. 01. 2022 Family Guy 19 Serie Disney+
19. 01. 2022 Finger weg! 3 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
19. 01. 2022 Queens 1 Serie Disney+
19. 01. 2022 The World Accourding to Jeff Goldblum 2 Serie Disney+
21. 01. 2022 As We See It* 1 Serie Amazon
21. 01. 2022 Der Pass 2 Serie Sky X
21. 01. 2022 Ein Mädchen namens Lay Lay Serie (Kinder) Netflix
21. 01. 2022 Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock 1 Serie Apple TV+
21. 01. 2022 Ozark 4 (Teil 1) Serie Netflix
21. 01. 2022 Para – Wir sind King* 1 Serie Amazon
21. 01. 2022 Servant 3 Serie Apple TV+
21. 01. 2022 Sommersaison Serie Netflix
24. 01. 2022 The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special Serie (Special) Sky X
25. 01. 2022 Ada Twist 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
25. 01. 2022 Neymar: Das vollkomme Chaos Serie (Doku) Netflix
25. 01. 2022 Snowpiercer 3 Serie Netflix
25. 01. 2022 SOKO Linz 1 Serie Flimmit
26. 01. 2022 Bloods 1 Serie Sky X
26. 01. 2022 Insanity 1 Serie Disney+
26. 01. 2022 M*A*S*H 1–11 Serie Disney+
26. 01. 2022 Marvel’s Hit-Monkey 1 Serie Disney+
26. 01. 2022 The Sinner: Percy 4 Serie Netflix
27. 01. 2022 Murder at the Cottage 1 Serie Sky X
27. 01. 2022 Quatsch Comedy Club 5 Serie (Show) Sky X
27. 01. 2022 Reingelegt! Serie Netflix
27. 01. 2022 This is Us* 5 Serie Amazon
28. 01. 2022 All of Us Are Dead 1 Serie Netflix
28. 01. 2022 Angry Birds: Verrückter Sommer Serie (Kinder) Netflix
28. 01. 2022 Feria: Dunkles Licht Serie Netflix
28. 01. 2022 Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness 1 Serie Netflix
28. 01. 2022 In From the Cold 1 Serie Netflix
28. 01. 2022 Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Serie (Kinder) Netflix
28. 01. 2022 The Afterparty 1 Serie Apple TV+
28. 01. 2022 The Orbital Children 1 Serie Netflix
28. 01. 2022 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window 1 Serie Netflix
15. 02. 2022 The Office (US) 1–9 Serie Netflix
Jänner Ich bin Georgina Serie Netflix
Jänner Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Diese schwarzen Augen Serie Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Dezember 2021

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 12. 2021 Andere Eltern* 2 Serie Amazon
01. 12. 2021 Der Zweite Weltkrieg – Apokalypse der Moderne 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
01. 12. 2021 Die Tafelrunde (Folge 31) Serie (Kabarett) Flimmit
01. 12. 2021 Dinner für Zwei (Folge 12+30) Serie (Kabarett) Flimmit
01. 12. 2021 Ein großer Sprung 1 Serie Disney+
01. 12. 2021 Kayko und Kokosh 1–2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
01. 12. 2021 Lost in Space – Verschollen zwischen fremden Welten 3 Serie Netflix
01. 12. 2021 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 7 Serie Disney+
01. 12. 2021 Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit 5, 7, 11, 14–16 Serie (Doku) Disney+
01. 12. 2021 Simsala Grimm 2 Serie RTL+
01. 12. 2021 Small Word – Kleine ganz groß 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
01. 12. 2021 Supernatural* 15 Serie Amazon
02. 12. 2021 Allen vs. Farrow Serie (Doku) RTL+
02. 12. 2021 Controlling Britney Spears* Serie (Doku) Amazon
02. 12. 2021 Kojoten 1 Serie Netflix
02. 12. 2021 Seattle Firefighters 1–3 Serie RTL+
03. 12. 2021 Alex Rider* 2 Serie Amazon
03. 12. 2021 Celebrity Hunted* 1 Serie (Reality-TV) Amazon
03. 12. 2021 Coming Out Colton 1 Serie Netflix
03. 12. 2021 Die Wespe 1 Serie Sky
03. 12. 2021 Harlem* 1 Serie Amazon
03. 12. 2021 Haus des Geldes 5 (Teil 2) Serie Netflix
03. 12. 2021 Jurassic World: Neue Abenteuer 4 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
06. 12. 2021 The Hot Zone: Anthrax 2 Serie Sky
07. 12. 2021 Centaurworld 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
07. 12. 2021 Der Aufstieg der Nazis 1 Serie Sky
07. 12. 2021 Der Tatortreiniger 1 Serie Flimmit
07. 12. 2021 Ein lustiges Hundeleben 2 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
07. 12. 2021 Matze mit Katze Serie (Kinder) Sky
08. 12. 2021 Good Trouble 3 Serie Disney+
08. 12. 2021 It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 12 Serie Sky
08. 12. 2021 Spitting Image: The Kraut’s Edition (Xmas Special) Serie (Comedy-Special) Sky
08. 12. 2021 Titans 3 Serie Netflix
08. 12. 2021 Trust 1 Serie Disney+
08. 12. 2021 Welcome to Earth 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
09. 12. 2021 And Just Like That … 1 Serie Sky
09. 12. 2021 Ansgar Brinkmann – Der Straßenfußballer Serie (Doku) RTL+
09. 12. 2021 Continuum 4 Serie Sky
09. 12. 2021 Die Kölner Silvesternacht Serie (Doku) RTL+
09. 12. 2021 Die Patchworkfamilie 4 Serie Netflix
09. 12. 2021 The Ferragnez* 1 Serie (Reality-TV) Amazon
10. 12. 2021 Aranyak – Aus dem Wald 1 Serie Netflix
10. 12. 2021 Binge Reloades* 2 Serie Amazon
10. 12. 2021 Saturday Morning All Star Hits! 1 Serie Netflix
10. 12. 2021 The Expanse* 6 Serie Amazon
10. 12. 2021 Twentysomethings: Austin 1 Serie Netflix
10. 12. 2021 Wie man Weihnachten verhunzt: Die Beerdigung 1 Serie Netflix
11. 12. 2021 Inspector Koo 1 Serie Netflix
11. 12. 2021 The Hungry and the Hairy 1 Serie Netflix
12. 12. 2021 Sisi 1 Serie RTL+
13. 12. 2021 Jellystone! Serie (Kinder) Sky
14. 12. 2021 Are You The One? 3 Serie (Reality-TV) RTL+
14. 12. 2021 The Future Diary 1 Serie Netflix
14. 12. 2021 The Good Doctor 5 (Teil 1) Serie Sky
14. 12. 2021 Totilas – Das Millionengeschäft mit dem Jahrhundertpferd Serie (Doku) RTL+
15. 12. 2021 Abenteuer Ägypten 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
15. 12. 2021 American Rust 1 Serie Sky
15. 12. 2021 Élite-Kurzgeschichten: Phillipe – Caye – Felipe 1 Serie Netflix
15. 12. 2021 Foodtastic 1 Serie Disney+
15. 12. 2021 S.W.A.T. 5 (Teil 1) Serie Sky
15. 12. 2021 Selling Tampa 1 Serie Netflix
16. 12. 2021 Aggretsuko 4 Serie (Anime) Netflix
16. 12. 2021 Der Mörder & Ich 1 Serie Sky
17. 12. 2021 Die Discounter* 1 Serie Amazon
17. 12. 2021 Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Heimkehr 6 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
17. 12. 2021 The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois* Serie Amazon
17. 12. 2021 The Witcher 2 Serie Netflix
19. 12. 2021 Friedmanns Vier 1 Serie RTL+
19. 12. 2021 Was in Oslo geschah 1 Serie Netflix
20. 12. 2021 Élite-Kurzgeschichten: Samuel – Omar Serie Netflix
20. 12. 2021 The Mark of a Killer – Mörder und ihre Markenzeichen 3 Serie Sky
21. 12. 2021 Homicide for the holidays – Tödliche Feiertage 1–4 Serie Sky
22. 12. 2021 Brickleberry 1–3 Serie Disney+
22. 12. 2021 Emily in Paris 2 Serie Netflix
22. 12. 2021 Mysterious Mermaids 3 Serie Disney+
22. 12. 2021 Wunderbare Jahre 1 Serie Disney+
23. 12. 2021 Der Doktor und das liebe Vieh 2 Serie Sky
23. 12. 2021 Élite-Kurzgeschichten: Patrick Serie Netflix
23. 12. 2021 Sex Zimmer, Küche Bad* 1 Serie Amazon
23. 12. 2021 Too Close 1 Serie RTL+
23. 12. 2021 Yearly Departed* 2 Serie Amazon
24. 12. 2021 La Fortuna 1 Serie Sky
24. 12. 2021 The Silent Sea 1 Serie Netflix
25. 12. 2021 Geschichten einer Generation – mit Papst Franziskus Serie (Miniserie) Netflix
25. 12. 2021 Raus aus der Single-Hölle 1 Serie Netflix
27. 12. 2021 Middlemost Post Serie (Kinder) Sky
28. 12. 2021 Wortparty präsentiert: Mathe! 1 Serie (Kinder) Netflix
28. 12. 2021 Yellowjackets 1 Serie Sky
29. 12. 2021 Café con aroma de mujer 1 Serie Netflix
29. 12. 2021 Club Micky Maus 4 Serie Disney+
29. 12. 2021 Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders 1–2 Serie Disney+
29. 12. 2021 Das Buch von Boba Fett 1 Serie Disney+
29. 12. 2021 Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarische Abenteuer 2 Serie (Koch-Show) Disney+
29. 12. 2021 Menschen in Angst 1 Serie Netflix
30. 12. 2021 Gomorrha 5 Serie Sky
30. 12. 2021 Kitz 1 Serie Netflix
30. 12. 2021 Vikings 6 (Teil 2) Serie RTL+
31. 12. 2021 Cobra Kai 4 Serie Netflix
31. 12. 2021 Ein echter Wiener geht nicht unter: Jahreswende Serie Flimmit
31. 12. 2021 Kaisermühlen Blues Special: Das Jahrtausendbaby + alle Staffeln Serie Flimmit
31. 12. 2021 Queer Eye 6 Serie Netflix
31. 12. 2021 Wer einmal lügt 1 Serie Netflix
Dezember Decoupled 1 Serie Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für November 2021

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 11. 2021 Der kleine Tiger Daniel* 1–2 Serie Amazon
01. 11. 2021 Stumptown 1 Serie RTL+
01. 11. 2021 Stumptown* 1 Serie Amazon
01. 11. 2021 The Kids Are Alright 1 Serie RTL+
01. 11. 2021 The Kids Are Alright* 1 Serie Amazon
01. 11. 2021 Wallander 4 Serie Netflix
02. 11. 2021 FC Bayern – Behind the Legend* 1 Serie (Doku) Amazon
02. 11. 2021 Ridley Jones: Staffel 2 2 Serie Netflix
03. 11. 2021 Aussteiger: Freiheit ist alles 1–3 Serie (Doku) Disney+
03. 11. 2021 Dollface 1 Serie Disney+
03. 11. 2021 Mayans M.C. 1–2 Serie Disney+
03. 11. 2021 Space Shuttles – Erfolge und Tragödien 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
03. 11. 2021 The Premise 1 Serie Disney+
04. 11. 2021 Catching Killers 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
04. 11. 2021 Dr. Brain 1 Serie Apple TV+
04. 11. 2021 Ferdinand von Schirach – Glauben 1 Serie RTL+
04. 11. 2021 Gossip Girl (2021) 1 Serie RTL+
04. 11. 2021 KBV – Keine besonderen Vorkommnisse 2 Serie RTL+
04. 11. 2021 Unbreakable – Wir machen Dich stark! 1 Serie (Reality-TV) RTL+
04. 11. 2021 Why Women Kill 2 Serie RTL+
05. 11. 2021 Big Mouth 5 Serie Netflix
05. 11. 2021 Der unwahrscheinliche Mörder 1 Serie Netflix
05. 11. 2021 Dickinson 3 Serie Apple TV+
05. 11. 2021 Glória 1 Serie Netflix
05. 11. 2021 Narcos: Mexico 3 Serie Netflix
05. 11. 2021 The Club 1 Serie Netflix
06. 11. 2021 Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show 1 Serie Apple TV+
09. 11. 2021 Swap Shop 1 Serie Netflix
10. 11. 2021 Das Jahrhundert der Züge 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
10. 11. 2021 Das Tier 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
10. 11. 2021 Gentefied 2 Serie Netflix
10. 11. 2021 Last Man Standing 8 Serie Disney+
10. 11. 2021 Mrs. America 1 Serie Disney+
10. 11. 2021 Raubtier ohne Beute 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
10. 11. 2021 Science Busters 1–6 Serie (Doku) Flimmit
10. 11. 2021 Spidey und seine Super-Freunde 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
10. 11. 2021 The Glades 1–4 Serie Disney+
11. 11. 2021 Liebe lügt nicht 1 Serie Netflix
11. 11. 2021 Pratersterne Serie (Comedy) Flimmit
11. 11. 2021 Temptation Island VIP 2 Serie (Reality-TV) RTL+
11. 11. 2021 Wir Staatskünstler Serie (Comedy) Flimmit
12. 11. 2021 All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs* 1 Serie Amazon
12. 11. 2021 Der Beischläfer* 2 Serie Amazon
12. 11. 2021 Der Therapeut von nebenan 1 Serie Apple TV+
12. 11. 2021 Disneys Verschlungene Wege 1 Serie Disney+
12. 11. 2021 Snoopy im All 2 Serie Apple TV+
12. 11. 2021 The World According to Jeff Goldblum 2 Serie (Doku) Disney+
13. 11. 2021 Always Jane* 1 Serie (Doku) Amazon
13. 11. 2021 Dopesick 1 Serie Disney+
15. 11. 2021 Harrow 1–2 Serie RTL+
16. 11. 2021 StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing 1 Serie Netflix
17. 11. 2021 An der perforierten Linie abreißen 1 Serie Netflix
17. 11. 2021 Auf den Spuren verfluchter Orte 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
17. 11. 2021 Christmas Flow 1 Serie Netflix
17. 11. 2021 Keeping Up with the Kardashians 7–8 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
17. 11. 2021 La reina del flow 2 Serie Netflix
17. 11. 2021 Micky Maus: Spielhaus 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
17. 11. 2021 No Man Left Behind 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
17. 11. 2021 Riverdale 6 Serie Netflix
17. 11. 2021 Snowfall 4 Serie Disney+
17. 11. 2021 Tiger King 2 2 Serie (Doku) Netflix
17. 11. 2021 World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
18. 11. 2021 Hunde im All 1 Serie Netflix
18. 11. 2021 The Beast Must Die 1 Serie RTL+
19. 11. 2021 Blown Away: Christmas 1 Serie Netflix
19. 11. 2021 Cowboy Bebop 1 Serie Netflix
19. 11. 2021 Das Rad der Zeit* 1 Serie Amazon
19. 11. 2021 Explained: Unser Kopf 2 Serie (Doku) Netflix
19. 11. 2021 Harriet the Spy 1 Serie Apple TV+
19. 11. 2021 Hellbound 1 Serie Netflix
19. 11. 2021 Reflection of You 1 Serie Netflix
19. 11. 2021 The Line 1 Serie (Doku) Apple TV+
20. 11. 2021 New World 1 Serie Netflix
23. 11. 2021 Hawkeye 1 Serie Disney+
23. 11. 2021 Masters of the Universe: Revelation 1 (Teil 2) Serie Netflix
24. 11. 2021 Deep State 1–2 Serie Disney+
24. 11. 2021 Hanna* 3 Serie Amazon
24. 11. 2021 Selling Sunset 4 Serie Netflix
24. 11. 2021 The Choe Show 1 Serie Disney+
24. 11. 2021 True Story 1 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
25. 11. 2021 F is for Family 5 Serie Netflix
25. 11. 2021 The Beatles: Get Back Teil 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
26. 11. 2021 Light the Night 1 Serie Netflix
26. 11. 2021 School of Chocolate 1 Serie Netflix
26. 11. 2021 The Beatles: Get Back Teil 2 Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 11. 2021 The Beatles: Get Back Teil 3 Serie (Doku) Disney+
28. 11. 2021 Elfen 1 Serie Netflix
30. 11. 2021 Faking Hitler 1 Serie RTL+
November Decoupled 1 Serie Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Oktober 2021

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 10. 2021 Kommissar Wallander 3 Serie Netflix
01. 10. 2021 LOL (Last One Laughing)* 2 Serie (Show) Amazon
01. 10. 2021 Maid 1 Serie Netflix
01. 10. 2021 Seinfeld 1–9 Serie Netflix
01. 10. 2021 Simsala Grimm 1 Serie TVNOW
03. 10. 2021 Ninja Warrior Germany Kids 2 Serie (Show) TVNOW
03. 10. 2021 Scissor Seven 3 Serie (Anime) Netflix
04. 10. 2021 Grey’s Anatomy 16 Serie TVNOW
04. 10. 2021 Grey’s Anatomy* 16 Serie Amazon
04. 10. 2021 Leverage 2.0 1 Serie TVNOW
04. 10. 2021 On My Block: 4 Serie Netflix
04. 10. 2021 The Walking Dead: World Beyond* 2 Serie Amazon
06. 10. 2021 Baking Impossible 1 Serie Netflix
06. 10. 2021 Bless the Harts 1 Serie Disney+
06. 10. 2021 Broadchurch 1–3 Serie Disney+
06. 10. 2021 Facing … 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
06. 10. 2021 The Five Juanas 1 Serie Netflix
06. 10. 2021 White Collar 1–6 Serie Disney+
07. 10. 2021 Sexy Beasts 2 Serie Netflix
07. 10. 2021 The Billion Dollar Code 1 Serie Netflix
08. 10. 2021 Acapulco 1 Serie Apple TV+
08. 10. 2021 Get Rolling with Otis 1 Serie Apple TV+
08. 10. 2021 Joint Venture 3 Serie Netflix
08. 10. 2021 Pretty Smart 1 Serie Netflix
09. 10. 2021 Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 1 Serie Netflix
11. 10. 2021 Der Babysitter-Club 2 Serie Netflix
12. 10. 2021 Filme – Das waren unsere Kinojahre 3 Serie (Doku) Netflix
12. 10. 2021 Mighty Express 5 Serie Netflix
13. 10. 2021 Hacking The System 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
13. 10. 2021 Hubert & Staller 1–3 Serie Disney+
13. 10. 2021 Just Beyond 1 Serie Disney+
13. 10. 2021 Krieg der Welten 2 Serie Disney+
13. 10. 2021 Raubtiere hautnah 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
13. 10. 2021 Reservation Dogs 1 Serie Disney+
13. 10. 2021 Small World – Kleine ganz groß 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
13. 10. 2021 The D’Amelio Show 1 Serie (Reality-TV) Disney+
13. 10. 2021 What We Do in the Shadows 1–2 Serie Disney+
14. 10. 2021 Another Life 2 Serie Netflix
14. 10. 2021 Gefährliche Nähe 1 Serie TVNOW
15. 10. 2021 Du Sie Er & Wir 1 Serie Netflix
15. 10. 2021 Homeland* 8 Serie Amazon
15. 10. 2021 Ich weiß, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast* 1 Serie Amazon
15. 10. 2021 Little Things 4 Serie Netflix
15. 10. 2021 My Name 1 Serie Netflix
15. 10. 2021 Puppy Place 1 Serie Apple TV+
15. 10. 2021 You 3 Serie Netflix
16. 10. 2021 Misfit: Die Serie 1 Serie Netflix
18. 10. 2021 Motherland: Fort Salem* 2 Serie Amazon
19. 10. 2021 Bachelor in Pradise 3 Serie (Reality-TV) TVNOW
19. 10. 2021 Gabby’s Dollhouse 3 Serie Netflix
20. 10. 2021 Evolution der Technik 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
20. 10. 2021 Modern Family 1–3 Serie Disney+
20. 10. 2021 Mr Inbetween 1–2 Serie Disney+
20. 10. 2021 No Man Left Behind 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
20. 10. 2021 Triff Spider-Man und seine außergewöhnliche Freunde 1 Serie Disney+
21. 10. 2021 Insiders 1 Serie Netflix
21. 10. 2021 Liebe, Sex und goop 1 Serie Netflix
21. 10. 2021 Life’s A Glitch with Julien Bam 1 Serie Netflix
21. 10. 2021 Tut Tut Cory Flitzer 6 Serie Netflix
22. 10. 2021 Adventure Beast 1 Serie Netflix
22. 10. 2021 Der Denver-Clan 4 Serie Netflix
22. 10. 2021 Infiltration 1 Serie Apple TV+
22. 10. 2021 Inside Job 1 Serie Netflix
22. 10. 2021 Locke & Keye 2 Serie Netflix
22. 10. 2021 Maya und die Drei: Miniserie 1 Serie Netflix
22. 10. 2021 More than Blue: Die Serie 1 Serie Netflix
22. 10. 2021 Roaring Twenties 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
22. 10. 2021 The King’s Affection 1 Serie Netflix
23. 10. 2021 Blind Spot* 5 Serie Amazon
25. 10. 2021 Lucifer* 6 Serie Amazon
25. 10. 2021 Tod und Nachtigallen 1 Serie TVNOW
27. 10. 2021 Clans der Raubtier 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 10. 2021 Letzte Spur Berlin 7–9 Serie Disney+
27. 10. 2021 Liebesg’schichten & Heiratssachen 25 Serie (Reality-TV) Flimmit
27. 10. 2021 Mine Kings: Die Edelstein-Jänger 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 10. 2021 Sintonia 2 Serie Netflix
27. 10. 2021 Tannbach: Schicksal eines Dorfes 1–2 Serie Disney+
27. 10. 2021 The Lion Ranger 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
28. 10. 2021 Luis Miguel – Die Serie 3 Serie Netflix
29. 10. 2021 Colin in Black & White 1 Serie Netflix
29. 10. 2021 Fairfax* 1 Serie Amazon
29. 10. 2021 Maradona: Leben wie ein Traum* 1 Serie (Doku) Amazon
29. 10. 2021 Swagger 1 Serie Apple TV+
29. 10. 2021 The Middle* 1–9 Serie Amazon
Oktober Astrologischer Leitfaden für gebrochene Herzen 1 Serie Netflix
Oktober Call My Agent: Bollywood 1 Serie Netflix
Oktober Inspector Koo 1 Serie Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für September 2021

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 09. 2021 Are You The One? US 3 Serie (Reality-TV) TVNOW
01. 09. 2021 Chicago Fire 1 Serie Netflix
01. 09. 2021 Chicago Med 1 Serie Netflix
01. 09. 2021 Das eine Wort: Feyenoord 1 Serie Disney+
01. 09. 2021 Grown-ish 3 Serie Disney+
01. 09. 2021 How To Be a Cowboy 1 Serie Netflix
01. 09. 2021 Kommissar Wallander 2 Serie Netflix
01. 09. 2021 TakaPu - Ein Tölpel in der Südsee 1 Serie TVNOW
02. 09. 2021 Q-Force 1 Serie Netflix
03. 09. 2021 Dive Club 1 Serie Netflix
03. 09. 2021 Haus des Geldes 5 (Teil 1) Serie Netflix
03. 09. 2021 Ivan Milat: Der Rucksack-Mörder 1 Serie (Doku) TVNOW
03. 09. 2021 Sharkdog 1 Serie Netflix
06. 09. 2021 Countdown: Die Weltraummission Inspiration4 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
06. 09. 2021 Criminal Minds 15 Serie TVNOW
06. 09. 2021 Shark Tank 11–12 Serie (Show) TVNOW
07. 09. 2021 Die Oktonauten auf dem Festland 1 Serie Netflix
07. 09. 2021 Kid Cosmic 2 Serie Netflix
07. 09. 2021 On the Verge 1 Serie Netflix
07. 09. 2021 SOKO Kitzbühel 20 Serie Flimmit
08. 09. 2021 Afrikas Jäger 2–3 Serie (Doku) Disney+
08. 09. 2021 Afrikas tödlichste Jäger 4–5 Serie (Doku) Disney+
08. 09. 2021 American Horror Stories 1 Serie Disney+
08. 09. 2021 Dr. Doogie Kamealoha 1 Serie Disney+
08. 09. 2021 Into the Night 2 Serie Netflix
08. 09. 2021 The Circle: USA 3 Serie Netflix
08. 09. 2021 Tierbabys in Afrika 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
10. 09. 2021 Metallkunst: Showdown am Schweißgerät 1 Serie Netflix
10. 09. 2021 PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende* 1 Serie (Doku) Amazon
10. 09. 2021 Voltaire High – Die Mädchen kommen* 1 Serie Amazon
13. 09. 2021 Familiensache 1 Serie Flimmit
14. 09. 2021 Die spektakulärsten Ferienwohnungen der Welt 2 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
14. 09. 2021 Jack Whitehall: Unterwegs mit meinem Vater 5 Serie Netflix
15. 09. 2021 Finger weg! (Lateinamerika) 1 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
15. 09. 2021 Grown-ish 4 Serie Disney+
15. 09. 2021 HIT – Wer erzieht hier wen? 1 Serie TVNOW
15. 09. 2021 Nailed It! 6 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
15. 09. 2021 Nihat – Alles auf Anfang 1 Serie TVNOW
15. 09. 2021 Tod bei Nacht 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
16. 09. 2021 #CoupleChallenge – Das stärkste Team gewinnt 2 Serie (Reality-TV) TVNOW
16. 09. 2021 He-Man and the Master of the Universe 1 Serie Netflix
17. 09. 2021 Chicago Party Aunt 1 Serie Netflix
17. 09. 2021 Do, Re & Mi* 1 Serie Amazon
17. 09. 2021 Sex Education 3 Serie Netflix
17. 09. 2021 Squid Game 1 Serie Netflix
17. 09. 2021 The Good Doctor 4 Serie TVNOW
17. 09. 2021 The Morning Show 2 Serie Apple TV+
20. 09. 2021 Baneheia, Norwegen: Kindermord am Badesee 1 Serie (Doku) TVNOW
20. 09. 2021 Der Todespfleger – Die Morde des Niels Högel 1 Serie (Doku) TVNOW
21. 09. 2021 Liebe im Spektrum 2 Serie Netflix
21. 09. 2021 Tut Tut Chrissy Flitzer: Chrissy ist am Steuer 1 Serie Netflix
22. 09. 2021 Animal PD 1 Serie Disney+
22. 09. 2021 Dear White People 4 Serie Netflix
22. 09. 2021 Die Dinos 1–4 Serie Disney+
22. 09. 2021 Geheimnisse des Zweiten Weltkriegs 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
22. 09. 2021 Jaguar 1 Serie Netflix
22. 09. 2021 Königreich der Mumien 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
22. 09. 2021 Star Wars: Visions 1 Serie Disney+
22. 09. 2021 Y: The Last Man 1 Serie Disney+
23. 09. 2021 Hospital Playlist 2 Serie Netflix
23. 09. 2021 Pose 3 Serie Netflix
24. 09. 2021 Blood & Water 2 Serie Netflix
24. 09. 2021 Dinner Club* 1 Serie Amazon
24. 09. 2021 Foundation 1 Serie Apple TV+
24. 09. 2021 Goliath* 4 Serie Amazon
24. 09. 2021 Im Auge des Wolfes 1 Serie Netflix
24. 09. 2021 Knastschwestern New Orleans 1 Serie Netflix
24. 09. 2021 Midnight Mass 1 Serie Netflix
27. 09. 2021 Die skandalösen Affären der Christine Keeler 1 Serie (Doku) TVNOW
28. 09. 2021 Ada Twist 1 Serie Netflix
29. 09. 2021 Australiens tödlichste Jäger 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
29. 09. 2021 Der Kastanienmann 1 Serie Netflix
29. 09. 2021 Dian Fossey: Geheimnisse im Nebel 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
29. 09. 2021 Die Simpsons 32 Serie Disney+
29. 09. 2021 Enthüllt: Geheimnisse der Meere 3 Serie (Doku) Disney+
29. 09. 2021 Fernab des Gesetzes 1–2 Serie (Doku) Disney+
29. 09. 2021 Jenseits der Magie DMC 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
29. 09. 2021 MeatEater 1 Serie Netflix
29. 09. 2021 The Great North 1 Serie Disney+
29. 09. 2021 Zeke und Luther 1–3 Serie Disney+
30. 09. 2021 Dr. Jack und Mr Hyde! Die zwei Gesichter des Jack Unterweger 1 Serie (Doku) TVNOW
30. 09. 2021 Love 101 2 Serie Netflix
30. 09. 2021 Luna Park 1 Serie Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für August 2021

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 08. 2021 Arrow 8 Serie Netflix
01. 08. 2021 Mister Twister 2 Serie TVNOW
01. 08. 2021 Are You The One US 2 Serie (Reality-TV) TVNOW
02. 08. 2021 Reef Break 1 Serie TVNOW
03. 08. 2021 Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified 1 Serie Netflix
04. 08. 2021 Good Trouble 1–2 Serie Disney+
04. 08. 2021 Käpt'n Balu & seine tollkühne Crew 1 Serie Disney+
04. 08. 2021 Cooking With Paris 1 Serie Netflix
04. 08. 2021 Control Z 2 Serie Netflix
04. 08. 2021 Car Masters – Von Schrott zu Reichtum 3 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
06. 08. 2021 Cruel Summer* 1 Serie Amazon
06. 08. 2021 Mr. Corman 1 Serie Apple TV+
06. 08. 2021 Bobs Burgers 10 Serie Disney+
06. 08. 2021 Hit & Run 1 Serie Netflix
06. 08. 2021 Navarsa 1 Serie Netflix
08. 08. 2021 Love (ft. Marraige and Divorce) 2 Serie Netflix
09. 08. 2021 Shaman King 1 Serie (Anime) Netflix
10. 08. 2021 Gabby's Dollhouse 2 Serie Netflix
10. 08. 2021 The Handmaid's Tale 3 Serie TVNOW
11. 08. 2021 9-1-1: Lone Star 1 Serie Disney+
11. 08. 2021 American Housewife 1–3 Serie Disney+
11. 08. 2021 Criminal Minds: Team Red 1 Serie Disney+
11. 08. 2021 Blake Squad 1 Serie Netflix
12. 08. 2021 What if …? 1 Serie Disney+
12. 08. 2021 AlRawabi School for Girls 1 Serie Netflix
13. 08. 2021 Modern Love* 2 Serie Amazon
13. 08. 2021 Das Verschwinden 1 Serie Disney+
13. 08. 2021 Brand New Cherry Flavor 1 Serie Netflix
13. 08. 2021 Gone for Good 1 Serie Netflix
13. 08. 2021 Valeria 2 Serie Netflix
13. 08. 2021 Fast & Furious Spy Racers 5 Serie Netflix
13. 08. 2021 The Good Doctor 4 Serie TVNOW
15. 08. 2021 Spotlight 1–2 Serie TVNOW
16. 08. 2021 Grand Hotel 1 Serie TVNOW
17. 08. 2021 Tuttut Cory Flitzer 5 Serie Netflix
17. 08. 2021 Original: Prince Charming 3 Serie (Reality-TV) TVNOW
18. 08. 2021 Empire 1–3 Serie Disney+
18. 08. 2021 Tyrant 1–3 Serie Disney+
19. 08. 2021 Sankt Maik 3 Serie TVNOW
19. 08. 2021 Dr. Death 1 Serie TVNOW
20. 08. 2021 9 Perfect Strangers* 1 Serie Amazon
20. 08. 2021 Truth Be Told 2 Serie Apple TV+
20. 08. 2021 Die Professorin 1 Serie Netflix
20. 08. 2021 Everything Will Be Fine 1 Serie Netflix
22. 08. 2021 Die Macht der Kränkung 1 Serie Flimmit
25. 08. 2021 Akte X 10 Serie Disney+
25. 08. 2021 Blutrote Hochzeit 1 Serie Disney+
25. 08. 2021 Breeders 1 Serie Disney+
25. 08. 2021 Salamander 1 Serie Disney+
25. 08. 2021 Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit 11–12 + 16–18 Serie Disney+
25. 08. 2021 Open Your Eyes 1 Serie Netflix
25. 08. 2021 Clickbait 1 Serie Netflix
25. 08. 2021 Post Mortem: Ins Skarnes stirbt niemand 1 Serie Netflix
25. 08. 2021 When Sharks Attack 6 Serie (Doku) Disney+
25. 08. 2021 Motel: Makeover 1 Serie (Reality-TV) Netflix
26. 08. 2021 Edens Zero 1 Serie Netflix
26. 08. 2021 Edens Zero 1 Serie (Anime) Netflix
27. 08. 2021 Kevin Can F**k Himself* 1 Serie Amazon
27. 08. 2021 See 2 Serie Apple TV+
27. 08. 2021 Titletown High 1 Serie Netflix
31. 08. 2021 Only Murders in The Building 1 Serie Disney+
31. 08. 2021 Glück und Freude mit Marie Kondo 1 Serie Netflix
31. 08. 2021 Good Girls 4 Serie Netflix
August Comedy Premium League 1 Serie Netflix
August D.P. 1 Serie Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Juli 2021

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 07. 2021 Eyes on the Prize: Uprising* 1 Serie Amazon
01. 07. 2021 Fugget About It* 1–2 Serie Amazon
01. 07. 2021 Young Royals 1 Serie Netflix
01. 07. 2021 Generation 56k 1 Serie Netflix
01. 07. 2021 Obduktion – Echte Fälle mit Tsokos und Liefers 1 Serie TVNOW
01. 07. 2021 Otto's Bastelkiste 1 Serie TVNOW
01. 07. 2021 Prinzessin Diana: Liebe. Macht. Legende Serie (Doku) TVNOW
01. 07. 2021 Rookie Robot 1 Serie (Kids) Flimmit
01. 07. 2021 David, der Kabauter 1 Serie (Kids) Flimmit
01. 07. 2021 Um die Welt mit Willy Fog 1 Serie (Kids) Flimmit
01. 07. 2021 Mit Willy Fog zum Mittelpunkt der Erde 1 Serie (Kids) Flimmit
01. 07. 2021 Are You The One US Serie (Reality) TVNOW
01. 07. 2021 Ex on The Beach US Serie (Reality) TVNOW
02. 07. 2021 Mumbai Diaries 26/11* 1 Serie Amazon
02. 07. 2021 Sterbliche 2 Serie Netflix
02. 07. 2021 Big Timber 1 Serie Netflix
02. 07. 2021 Skandale und Affären: Die britischen Royals Serie (Doku) TVNOW
03. 07. 2021 Last Man Standing 1–7 Serie Disney+
04. 07. 2021 Mine 1 Serie Netflix
05. 07. 2021 American Housewife* 1–3 Serie Amazon
05. 07. 2021 American Housewife 1–3 Serie TVNOW
06. 07. 2021 Das Geheimnis von Sulphur Springs 1 Serie Disney+
06. 07. 2021 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson 2 Serie (Comedy Special) Netflix
07. 07. 2021 Monster bei der Arbeit 1 Serie Disney+
07. 07. 2021 Hunde 2 Serie (Doku) Netflix
08. 07. 2021 Are You The One – Realitystars in Love Serie (Reality) TVNOW
09. 07. 2021 Luxe Listings Sydney* 1 Serie Amazon
09. 07. 2021 The Snoopy Show 2 Serie Apple TV+
09. 07. 2021 Biohackers 2 Serie Netflix
09. 07. 2021 Atypical 4 Serie Netflix
09. 07. 2021 Virgin River 3 Serie Netflix
09. 07. 2021 Die Köchin von Castamar 1 Serie Netflix
09. 07. 2021 Im Sumpf 1997 1 Serie Netflix
09. 07. 2021 How To Become A Tyrant Serie (Doku) Netflix
10. 07. 2021 Body of Proof 1–3 Serie Disney+
10. 07. 2021 To Catch a Smuggler 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
12. 07. 2021 Desperate Housewives* 1–8 Serie Amazon
14. 07. 2021 My Unorthodox Life 1 Serie Netflix
15. 07. 2021 Noch nie in meinem Leben ... 2 Serie Netflix
15. 07. 2021 BEASTARS 2 Serie (Anime) Netflix
16. 07. 2021 El Cid* 2 Serie Amazon
16. 07. 2021 Schmigaddon! 1 Serie Apple TV+
16. 07. 2021 Explained 3 Serie (Doku) Netflix
16. 07. 2021 Making the Cut 2 Serie (Reality) Amazon
20. 07. 2021 The Blacklist 8 Serie Netflix
21. 07. 2021 Scott & Huutsch 1 Serie Disney+
21. 07. 2021 Finger weg! (Brasilien) Teil 1 1 Serie Netflix
21. 07. 2021 Sexy Beasts 1 Serie Netflix
22. 07. 2021 Aenne Burda – Die Wunderfrau 1 Serie Flimmit
22. 07. 2021 Vikings 1–3 Serie TVNOW
23. 07. 2021 Them* 1 Serie Amazon
23. 07. 2021 Ted Lasso 2 Serie Apple TV+
23. 07. 2021 Sky Rojo 2 Serie Netflix
23. 07. 2021 Masters of the Universe: Revelation 1 Serie Netflix
23. 07. 2021 Feels Like Ishq 1 Serie Netflix
23. 07. 2021 Hip Hop Uncovered 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
23. 07. 2021 Filme – Das waren unsere Kinojahre 2 Serie (Doku) Netflix
26. 07. 2021 Emergence* 1 Serie Amazon
26. 07. 2021 Emergence 1 Serie TVNOW
26. 07. 2021 Ghislaine Maxwell: Epsteins schockierende Komplizin Serie (Doku) TVNOW
27. 07. 2021 How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) 3 Serie Netflix
27. 07. 2021 Racket Boys 1 Serie Netflix
27. 07. 2021 Mighty Express 4 Serie (Kids) Netflix
28. 07. 2021 Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park 1 Serie Disney+
28. 07. 2021 Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts 1 Serie Disney+
28. 07. 2021 Finger weg! (Brasilien) Teil 2 1 Serie Netflix
28. 07. 2021 The Snitch Catel: Origins 1 Serie Netflix
28. 07. 2021 Tattoo Redo 1 Serie Netflix
29. 07. 2021 Medicopter 117 1–7 Serie Flimmit
30. 07. 2021 Outer Banks 2 Serie Netflix
30. 07. 2021 Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson 1 Serie (Doku) Apple TV+

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Juni 2021

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 06. 2021 Im Tal der Sonne 1 Serie TVNow
01. 06. 2021 Teen Wolf 1 bis 6 Serie TVNow
01. 06. 2021 New Amsterdam 3 (Teil 1) Serie TVNow
03. 06. 2021 Creator's File: GOLD 1 Serie Netflix
03. 06. 2021 Drei Meter über dem Himmel 2 Serie Netflix
04. 06. 2021 Dom* 1 Serie Amazon
04. 06. 2021 Lisey's Story 1 Serie Apple TV+
04. 06. 2021 Genius: Aretha 1 Serie Disney+
04. 06. 2021 Marvel Studios LEGENDS 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
04. 06. 2021 Atlanta: Robbin' Season 2 Serie Disney+
04. 06. 2021 The Strain 1 bis 4 Serie Disney+
04. 06. 2021 The Walking Dead 10 (Die letzten 6 Folgen) Serie Disney+
04. 06. 2021 When Sharks Attack 3 & 4 Serie (Doku) Disney+
04. 06. 2021 Sweet Tooth 1 Serie Netflix
04. 06. 2021 Feel Good 2 Serie Netflix
07. 06. 2021 Lost* 1 bis 6 Serie Amazon
07. 06. 2021 Villa der Liebe: Fremdgehen verboten 3 Serie TVNow
07. 06. 2021 Lost 1 bis 6 Serie TVNow
09. 06. 2021 LOKI 1 Serie Disney+
09. 06. 2021 Fresh Fried and Crispy 1 Serie Netflix
10. 06. 2021 Locombianos 1 Serie Netflix
11. 06. 2021 Home Before Dark 2 Serie Apple TV+
11. 06. 2021 The Finder 1 Serie Disney+
11. 06. 2021 Emergence 1 Serie Disney+
11. 06. 2021 Zenimation 2 Serie Disney+
11. 06. 2021 Secrets and Lies 1 & 2 Serie Disney+
11. 06. 2021 Trese 1 Serie (Anime) Netflix
11. 06. 2021 Lupin 1 (Teil 2) Serie Netflix
14. 06. 2021 Élite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe 1 Serie Netflix
15. 06. 2021 Élite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán 1 Serie Netflix
15. 06. 2021 Kleinreimstadt 2 Serie (Kids) Netflix
15. 06. 2021 Workin' Moms 5 Serie Netflix
16. 06. 2021 Élite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis 1 Serie Netflix
16. 06. 2021 Mörderische Frauen: Töten aus Lust 1 Serie TVNow
17. 06. 2021 Atiye – Die Gabe 1 Serie Netflix
17. 06. 2021 Élite Short Stories: Carla Samuel 1 Serie Netflix
17. 06. 2021 Katla 1 Serie Netflix
17. 06. 2021 Black Summer 2 Serie Netflix
18. 06. 2021 Physical 1 Serie Apple TV+
18. 06. 2021 Frieden 1 Serie Disney+
18. 06. 2021 5vor12 1 Serie Disney+
18. 06. 2021 Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D 1 Serie Disney+
18. 06. 2021 Love, Victor 2 Serie Disney+
18. 06. 2021 Star Wars: Die Ewoks 1 & 2 Serie Disney+
18. 06. 2021 Star Wars: Freunde im All 1 & 2 Serie Disney+
18. 06. 2021 The Last Man on Earth 1 bis 4 Serie Disney+
18. 06. 2021 Die spektakulärsten Ferienwohnungen der Welt 1 Serie Netflix
18. 06. 2021 So Not Worth It 1 Serie Netflix
18. 06. 2021 Élite 4 Serie Netflix
19. 06. 2021 Nevertheless 1 Serie Netflix
22. 06. 2021 This is Pop 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
23. 06. 2021 Finger Weg! 2 Serie Netflix
24. 06. 2021 11er-Haus 1 Serie Flimmit
24. 06. 2021 Der nackte Regisseur 2 Serie Netflix
24. 06. 2021 The A List 2 Serie Netflix
25. 06. 2021 Solos* 1 Serie Amazon
25. 06. 2021 Bosch* 7 Serie Amazon
25. 06. 2021 Central Park 2 Serie Apple TV+
25. 06. 2021 Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft 1 Serie Disney+
25. 06. 2021 the 90s: The Last Great Decade? 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
25. 06. 2021 Family Guy 19 Serie Disney+
25. 06. 2021 Grown-ish 1 & 2 Serie Disney+
25. 06. 2021 Maria Theresia 1 & 2 Serie Disney+
25. 06. 2021 Grand Hotel 1 bis 3 Serie Disney+
25. 06. 2021 Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit 10 bis 18 Serie (Doku) Disney+
25. 06. 2021 Sex/Life 1 Serie Netflix
28. 06. 2021 The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement 5 Serie (Anime) Netflix
29. 06. 2021 Black Lightning 4 Serie Netflix
29. 06. 2021 Sternenstreif 4 Serie (Kids) Netflix
30. 06. 2021 Sophie: A Murder in West Cork 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
Demnächst Ray 1 Serie Netflix
Demnächst Jiva! – Tanz für deine Zukunft 1 Serie Netflix
Demnächst Record of Ragnarok 1 Serie (Anime) Netflix

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Mai 2021

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
01. 05. 2021 Adult Material - Nur für Erwachsene 1 Serie TVNow
01. 05. 2021 The Sister 1 Serie TVNow
01. 05. 2021 Backstage 1 Serie TVNow
01. 05. 2021 RuPaul's Drag Race (UK) 2 Reality-TV TVNow
01. 05. 2021 Zacki un die Zoobande 2 Serie TVNow
01. 05. 2021 Hubert und Staller* 9 Serie Amazon
01. 05. 2021 America's Next Top Model 24 Reality-TV TVNow
01. 05. 2021 Erben der Nacht 1 bis 2 Serie TVNow
01. 05. 2021 Schitt's Creek* 1 bis 5 Serie Amazon
01. 05. 2021 Prison Break 1 bis 5 Serie TVNow
01. 05. 2021 Haus Anubis 115 Folgen Serie TVNow
03. 05. 2021 For the People 1 bis 2 Serie TVNow
04. 05. 2021 Star Wars: The Bad Batch 1 Serie Disney+
04. 05. 2021 Navillera 1 Serie Netflix
04. 05. 2021 Mü-Mo das Müllmobil 2 Serie (Kids) Netflix
04. 05. 2021 Selena: Die Serie 1 (Teil 2) Serie Netflix
05. 05. 2021 The Sons of Sam: Ein Abstieg in die Dunkelheit 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
07. 05. 2021 Jupiter's Legacy 1 Serie Netflix
07. 05. 2021 Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet 2 Serie Apple TV+
07. 05. 2021 Girl from Nowhere 2 Serie Netflix
07. 05. 2021 Baskets 4 Serie Disney+
07. 05. 2021 Bless this Mess 1 + 2 Serie Disney+
07. 05. 2021 Star 1 bis 3 Serie Disney+
07. 05. 2021 Angel – Jäger der Finsternis 1 bis 5 Serie Disney+
07. 05. 2021 The Vampire Diaries* 1 bis 8 Serie Amazon
09. 05. 2021 Vincenzo 1 Serie Netflix
11. 05. 2021 Explained: Geld 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
12. 05. 2021 The Upshaws 1 Serie Netflix
12. 05. 2021 Castlevania 4 Serie (Anime) Netflix
14. 05. 2021 The Underground Railroad* 1 Serie Amazon
14. 05. 2021 Krieg der Welten 1 Serie Disney+
14. 05. 2021 Gilbert und Saddie 1 Serie Disney+
14. 05. 2021 Move to Heaven 1 Serie Netflix
14. 05. 2021 Halston 1 Serie Netflix
14. 05. 2021 High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie 2 Serie Disney+
14. 05. 2021 Love, Death & Robots: Ausgabe 2 2 Serie Netflix
14. 05. 2021 Heimgesucht: Unglaubliche Zeugenberichte 3 Serie Netflix
14. 05. 2021 New Girl 1 bis 7 Serie Disney+
15. 05. 2021 Just Tattoo of us (US) 1 Reality-TV TVNow
15. 05. 2021 Catfish - Verliebte im Netz 6 Reality-TV TVNow
19. 05. 2021 Wer hat Sara ermordet? 2 Serie Netflix
20. 05. 2021 Ein besonderes Leben 2 Serie Netflix
21. 05. 2021 Star Girl* 1 Serie Amazon
21. 05. 2021 Afrikas wilde Wunderwelt 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
21. 05. 2021 Bluey 1 Serie Disney+
21. 05. 2021 Deadly Instincts 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
21. 05. 2021 Drugs Inc: Drogen im Visier 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
21. 05. 2021 To Catch a Smuggler 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
21. 05. 2021 Jurrasic World Neue Abenteuer 1 Serie (Kids) Netflix
21. 05. 2021 Mein Nachbar 2 Serie Netflix
21. 05. 2021 When Sharks Attack 1 bis 5 Serie (Doku) Disney+
21. 05. 2021 Gossip Girl* 1 bis 6 Serie Amazon
25. 05. 2021 Princess Charming 1 Reality-TV TVNow
26. 05. 2021 High on the Hog: Wie die afroamerikanische Küche Amerika veränderte 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
28. 05. 2021 Panic* 1 Serie Amazon
28. 05. 2021 Harrow 1 Serie Disney+
28. 05. 2021 Rebel 1 Serie Disney+
28. 05. 2021 Disney's Launchpad 1 Serie Disney+
28. 05. 2021 Königreich der Mumien 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
28. 05. 2021 The Kominsky Method 3 Serie Netflix
28. 05. 2021 Genius 1 + 2 Serie (Doku) Disney+
29. 05. 2021 Lucifer* 5 (Teil 2) Serie Amazon
31. 05. 2021 The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties 1 Serie Netflix
Demnächst Master of None 1 Serie Netflix
Demnächst AlRawabi School for Girls 1 Serie Netflix
Demnächst Racket Boys 1 Serie Netflix
Demnächst Mad for Each Other 1 Serie Netflix
Demnächst Ragnarök 2 Serie Netflix


Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für April 2021

Startdatum Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
14. 02. 2021 The Circle: USA 2 Serie Netflix
01. 04. 2021 Lol: Last One Laughing* 1 Serie Amazon Prime Video
01. 04. 2021 Containment* 1 Serie Amazon Prime Video
01. 04. 2021 Chuck* 1 bis 5 Serie Amazon Prime Video
01. 04. 2021 Krypton* 1 bis 2 Serie Amazon Prime Video
01. 04. 2021 Lol: Last One Laughing Italy* 1 Serie Amazon Prime Video
01. 04. 2021 Die Gipfelzipfler 1 Serie Flimmit
01. 04. 2021 How I Met Your Mother 1 bis 9 Serie TVNOW
01. 04. 2021 Akte X – Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI 1 bis 9 Serie TVNOW
01. 04. 2021 Buffy – Im Bann der Dämonen 1 bis 7 Serie TVNOW
01. 04. 2021 Heartland 12 Serie TVNOW
01. 04. 2021 Fast wie Familie 1 Serie TVNOW
01. 04. 2021 Kleidergeschichten 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
01. 04. 2021 Der kleine Drache Kokosnuss* 2 (Teil 3) Serie (Kids) Amazon Prime Video
01. 04. 2021 Krasse Pranks 2 Serie (Reality) Netflix
01. 04. 2021 Phettbergs nette Leit Show 1 bis 3 Talk-Show Flimmit
02. 04. 2021 Fosse/Verdon 1 Serie Disney+
02. 04. 2021 Mysterious Mermaids 1 bis 2 Serie Disney+ (Star)
02. 04. 2021 The Serpent - Die Schlange 1 Serie Netflix
02. 04. 2021 Bob's Burgers 1 bis 9 Serie (Animation) Disney+ (Star)
02. 04. 2021 The 80s Greatest 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
05. 04. 2021 Black-Ish* 1 bis 6 Serie Amazon Prime Video
05. 04. 2021 Familienanhang 3 Serie Netflix
06. 04. 2021 Jack, der Monsterschreck: Alles Gute zur Apokalypse 1 Serie (Kids) Netflix
07. 04. 2021 Schnelles Geld 1 Serie Netflix
07. 04. 2021 Tonis Welt 1 Serie TVNOW
07. 04. 2021 Der größte Kunstraub der Geschichte 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
07. 04. 2021 Die Hochzeitshelferinnen 1 Serie (Reality) Netflix
07. 04. 2021 Der große Tag: Kollektion 2 2 Serie (Reality) Netflix
08. 04. 2021 Mirella Schulze rettet die Welt 1 Serie TVNOW
08. 04. 2021 Yakuza goes Hausmann 1 Serie (Anime) Netflix
09. 04. 2021 Swamp Thing* 1 Serie Amazon Prime Video
09. 04. 2021 The 100* 1 bis 7 Serie Amazon Prime Video
09. 04. 2021 Criminal Minds 1 bis 15 Serie Disney+ (Star)
09. 04. 2021 Legion 1 bis 3 Serie Disney+ (Star)
09. 04. 2021 Solar Opposites 2 Serie (Animation) Disney+
13. 04. 2021 My Love: Sechs Geschichten wahrer Liebe 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
13. 04. 2021 Mighy Express 3 Serie (Kids) Netflix
14. 04. 2021 Dad Stop Embarassing Me 1 Serie Netflix
15. 04. 2021 Pretty Little Liars* 1 bis 7 Serie Amazon Prime Video
15. 04. 2021 Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists* 1 Serie Amazon Prime Video
15. 04. 2021 Sisyphus 1 Serie Netflix
15. 04. 2021 Hello, Me! 1 Serie Netflix
16. 04. 2021 Big Shot 1 Serie Disney+
16. 04. 2021 National Geographic: Stimmungen der Erde 1 Serie Disney+
16. 04. 2021 Alias – Die Agentin 1 bis 5 Serie Disney+
16. 04. 2021 Why are you like this 1 Serie Netflix
16. 04. 2021 Fast & Furious Spy Racers Mexiko 4 Serie (Kids) Netflix
18. 04. 2021 Luis Miguel: Sie Serie 2 Serie Netflix
20. 04. 2021 Izzy und die Koalas 2 Serie (Kids) Netflix
21. 04. 2021 Grey's Anatomy 17 Serie Disney+
21. 04. 2021 Seattle Firefighter – Die jungen Helden 4 Serie Disney+
21. 04. 2021 Zero 1 Serie Netflix
22. 04. 2021 Der Bergdoktor 1 bis 14 Serie Flimmit
22. 04. 2021 Tilo Neumann und das Universum 1 Serie TVNOW
22. 04. 2021 Die geheimnisvolle Welt der Wale 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
22. 04. 2021 Das Leben in Farbe mit David Attenborough 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
23. 04. 2021 A Teacher 1 Serie Disney+
23. 04. 2021 Shadow and Bone – Legenden der Grisha 1 Serie Netflix
23. 04. 2021 The Story of God with Morgan Freeman 1 bis 3 Serie (Doku) Disney+
27. 04. 2021 Fatma 1 Serie Netflix
27. 04. 2021 Tut Tut Cory Flitzer 4 Serie (Kids) Netflix
28. 04. 2021 Sexify 1 Serie Netflix
28. 04. 2021 Suits 9 (Teil 1) Serie Netflix
28. 04. 2021 Headspace: Eine Schlafanleitung 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
30. 04. 2021 Mosquito Coast 1 Serie Apple TV+
30. 04. 2021 Gemeinsam unbesiegbar – Das Making-of zu The Falcon and the Winter Soldiers 1 Serie Disney+
30. 04. 2021 Der unscheinbare Juanquini 2 Serie Netflix
30. 04. 2021 Kein Friede den Toten 1 Serie Netflix
30. 04. 2021 Mein Haustier ist ein Star 1 Serie Netflix
30. 04. 2021 Ash vs. Evil Dead 1 bis 3 Serie Netflix
30. 04. 2021 Family Guy 18 Serie (Animation) Disney+
30. 04. 2021 Witness to Disaster 1 Serie (Reality) Disney+

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für März 2021

Start Titel Staffel Streaminganbieter
01. 03. 2021 LOL – Last One Laughing* 1 Amazon
01. 03. 2021 Do you like Brahms? 1 Netflix
01. 03. 2021 Shaun das Schaf: Abenteuer auf Mossy Bottom 1 Netflix
01. 03. 2021 Alice 1 Netflix
01. 03. 2021 Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission* 3 Amazon
01. 03. 2021 Supergirl 5 Netflix
01. 03. 2021 The Fosters 5 TVNOW
02. 03. 2021 Mord unter Mormonen 1 Netflix
02. 03. 2021 Wortparty 5 Netflix
04. 03. 2021 Ein echter Wiener geht nicht unter (Episode 1-13) 1 Flimmit
04. 03. 2021 Pacific Rim: The Black 1 Netflix
05. 03. 2021 Black Narcissus 1 Disney+ Star
05. 03. 2021 Meine Stadt der Geister 1 Netflix
05. 03. 2021 Baskets 1 bis 3 Disney+ Star
05. 03. 2021 The Catch 1 und 2 Disney+ Star
08. 03. 2021 Bombay Begums 1 Netflix
09. 03. 2021 Das Hausboot 1 Netflix
10. 03. 2021 Hochzeit oder Haus 1 Netflix
10. 03. 2021 Last Chance U: Basketball 1 Netflix
10. 03. 2021 Caïd (Gangsta) 1 Netflix
10. 03. 2021 Der Bachelor 2021 – Das große Wiedersehen 1 TVNOW
10. 03. 2021 Soko Donau 15 Flimmit
11. 03. 2021 Hoodie* 1 Amazon
12. 03. 2021 Making Their Mark* 1 Amazon
12. 03. 2021 The One – Finde dein perfektes Match 1 Netflix
12. 03. 2021 Love Alarm 2 Netflix
12. 03. 2021 Paradise PD 3 Netflix
12. 03. 2021 Quantico 1 bis 3 Disney+ Star
12. 03. 2021 Dr. Ks tierische Notaufnahme 1 bis 5 Disney+
15. 03. 2021 Das verlorene Piratenreich 1 Netflix
16. 03. 2021 Waffel und Mochi 1 Netflix
16. 03. 2021 Rebellcomedy: Raus aus'm Zoo 1 Netflix
19. 03. 2021 Bluey 1 Disney+
19. 03. 2021 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 1 Disney+
19. 03. 2021 Sky Rojo 1 Netflix
19. 03. 2021 Formula 1: Drive to Survive 3 Netflix
19. 03. 2021 Atlanta Medical 1 bis 3 Disney+ Star
25. 03. 2021 8 Zeugen 1 TVNOW
26. 03. 2021 Invincible* 1 Amazon
26. 03. 2021 La Templanza* 1 Amazon
26. 03. 2021 Mighty Ducks: Gamechanger 1 Disney+
26. 03. 2021 Godfather of Harlem 1 Disney+ Star
26. 03. 2021 Die Bande aus der Baker Street 1 Netflix
26. 03. 2021 The Magicians* 5 Amazon
26. 03. 2021 My Name is Earl 1 bis 4 Disney+ Star
31. 03. 2021 Bibi & Tina* 8 Amazon

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Februar 2021

Start Titel Staffel Was ist es? Streaminganbieter
02. 02. 2021 Kid Cosmic 1 Serie (Kids, Animation) Netflix
02. 02. 2021 Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready 2 Comedy Netflix
02. 02. 2021 Mighty Express 2 Serie (Kids, Animation) Netflix
03. 02. 2021 Immer für dich da 1 Serie Netflix
05. 02. 2021 Unsichtbare Stadt 1 Serie Netflix
05. 02. 2021 H 2 Serie Netflix
05. 02. 2021 Die Snoopy Show 1 Serie (Kids, Animation) Apple TV+
05. 02. 2021 Willkommen im Haus der Eulen 1 Serie (Kids, Animation) Disney+
05. 02. 2021 Staffelfinali Starmania 1 bis 4 TV-Show Flimmit
08. 02. 2021 Soulmates* 1 Serie Amazon Prime Video
10. 02. 2021 Run On 1 Serie Netflix
10. 02. 2021 Verschwunden: Tatort Cecil Hotel 1 Serie (Doku) Netflix
11. 02. 2021 Captiani 1 Serie Netflix
12. 02. 2021 Nadiyas Backwelt 1 TV-Show (Reality) Netflix
12. 02. 2021 Bestattungen à la Bernard 1 Serie Netflix
12. 02. 2021 The Family Man* 2 Serie Amazon Prime Video
12. 02. 2021 Gag Attack 1 Comedy-Show (Kids) Disney+
12. 02. 2021 Tierduell 1 TV-Show (Kids) Disney+
12. 02. 2021 Faszination Supcercars 1 Serie (Doku) Disney+
12. 02. 2021 Car S.O.S. 7 Serie (Doku) Disney+
12. 02. 2021 An die Töpfe, fertig, lecker! 1 bis 2 TV-Show (Kids) Disney+
12. 02. 2021 Die Beni Challenge 1 bis 3 TV-Show (Kids) Disney+
15. 02. 2021 The Crew 1 Serie Netflix
17. 02. 2021 Sie weiß von dir 1 Serie Netflix
17. 02. 2021 MeatEater 9, Teil 2 Serie (Reality) Netflix
17. 02. 2021 DC's Legends of Tomorrow* 5 Serie Amazon Prime Video
19. 02. 2021 Lovestruck in the City 1 Serie Netflix
19. 02. 2021 Tribes of Europa 1 Serie Netflix
19. 02. 2021 Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo* 1 Serie Amazon Prime Video
19. 02. 2021 El Internado* 1 Serie Amazon Prime Video
19. 02. 2021 Eine unberechenbare Familie 1 Serie Disney+
19. 02. 2021 Unser Kosmos: Die Reise geht weiter 2 Serie (Doku) Disney+
23. 02. 2021 Love, Victor 1 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2021 24 1 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2021 Desperate Housewives 1 bis 8 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2021 Akte X – Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI 1 bis 11 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2021 Family Guy 1 bis 19 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2021 Atlanta 1 bis 2 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2021 Prison Break 1 bis 5 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2021 Lost 1 bis 6 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2021 Black-ish 1 bis 6 Serie Disney+
23. 02. 2021 How I Met Your Mother 1 bis 9 Serie Disney+
24. 02. 2021 Ginny & Georgina 1 Serie Netflix
24. 02. 2021 Eine Schule für jeden Hund 1 Serie Netflix
24. 02. 2021 Shameless* 10 Serie Amazon Prime Video
26. 02. 2021 Ice Road Rescue – Extremrettung in Norwegen 4 Serie (Doku) Disney+
26. 02. 2021 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D 6 Serie Disney+
26. 02. 2021 Die Yukon-Tierärztin 6 Serie Disney+
27. 02. 2021 A Love So Beautiful 1 Serie Netflix
28. 02. 2021 The Flash* 6 Serie Amazon Prime Video

Ihr Streaming-Serienplaner für Jänner 2021

Datum Titel Staffel Wo kann ich es streamen?
01. 01. 2021 Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit 5 Disney+
01. 01. 2021 Monarca 2 Netflix
01. 01. 2021 How To Get Away With Murder 5 Netflix
01. 01. 2021 Headspace: Eine Meditationsanleitung 1 Netflix
01. 01. 2021 Traumhaus: Makeover 2 Netflix
01. 01. 2021 Desperate Housewives 1 bis 8 TVNow
03. 01. 2021 Once Upon a Time 5 TVNow
04. 01. 2021 Scrubs* 1 bis 9 Amazon
04. 01. 2021 Vorstadtweiber 5 Flimmit
04. 01. 2021 Scrubs 1 bis 9 TVNow
05. 01. 2021 Nailed It! Mexico 3 Netflix
05. 01. 2021 Die Geschichte der Schimpfwörter 1 Netflix
05. 01. 2021 Gabby‘s Dollhouse 1 Netflix
08. 01. 2021 Dickinson 2 Apple TV+
08. 01. 2021 Marvel Studios Legends 1 Disney+
08. 01. 2021 Lupin 1 Netflix
08. 01. 2021 Die härtesten Gefängnisse der Welt 5 Netflix
08. 01. 2021 Pretend It‘s a City 1 Netflix
08. 01. 2021 Der kleine Bheem: besonders stark zum Drachenfestival 1 Netflix
10. 01. 2021 Brooklyn Nine-Nine 6 Netflix
11. 01. 2021 American Gods* 3 Amazon
11. 01. 2021 The Magicians* 4 Amazon
13. 01. 2021 Nicht Stalker: Auf der Jagd nach einem Serienmörder 1 Netflix
15. 01. 2021 James May: Oh Cook* 1 Amazon
15. 01. 2021 Servant 2 Apple TV+
15. 01. 2021 WandaVision 1 Disney+
15. 01. 2021 Brain Games 7 Disney+
15. 01. 2021 Das Klunkerimperium 1 Netflix
15. 01. 2021 Disenchantment 3 Netflix
15. 01. 2021 Carmen Sandiego 4 Netflix
19. 01. 2021 Hallo Ninja 4 Netflix
20. 01. 2021 Verwechselt 1 Netflix
21. 01. 2021 South Park* 23 Amazon
21. 01. 2021 Riverdale 5 Netflix
21. 01. 2021 Are you the one? 2 TVNow
22. 01. 2021 Star Trek: Lower Decks* 1 Amazon
22. 01. 2021 Losing Alice 1 Apple TV+
22. 01. 2021 Pixar Popcorn 1 Disney+
22. 01. 2021 Busted! 3 Netflix
22. 01. 2021 Fate: The Winx Saga 1 Netflix
22. 01. 2021 Blown Away 2 Netflix
22. 01. 2021 Jurassic World: Neue Abenteuer 2 Netflix
22. 01. 2021 PJ Masks – Pyjamahelden 3 Disney+
26. 01. 2021 Snowpiercer 2 Netflix
26. 01. 2021 Go Dog Go 1 Netflix
31. 01. 2021 Unheimliche Gegener 1 Netflix
Jänner Cobra Kai 3 Netflix
Jänner Bonding 2 Netflix
Jänner 50 m² 1 Netflix
Jänner The Netflix Afterparty 1 Netflix

*Die mit Sternchen gekennzeichneten Links und JustWatch-Widgets sind sogenannte Affiliate-Links. Wenn Sie auf einen Affiliate-Link klicken und über diesen Link einkaufen, bekommt tv-media.at vom betreffenden Online-Shop oder Anbieter eine Provision. Für den Benutzer bzw. Käufer verändert sich der Preis nicht!

