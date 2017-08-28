Verdienst pro Episode in US-Dollar

Robert De Niro Noch unbetiteltes Amazon-Projekt 775.000

Mark Harmon NCIS 525.000

Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones 500.000

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones 500.000

Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones 500.000

Kit Harington Game of Thrones 500.000

Lena Headey Game of Thrones 500.000

Kevin Costner Yellowstone 500.000

Kevin Spacey House of Cards 500.000

Claire Danes Homeland 450.000

Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy 450.000

William H. Macy Shameless 350.000

Emmy Rossum Shameless 350.000

Billy Bob Thornton Goliath 350.000

Jason Bateman Ozark 300.000

Laura Linney Ozark 300.000

Anthony Hopkins Westworld 300.000

Kiefer Sutherland Designated Survivor 300.000

James Spader The Blacklist 300.000

Kerry Washington Scandal 250.000

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid's Tale 200.000

Jeffrey Donovan Shut Eye 175.000

Michael Weatherly Bull 175.000

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul 150.000

Caitriona Balfe Outlander 100.000

Jonathan Banks Better Call Saul 100.000

Sam Heughan Outlander 100.000

Mandy Moore This Is Us 85.000

Milo Ventimiglia This Is Us 85.000

Sterling K. Brown This Is Us 75.000

Claire Foy The Crown 40.000

Justin Hartley This Is Us 40.000