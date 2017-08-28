SUCHE:
Wer verdient wieviel? Die Gehälter der Serienstars

veröffentlicht am von Angelika Marton
Mark Harmon und Emilia Clarke kassieren ganz schön ab!

© CBS / HBO

Wie reich wird man eigentlich als Serienstar? Jedes Jahr gibt das Branchenmagazin ‚Variety‘ einen Gehaltsreport heraus. HIer die Zahlen für das Jahr 2017.

Auch heuer hat Variety eine Statistik über die Gehälter der Serienstars erstellt. Errechnet werden die Einkünfte anhand von Auskünften von Darstellern, Agenten, Studiobossen und den Networkverantwortlichen. Ausgewiesen wird jeweils das Gehalt pro Episode, allfällige Gewinnbeteiligungen sind miteinberechnet.

Die Gehälter der Dramaserien-Schauspieler
Name Serie Verdienst pro Episode in US-Dollar
Robert De Niro Noch unbetiteltes Amazon-Projekt 775.000
Mark Harmon NCIS 525.000
Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones 500.000
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones 500.000
Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones 500.000
Kit Harington Game of Thrones 500.000
Lena Headey Game of Thrones 500.000
Kevin Costner Yellowstone 500.000
Kevin Spacey House of Cards 500.000
Claire Danes Homeland 450.000
Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy 450.000
William H. Macy Shameless 350.000
Emmy Rossum Shameless 350.000
Billy Bob Thornton Goliath 350.000
Jason Bateman Ozark 300.000
Laura Linney Ozark 300.000
Anthony Hopkins Westworld 300.000
Kiefer Sutherland Designated Survivor 300.000
James Spader The Blacklist 300.000
Kerry Washington Scandal 250.000
Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid's Tale 200.000
Jeffrey Donovan Shut Eye 175.000
Michael Weatherly Bull 175.000
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul 150.000
Caitriona Balfe Outlander 100.000
Jonathan Banks Better Call Saul 100.000
Sam Heughan Outlander 100.000
Mandy Moore This Is Us 85.000
Milo Ventimiglia This Is Us 85.000
Sterling K. Brown This Is Us 75.000
Claire Foy The Crown 40.000
Justin Hartley This Is Us 40.000
Chrissy Metz This Is Us 40.000

Im dramatischen Fach lässt sich ja schon mal gut verdienen. Als Comedy-Schauspieler ist aber noch mehr drin, wie die aktuellen Zahlen zeigen:

Die Gehälter der Comedyserien-Schauspieler
Name Serie Verdienst pro Episode in US-Dollar
Kaley Cuoco The Big Bang Theory 900.000
Johnny Galecki The Big Bang Theory 900.000
Simon Helberg The Big Bang Theory 900.000
Kunai Nayyar The Big Bang Theory 900.000
Jim Parsons The Big Bang Theory 900.000
Dwayne Johnson Ballers 650.000
Mayim Bialik The Big Bang Theory 500.000
Julie Bowen Modern Family 500.000
Ty Burrell Modern Family 500.000
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Modern Family 500.000
Ed O'Neill Modern Family 500.000
Melissa Rauch The Big Bang Theory 500.000
Eric Stonestreet Modern Family 500.000
Sofia Vergara Modern Family 500.000
Jeffrey Tambor Transparent 275.000
Roseanne Barr Roseanne 250.000
John Goodman Roseanne 250.000
Sean P. Hayes Will & Grace 250.000
Patricia Heaton The Middle 250.000
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Veep 250.000
Eric McCormack Will & Grace 250.000
Debra Messing Will & Grace 250.000
Megan Mullally Will & Grace 250.000
Kevin James Kevin Can Wait 200.000
Matt LeBlanc Man With a Plan 200.000
Ellie Kemper Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 150.000
Nick Nolte Graves 125.000
Leah Remini Kevin Can Wait 125.000
Craig Robinson Ghosted 125.000
Adam Scott Ghosted 125.000
Sela Ward Graves 125.000
Tituss Burgess Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 90.000
Donald Glover Atlanta 75.000
