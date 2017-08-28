Wer verdient wieviel? Die Gehälter der Serienstars
Wie reich wird man eigentlich als Serienstar? Jedes Jahr gibt das Branchenmagazin ‚Variety‘ einen Gehaltsreport heraus. HIer die Zahlen für das Jahr 2017.
Auch heuer hat Variety eine Statistik über die Gehälter der Serienstars erstellt. Errechnet werden die Einkünfte anhand von Auskünften von Darstellern, Agenten, Studiobossen und den Networkverantwortlichen. Ausgewiesen wird jeweils das Gehalt pro Episode, allfällige Gewinnbeteiligungen sind miteinberechnet.
|Name
|Serie
|Verdienst pro Episode in US-Dollar
|Robert De Niro
|Noch unbetiteltes Amazon-Projekt
|775.000
|Mark Harmon
|NCIS
|525.000
|Emilia Clarke
|Game of Thrones
|500.000
|Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
|Game of Thrones
|500.000
|Peter Dinklage
|Game of Thrones
|500.000
|Kit Harington
|Game of Thrones
|500.000
|Lena Headey
|Game of Thrones
|500.000
|Kevin Costner
|Yellowstone
|500.000
|Kevin Spacey
|House of Cards
|500.000
|Claire Danes
|Homeland
|450.000
|Ellen Pompeo
|Grey's Anatomy
|450.000
|William H. Macy
|Shameless
|350.000
|Emmy Rossum
|Shameless
|350.000
|Billy Bob Thornton
|Goliath
|350.000
|Jason Bateman
|Ozark
|300.000
|Laura Linney
|Ozark
|300.000
|Anthony Hopkins
|Westworld
|300.000
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Designated Survivor
|300.000
|James Spader
|The Blacklist
|300.000
|Kerry Washington
|Scandal
|250.000
|Elisabeth Moss
|The Handmaid's Tale
|200.000
|Jeffrey Donovan
|Shut Eye
|175.000
|Michael Weatherly
|Bull
|175.000
|Bob Odenkirk
|Better Call Saul
|150.000
|Caitriona Balfe
|Outlander
|100.000
|Jonathan Banks
|Better Call Saul
|100.000
|Sam Heughan
|Outlander
|100.000
|Mandy Moore
|This Is Us
|85.000
|Milo Ventimiglia
|This Is Us
|85.000
|Sterling K. Brown
|This Is Us
|75.000
|Claire Foy
|The Crown
|40.000
|Justin Hartley
|This Is Us
|40.000
|Chrissy Metz
|This Is Us
|40.000
Im dramatischen Fach lässt sich ja schon mal gut verdienen. Als Comedy-Schauspieler ist aber noch mehr drin, wie die aktuellen Zahlen zeigen:
|Name
|Serie
|Verdienst pro Episode in US-Dollar
|Kaley Cuoco
|The Big Bang Theory
|900.000
|Johnny Galecki
|The Big Bang Theory
|900.000
|Simon Helberg
|The Big Bang Theory
|900.000
|Kunai Nayyar
|The Big Bang Theory
|900.000
|Jim Parsons
|The Big Bang Theory
|900.000
|Dwayne Johnson
|Ballers
|650.000
|Mayim Bialik
|The Big Bang Theory
|500.000
|Julie Bowen
|Modern Family
|500.000
|Ty Burrell
|Modern Family
|500.000
|Jesse Tyler Ferguson
|Modern Family
|500.000
|Ed O'Neill
|Modern Family
|500.000
|Melissa Rauch
|The Big Bang Theory
|500.000
|Eric Stonestreet
|Modern Family
|500.000
|Sofia Vergara
|Modern Family
|500.000
|Jeffrey Tambor
|Transparent
|275.000
|Roseanne Barr
|Roseanne
|250.000
|John Goodman
|Roseanne
|250.000
|Sean P. Hayes
|Will & Grace
|250.000
|Patricia Heaton
|The Middle
|250.000
|Julia Louis-Dreyfus
|Veep
|250.000
|Eric McCormack
|Will & Grace
|250.000
|Debra Messing
|Will & Grace
|250.000
|Megan Mullally
|Will & Grace
|250.000
|Kevin James
|Kevin Can Wait
|200.000
|Matt LeBlanc
|Man With a Plan
|200.000
|Ellie Kemper
|Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
|150.000
|Nick Nolte
|Graves
|125.000
|Leah Remini
|Kevin Can Wait
|125.000
|Craig Robinson
|Ghosted
|125.000
|Adam Scott
|Ghosted
|125.000
|Sela Ward
|Graves
|125.000
|Tituss Burgess
|Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
|90.000
|Donald Glover
|Atlanta
|75.000