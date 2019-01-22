Oscars 2019: Die komplette Liste aller Nominierungen!
Mit der Bekanntgabe der Nominierungen für die Academy Awards 2019 blickt die Filmwelt wieder nach Hollywood, denn die Verleihung der Oscars jährt sich heuer bereits zum 91. Mal – wir haben Ihnen die komplette Teilnehmerliste zusammengefasst. Die Verleihung selbst findet am 24. Februar im Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles statt.
Bester Film (Best Picture)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Beste Regie (Best Director)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Bester Hauptdarsteller (Best Actor)
Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Beste Hauptdarstellerin (Best Actress)
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Bester Nebendarsteller (Best Supporting Actor)
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Beste Nebendarstellerin (Best Supporting Actress)
Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Bestes Originaldrehbuch (Best Original Screenplay)
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch (Best Adapted Screenplay)
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Beste Kamera (Best Cinematography)
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Bestes Szenenbild (Best Art Direction/Production Design)
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Bestes Kostümdesign (Best Costume Design)
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Bester Ton (Best Sound Mixing)
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Bester Schnitt (Best Film Editing)
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Bester Tonschnitt (Best Sound Editing)
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Beste visuelle Effekte (Best Visual Effects)
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)
Border
Mary Queen Of Scots
Vice
Bester Song (Best Original Song)
All The Stars (Black Panther)
I’ll Fight (RBG)
The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
Shallow (A Star Is Born)
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs)
Beste Filmmusik (Best Original Score)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Bester animierter Spielfilm (Best Animated Feature Film)
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Bester animierter Kurzfilm (Best Animated Short Film)
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Bester Kurzfilm (Best Live Action Short Film)
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Bester Dokumentarfilm (Best Documentary – Feature)
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers And Sons
RBG
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm (Best Documentary – Short Subject)
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At The Garden
Period. End Of Sentence.
Bester fremdsprachiger Film (Best Foreign Language Film)
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters