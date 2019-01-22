Oscars 2019: Die komplette Liste aller Nominierungen!

Mit der Bekanntgabe der Nominierungen für die Academy Awards 2019 blickt die Filmwelt wieder nach Hollywood, denn die Verleihung der Oscars jährt sich heuer bereits zum 91. Mal – wir haben Ihnen die komplette Teilnehmerliste zusammengefasst. Die Verleihung selbst findet am 24. Februar im Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles statt.

Bester Film (Best Picture)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice



Beste Regie (Best Director)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Adam McKay (Vice)



Bester Hauptdarsteller (Best Actor)

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)



Beste Hauptdarstellerin (Best Actress)

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)



Bester Nebendarsteller (Best Supporting Actor)

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)



Beste Nebendarstellerin (Best Supporting Actress)

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)



Bestes Originaldrehbuch (Best Original Screenplay)

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice



Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch (Best Adapted Screenplay)

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born



Beste Kamera (Best Cinematography)

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born



Bestes Szenenbild (Best Art Direction/Production Design)

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma



Bestes Kostümdesign (Best Costume Design)

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots



Bester Ton (Best Sound Mixing)

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born



Bester Schnitt (Best Film Editing)

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice



Bester Tonschnitt (Best Sound Editing)

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma



Beste visuelle Effekte (Best Visual Effects)

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story



Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Border

Mary Queen Of Scots

Vice



Bester Song (Best Original Song)

All The Stars (Black Panther)

I’ll Fight (RBG)

The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs)



Beste Filmmusik (Best Original Score)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns



Bester animierter Spielfilm (Best Animated Feature Film)

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse



Bester animierter Kurzfilm (Best Animated Short Film)

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends



Bester Kurzfilm (Best Live Action Short Film)

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin



Bester Dokumentarfilm (Best Documentary – Feature)

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers And Sons

RBG



Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm (Best Documentary – Short Subject)

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End Of Sentence.



Bester fremdsprachiger Film (Best Foreign Language Film)

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

