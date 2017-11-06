Netflix feuert Kevin Spacey
Die Produktion von ‚House of Cards‘ hat Netflix bereits gestoppt, jetzt kickt der Streamingriese den Schauspieler komplett.
In einem offiziellen Statement hat Netflix erklärt, dass Kevin Spacey bei ‚House of Cards‘ gefeuert ist. Wie es mit der Serie jetzt weitergeht, wird gerade evaluiert.
Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey (Netflix-Statement)
Ebenso hat Netflix die Eigenproduktion ‚Gore‘, einen Spielfilm, der von Spacey produziert wurde, in dem er mitgespielt hat und der schon fast fertig war - gestoppt. Auf diese Weise zieht der Streamingservice die Konsequenzen aus den Anschuldigungen von sexueller Belästigung gegen Spacey.