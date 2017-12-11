SUCHE:
Golden Globe Awards 2018: Das sind die Nominierungen

veröffentlicht am von Angelika Marton
Die Golden Globes werden im Jänner 2018 vergeben

© Getty Images

Die Golden Globe Awards werden am 7. Jänner 2018 zum 75. Mal vergeben. Sie gelten als Richtungsweiser für die Oscar-Kandidaten. Das sind die aktuellen Golden Globe-Nominierungen.

SERIEN

Beste TV-Serie (Drama)

  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • This Is Us
  • The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things 2

Beste TV-Serie (Comedy)

  • Black-ish
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Master of None
  • SMILF
  • Will & Grace

Beste Serie (limited) oder bester TV-Film

  • Big Little Lies
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Bette and Joan
  • The Sinner
  • Top Of The Lake: China Girl

Beste Darstellerin in einer Serie (limited) oder in einem TV-Film

Bester Darsteller in einer Serie (limited) oder in einem TV-Film

Beste Darstellerin – TV-Serie (Drama)

Bester Darsteller – TV-Serie (Drama)

Beste Darstellerin – TV-Serie (Comedy)

  • Pamela Adlon – Better Things
  • Alison Brie – GLOW
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Frankie Shaw – SMILF

Bester Darstellerin – TV-Serie (Comedy)

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari – Master of None
  • Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
  • William H. Macy – Shameless
  • Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Beste weibliche Nebendarstellerin TV-Serie

  • Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
  • Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
  • Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Bester männlicher Nebendarsteller TV-Serie

FILME

Bester Film (Musical oder Comedy)

  • The Disaster Artist
  • Get Out
  • The Greatest Showman
  • I, Tonya
  • Lady Bird

Bester Film (Drama)

  • Dunkirk
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bester Animationsfilm

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Ferdinand
  • Coco
  • Loving Vincent

Bester fremdsprachiger Film

  • A Fantastic Woman
  • First They Killed My Father
  • In the Fade
  • Loveless
  • The Square

Bester Regisseur

Beste Darstellerin (Drama)

Bester Darsteller (Drama)

Beste Darstellerin (Comedy)

Bester Darsteller (Comedy)

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
  • Hong Chau – Downsizing
  • Allison Janney – I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Bester Nebendarsteller

  • Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
  • Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
  • Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
  • Sam Rockwell – All The Money in the World

Bestes Drehbuch

  • The Shape of Water
  • Lady Bird
  • Three Bilboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • The Post
  • Molly’s Game

Bester Soundtrack

  • Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Alexander Desplat – The Shape of Water
  • Johnny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
  • John Williams – The Post
  • Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk

Bester Original Song

  • Home – Ferdinand
  • Mighty River – Mudbound
  • Remember Me – Coco
  • The Star – The Star
  • This Is Me – The Greatest Showman
