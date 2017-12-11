Golden Globe Awards 2018: Das sind die Nominierungen
Die Golden Globe Awards werden am 7. Jänner 2018 zum 75. Mal vergeben. Sie gelten als Richtungsweiser für die Oscar-Kandidaten. Das sind die aktuellen Golden Globe-Nominierungen.
SERIEN
Beste TV-Serie (Drama)
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- This Is Us
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things 2
Beste TV-Serie (Comedy)
- Black-ish
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Beste Serie (limited) oder bester TV-Film
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Sinner
- Top Of The Lake: China Girl
Beste Darstellerin in einer Serie (limited) oder in einem TV-Film
- Jessica Biel – The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange – Feud
- Susan Sarandon – Feud
- Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Bester Darsteller in einer Serie (limited) oder in einem TV-Film
- Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law – The Young Pope
- Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor – Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Beste Darstellerin – TV-Serie (Drama)
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy – The Crown
- Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
- Maggy Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Bester Darsteller – TV-Serie (Drama)
- Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Liev Schreiber – The Deuce
Beste Darstellerin – TV-Serie (Comedy)
- Pamela Adlon – Better Things
- Alison Brie – GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Bester Darstellerin – TV-Serie (Comedy)
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari – Master of None
- Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
- William H. Macy – Shameless
- Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Beste weibliche Nebendarstellerin TV-Serie
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Bester männlicher Nebendarsteller TV-Serie
- Alfred Molina – Feud
- Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis – Fargo
- David Harbour – Stranger Things
- Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
FILME
Bester Film (Musical oder Comedy)
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
Bester Film (Drama)
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Call Me by Your Name
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bester Animationsfilm
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Ferdinand
- Coco
- Loving Vincent
Bester fremdsprachiger Film
- A Fantastic Woman
- First They Killed My Father
- In the Fade
- Loveless
- The Square
Bester Regisseur
- Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott – All the Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg – The Post
Beste Darstellerin (Drama)
- Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
- Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep – The Post
- Michelle Williams – All the Money in the World
Bester Darsteller (Drama)
- Timothée Chalamet – Call me by Your Name
- Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel Esq.
- Tom Hanks – The Post
- Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
- Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Beste Darstellerin (Comedy)
- Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
- Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
- Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes
- Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
Bester Darsteller (Comedy)
- Steve Carell – Battle of Sexes
- Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
- James Franco – The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
- Hong Chau – Downsizing
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer – Call Me by Your Name
- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
- Sam Rockwell – All The Money in the World
Bestes Drehbuch
- The Shape of Water
- Lady Bird
- Three Bilboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Post
- Molly’s Game
Bester Soundtrack
- Carter Burwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Alexander Desplat – The Shape of Water
- Johnny Greenwood – Phantom Thread
- John Williams – The Post
- Hans Zimmer – Dunkirk
Bester Original Song
- Home – Ferdinand
- Mighty River – Mudbound
- Remember Me – Coco
- The Star – The Star
- This Is Me – The Greatest Showman