Montagabend gingen in Los Angeles die 70. Emmy Awards über die Bühne. Die US-Comedians Michael Che und Colin Jost führten durch die Show. Die großen Abräumen waren die 50er-Jahre-Comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (8 Emmys inkl. Nebenkategorien), die Kultserie Game of Thrones (9 Emmys inkl. Nebenkategorien) und die Mini-Serie The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (7 Emmys inkl. Nebenkategorien). Netflix und der US-Kabelsender HBO kamen auf je 23 Emmys. Der Traditionssender NBC ergatterte 16 Auszeichnungen.

Die Gewinner im Überblick

GEWINNER DER EMMYS 2018: SERIEN UND SHOWS

Beste Comedy-Serie

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Game of Thrones ist die beste Dramaserie, Peter Dinklage der beste Nebendarsteller © Getty Images

Beste Drama-Serie

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Americans (FX)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Westworld (HBO)

Beste Talkshow

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Beste Sketch-Show

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Portlandia (IFC)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

Beste Miniserie

The Assassination of Giannyi Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

The Alienist (TNT)

Genius: Picasso (Nat Geo)

Godless (Netflix)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Bestes Reality-Competition-Format

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

GEWINNER DER EMMYS 2018: HAUPTDARSTELLER

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Comedy

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Drama

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Writh (Westworld)

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Drama

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sara Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Claire Foy, die wunderbare Queen Elizabeth in The Crown © Getty Images

Bester Hauptdarsteller – Miniserie oder TV-Film

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Jesse Piemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister)

Darren Criss aus The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story © Getty Images

Beste Hauptdarstellerin – Miniserie oder TV-Film

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

GEWINNER DER EMMYS 2018: NEBENDARSTELLER

Bester Nebendarsteller – Comedy

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alex Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Brian Tyree Hanry (Atlanta)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)



Beste Nebendarstellerin – Comedy

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Bester Nebendarsteller – Drama

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Beste Nebendarstellerin – Drama

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bester Nebendarsteller – Miniserie oder TV-Film

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Ricky martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Édgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)



Beste Nebendarstellerin – Miniserie oder TV-Film

Merrit Wever (Godless)

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Penélope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Letita Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)